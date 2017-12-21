Classifieds: December 21, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

December 2017

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

12/21 – Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

12/22 – Bus in town

12/23 – No bus

12/24 – AM bus

12/25 – No bus

12/26 – Bus in town

12/27 – Bus in town

12/28 – Bus in town/Craig

12/29 – Bus in town

12/30 – No bus

12/31 – AM bus

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00 a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 12/22/17 Beef enchillada casserole, chuckwagon vegetables, tossed salad, peaches

Monday, 12/25/17 Merry Christmas

Tuesday, 12/26/17 Hot turkey sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, ambrosia deluxe

Wednesday, 12/27/17 Cheeseburger pie, 5 bean salad, pears, sherbert

Friday, 12/29/17 Happy birthday swiss steak w/tomato gravy, baked potatoes, 5 bean salad, peaches, wheat rolls

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, December 28 11:00-12:30.

Customers Sewer Line

Customers own their own

sewer line from their building

to the District’s sewer main

including the tap into the sewer main.

Most District sewer mains are

located either in the streets or

alleys and sometimes right of ways.

The District is not responsible

for your sewer line.

If you have any questions, please call

the Meeker Sanitation District

970-878-5192

Last minute gifts galore at

THE UPSTAIRS GALLERY

Jewelry, silk scarves, ceramics

and more. Wed-Sat, 11:00-5:30

Hugus Building, 582 Main, Meeker. Upstairs

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care wants to give 20% off of the standard rate to all Private pay clients who sign up and start services now until the end of December. Call today today 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

**HELP WANTED: PT**

The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is seeking a qualified individual to work as a PART-TIME Office Manager/Administrative Assistant. This is an “at will” position being responsible for the daily office administration and accounting. The ideal candidate will be well organized, have strong demonstrable computer experience, and a background in office administration. For an application packet contact the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District at 2252 East Main Street, Rangely, Colorado 81648, (970) 675-5055. Office hours are Monday – Thursday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Fridays 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The position will remain open until filled. The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has two paraprofessional openings at Parkview Elementary and Substitute Teacher openings for all grades, plus more; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Western Slope In-Home Care. Looking to hire someone flexible, reliable, and trustworthy. Must have proof of auto insurance have reliable transportation, pass background and drug test. Go to www.Westernslopehomecare.com or call 970-878-7008

Rangely District Hospital has an opening in the Cardiopulmonary Department for a Lead Respiratory Therapist. This is a full time position, working 30-40 hours per week. This position performs all functions in the cardiopulmonary department including respiratory therapy, EKG, stress testing, audiology, blood gas testing, holter monitoring, substance abuse testing, and home oxygen. All services and procedures will be performed according to the highest professional standards. This position is also responsible for management of the department in the Director’s absence.

The position requires a current Colorado RT license and 3-4 years experience. Work schedule of weekdays, rotating weekend and after hour’s on-call, and call back. Rangely District hospital offers competitive wages along with vacation and retirement benefits. Please apply online on our website www.rangelyhospital.com. For more information, please contact Bernie Rice at 970-675-4232. Applications and a complete job description for this position are available in the Human Resources office at 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648

CNCC, Rangely Campus, is seeking a full-time Residence Life Coordinator. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, experience in Residence Life and prior leadership experience. This is a live-in 12 month position with full benefits.

For a complete job description and application instructions please visit:

cncc.edu/employment

CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

First review of applications will begin immediately.

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**HUNTING**

I would like to lease at least 850 acres for the 2018 elk season. Will pay $18,000 for all seasons. Am bonded and will carry all insurance. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MOTOR: CARS- DOMESTIC**

1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

3800 Supercharged V6

309,904 miles

Good tires, needs battery. Has trunk and rear fender damage. Best Offer. 406-491-7099

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

House for rent, available January 1st. 4 BDR/2 BA, big yard, pets negotiable, $975 month. 970-756-4760

WANTED: House to lease in the Meeker area for 2018 hunting season. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

Furnished 1 BDR apartment, all utilities paid $500 per month, $500 deposit. No lease. 970-878-4754

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $900 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

12/7-tfn

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $575 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

**SNOWMOBILES**

2004 Yamaha SX Viper custom-built by Troy Johnson. Tons of extras! $2900 negotiable. 970-220-2228.

**YARD SALES**

RANGELY: Moving Sale

Saturday, 12/16, 10 AM – Noon

606 S. Stanolind Ave

King mattress, bar chairs, meat slicer, lots of kids stuff

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO:

Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Meeker to be elected at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1) Be a registered elector;

2) Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3) Reside in the town of Meeker for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, on or after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Monday, January 22, 2018, on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following Town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – all four year terms.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

By: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Publication Date: December 21st and 28th, 2017, January 4th, 11th and 18th, 2018.

Published in: Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR DECEMBER 2017

Gross Salaries, $10,739.63

PERA, Monthly contributions, $1,973.02

CO Dept of Revenue, CWT, $313.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $1,182.20

FPPA & D&D, $353.51

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $317.70

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,266.10

Rangely Trash Svc, Trash svc, $83.23

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle, Inc., Support, $340.00

RB Herald Times, Ordinances, disbursements, $111.38

LR Gateway Svcs LLC, Gas, $222.83

Sands Law Office LLC, Prof Svcs, $464.50

WestWater Engineering, Prof Svcs, $555.50

Lizard Analytial Lab LLC, Wastewater tests, $40.00

City of Grand Jct, Wastewater tests, $153.00

Office Depot, Computer & printer, $519.98

Rangely True Value, Cutters, stakes, wire, gloves, $194.93

Disruptive Diesel & Auto, Replaced heater core, $687.45

Moffat County Clerk, Election, $500.00

Zions Bank, Motel room, $180.00

Sav on Propane, Propane, $1,503.65

Rangely Auto Parts, Antifreeze, oil, oxygen sensor, $107.75

AGNC, Dues, $600.00

Town of Dinosaur, Petty cash, $95.06

Total Accts Payable, $22,524.42

The Town of Rangely will be accepting letters of interest to fill a vacated seat on the Town Board of Trustee’s. The remaining term of office on the position will be until April 2018. Please submit all Letters to the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, Co 81648, ATTN; Town Clerk, no later than January 8, 2018.

If you have any questions please contact Lisa Piering at (970) 675-8476.

By: Lisa Piering Clerk/Treasurer

Publish: Dec 14, 2017, Dec 21, 2017, Dec 28, 2017 & Jan 4, 2018.

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Skyway Towers, LLC proposes to build a 79.2-meter (overall height) self support telecommunications tower. The tower would be southeast of a portion of County Road 9, west of a portion of Highway 13, north of the Town of Meeker, in Rio Blanco County, Colorado (Parcel #136712400052) (near 40 09 59.36N, 107 53 01.45W). The tower is anticipated to be marked/lighted in accordance with FCC Style E. The FCC Form 854 File Number is A1094145. Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number. Interested parties may raise environmental concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review (RER) with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file RER online; instructions can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. However, if an online request is not possible, interested parties may mail their request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Additionally, Skyway Towers, LLC invites comments on the impact the proposed tower may have on Historic Properties. Comments may be sent to George Swearingen of Tower Engineering Professionals, Inc. Written comments can be sent to gswearingen@tepgroup.net or 326 Tryon Road, Raleigh NC 27603. George Swearingen can be reached at (919) 661-6351. Please respond to this request for comment within 30 days of the publication date of this notice. Nine Mile Gap (CO-04021)

Published: December 21, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Historic Courthouse 555 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado

December 22, 2017

Special Meeting Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes or Additions to the December 22, 2017 Special Board Meeting Agenda.

Move to Approve the December 22, 2017 Special Board Meeting Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA

None.

BUSINESS AGENDA

Move to Approve the Certification of Levies and Revenues for Y2018 according to CRS Section 39-1-111.

OTHER BUSINESS :

None.

ADJOURN:

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The Board of County Commissioners Meeting scheduled for December 26, 2017, in Meeker has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 8, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: December 21, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, P.O. Box i

Meeker, Colorado 81641

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

The regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado scheduled for December 26, 2017, in Meeker, Colorado, has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 8, 2018, to be held at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

Publish: December 21, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

