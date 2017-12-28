Classifieds: December 28, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 12/29/17 Happy birthday swiss steak w/tomato gravy, baked potatoes, 5 bean salad, peaches, wheat rolls

Monday, 1/1/18, Happy New Year

Tuesday, 1/2/18, Chuckwagon steak, whipped potatoes w/gravy, cauliflower, tossed salad, banana w/pudding, beer bread

Wednesday, 1/3/18, Sweet & sour chicken, steamed brown rice, oriental vegetables strawberry applesauce, white rolls

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care wants to give 20% off of the standard rate to all Private pay clients who sign up and start services now until the end of December. Call today today 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has two paraprofessional openings at Parkview Elementary and Substitute Teacher openings for all grades, plus more; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

Western Slope In-Home Care. Looking to hire someone flexible, reliable, and trustworthy. Must have proof of auto insurance have reliable transportation, pass background and drug test. Go to www.Westernslopehomecare.com or call 970-878-7008

CNCC, Rangely Campus, is seeking a full-time Residence Life Coordinator. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, experience in Residence Life and prior leadership experience. This is a live-in 12 month position with full benefits.

For a complete job description and application instructions please visit:

cncc.edu/employment

CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

First review of applications will begin immediately.

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is seeking a qualified individual to work as a PART-TIME Office Manager/Administrative Assistant. This is an “at will” position being responsible for the daily office administration and accounting. The ideal candidate will be well organized, have strong demonstrable computer experience, and a background in office administration. For an application packet contact the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District at 2252 East Main Street, Rangely, Colorado 81648, (970) 675-5055. Office hours are Monday – Thursday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Fridays 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The position will remain open until filled. The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Furnished 1 BDR apartment, all utilities paid $500 per month, $500 deposit. No lease. 970-878-4754

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $850 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $475 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**MOTOR: CARS- DOMESTIC**

1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

3800 Supercharged V6

309,904 miles

Good tires, needs battery. Has trunk and rear fender damage. Best Offer. 406-491-7099

**LEGAL NOTICE**

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO:

Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Meeker to be elected at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1) Be a registered elector;

2) Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3) Reside in the town of Meeker for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, on or after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Monday, January 22, 2018, on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following Town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – all four year terms.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

By: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Publication Date: December 21st and 28th, 2017, January 4th, 11th and 18th, 2018.

Published in: Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Town of Rangely will be accepting letters of interest to fill a vacated seat on the Town Board of Trustee’s. The remaining term of office on the position will be until April 2018. Please submit all Letters to the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, Co 81648, ATTN; Town Clerk, no later than January 8, 2018.

If you have any questions please contact Lisa Piering at (970) 675-8476.

By: Lisa Piering Clerk/Treasurer

Publish: Dec 14, 2017, Dec 21, 2017, Dec 28, 2017 & Jan 4, 2018.

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday January 2, 2018

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VIII.Mayor’s remarks

IX.Town Manager’s Report

X.Town Attorney’s Report

XI.Adjournment

Published: December 28, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Town of Rangely – Building and Grounds Department

Request for Proposal: White River Village Laundry Expansion

The Town of Rangely is soliciting General Contractors to bid on the expansion of our laundry facility at White River Village. Bid information can be obtained by contacting the Town at (970) 675-8476 or emailing Janet Miller for a bid packet at jmiller@rangelyco.gov. Bid deadline is January 15, 2018. Work should be scheduled for early 2018. A pre-bid walk-through is required before submittal of your proposal and can be scheduled by calling Ms. Miller.

Published: December 28, 2017; January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

January 4th, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Highland Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of December 7th Minutes & Sign

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

A. Stone removal during grave preparation policy

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Election of 2018 officers

B. Approve 2018 meeting place, times and dates

C. Board/break room improvements

D. CPW request for Circle Park Pond funding

7. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

8. Open Board Discussions

9. Adjourn

10. Board workshop – review proposed changes in HR handbook

Published: December 28, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

