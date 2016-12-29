Classifieds: December 29, 2016

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

January 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

12/29 Bus in town

12/30 Bus in town

12/31 No bus

1/1 No bus

1/2 Bus in town

1/3 Bus in town

1/4 Bus in town

1/5 Bus in town/Grand Junction

1/6 Bus in town

1/7 No bus

1/8 AM bus

1/9 Bus in town

1/10 Bus in town

1/11 Bus in town/Foot clinic

1/12 Bus in town/Rifle

1/13 Bus in town

1/14 No bus

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**CHILDCARE

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**SADDLES AND TACK CARE**

Saddles cleaned and oiled. Some repair work. New latigos, saddle strings, stiirup leathers,etc. Pack outfits. Call Greg (970)878-4500 or (970)462-6525

*LAWN & GARDEN **

Emerald City Lawn Care

Snowblowing. Free Estimates. Insured (970) 220-2040

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**WANTED **

WANTED: Old frozen deer, elk, or lamb meat to be used for dog food for two very finicky Westies with digestive issues and allergies. Before you throw it away, call or text 970-948-9547.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rio Blanco Herald Times is seeking a Rangely news correspondent to cover assigned community meetings, feature articles, and take photos of various events. Must turn in a minimum of two stories each week by deadline, with accompanying photos when possible. Strong writing skills are essential and writing samples will be part of the application process. Access to a decent camera is a plus. Pay (as an employee, not a freelancer) will include a base weekly rate plus by-the-inch payment for published stories and pay per photo used. Interested individuals should have an understanding of journalistic ethics, a desire to provide honest, reliable community news, and a love for the town of Rangely and its residents. Potential to make $100-200 a week for a prolific and experienced writer. To apply, send 3-5 writing samples and 2-4 photos to editor@theheraldtimes.com with a cover letter describing why you think you would be the right person for the job.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Part-Time Customer Service Representative

Meeker

Bank Happy. Work Happy. Bank of the San Juans, “One Big Happy Little Bank,” is looking for a professional individual with strong customer service skills and cash handling experience to join our team. Banking experience is a plus. Excellent benefits. Apply online at www.glacierbancorp.com. Bank of the San Juans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Auto Technician needed, pay based on experience, send resume to office@nwautogmc.net or call 970-878-5026 for more information

Ma Famiglia’s is looking for kitchen help. All positions available. 878-4141

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

12/8-1/5

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

Newly renovated house. Be in your own home before Christmas! 2-bedroom, 1 bath, 925 sq. ft. New roof, windows, siding, deck, chain link fence and sidewalks. Updated bathroom, new flooring throughout. Includes electric stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer Call John: 970-629-5185 $89,900

**RE: RANGELY COMMERCIAL/INVESTMENT**

3200 square foot warehouse with 3 offices, bath, high garage doors, excellent parking, access and visibility. Call (970)640-2393 for pricing

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. Master bedroom features 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1400/month. Sale price $258,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Townhouse: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, washer & dryer. $700 month. Security deposit $700. Available now. 878-5858

Room for rent-share my home. Complete house privileges, utilities included. (970)620-0917

Beautiful 3 BDR/2BA home, extra large garage, W/D $1300/ month (970)878-5858

2 BDR/1.5 BA Duplex, covered parking, fenced back yard, $600/month +$600 deposit, pets negotiable. (970)930-5646 or (970)878-5486

Small 2 BDR/1 BA house. Ideal for 1 or 2 people. NS. Pet negotiable. $500 mo plus utilities. 878-3432

Small 1 room cabin. $300 month, you pay electric. 970-260-3302

2 BDR/ 1 BA apartment, all utilities paid. $600 mo. Call 970-878-5026

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

FOR RENT, or sale. 32’ 5th wheel. Set up in Rangely RV park. $550 mo. 1 BDR suitable for single or couple. References required. 970-629-1314

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge; 570 2nd Street, Meekr, CO 81641 970-878-9590 , has filed an application for a Regular (112) Construction Materials Operation Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Bachmann Gravel Pitt, and is located at or near Section 3, Township 1N, Range 93W, 6th Prime Meridian.

The proposed date of commencement is April 1, 2017, , and the proposed date of completion is December 31 2044. The proposed future use of the land is Rangeland. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Rio Blanco County County Clerk and Recorder’s office; 555 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641 , or the above-named applicant.

Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on February 27, 2017 , .

Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32.5-101 et seq. Comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this Office’s jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by your local governments, rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.

Publish: December 8, 2016, December 15, 2016, December 22, 2016, December 29, 2016
Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

January 3, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Work Session

1.Policy considerations

1.Final edits – GDBC & EEAEA

2.Student travel – JJH

3.On the radar – AC, GCCAF, GCID, GDD

2.Superintendent

1.Evaluation

2.Contract

3.School Board professional development

1.Self-evaluation

2.Curriculum

1.1.What is curriculum

1.2.What does statute/policy require from the BOE

1.3.What processes are in place

1.4.What is on the horizon

2.Risk assessment from auditor

4.Kerr lawsuit

5.Final FY17 budget

Published: December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE WILLIAMS FORK AND ILES FORMATIONS, SULPHUR CREEK FIELD, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 527

DOCKET NO. 170100045

TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS

Township 2 South, Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 29: SW¼NW¼, W½SW¼

Section 30: SE¼SE¼

APPLICATION

On December 1, 2016, Ursa Operating Company LLC, Operator No. 10447, (“Ursa” or “Applicant”) filed with the Commission a verified application for an order to:

1) Approve the equivalent of one (1) well per 10 acres well density for the Application Lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Williams Fork and Iles Formations, as necessary to economically and efficiently recover resources, while minimizing surface impacts, creating efficiencies for drilling and production, increasing the ultimate recovery of the reserves, preventing waste, and protecting correlative rights.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,” then click on “Orders” or “Rules”)

Rule 318.a. of the Rules and Regulations of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission requires that wells drilled in excess of 2,500 feet in depth shall be located not less than 600 feet from any lease line, and located not less than 1,200 feet from any other producible or drilling oil or gas well when drilling to the same common source of supply, unless authorized by order of the Commission upon hearing. The Application Lands are subject to Rule 318.a. for the Target Formations.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date:January 30-31, 2017

Time:9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

The Chancery Building

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than January 13, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of January 16, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By_________Julie Murphy, Secretary

Dated: December 19, 2016

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorneys for Applicant:

James Parrot

Jillian Fulcher

Beatty & Wozniak, P.C.

216 16th Street, Suite 1100

Denver, Colorado 80202

(303) 407-4499

jparrot@bwenergylaw.com

jfulcher@bwenergylaw.com

Published: December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE NIOBRARA FORMATION, UNNAMED FIELD, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 547

DOCKET NO. 170100048

TYPE: SPACING

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS:

Township 2 North, Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 28: All

Section 33: All

APPLICATION

On December 1, 2016, Anschutz Exploration Corporation (Operator No. 3102) (“Anschutz” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to § 34-60-116, C.R.S., for an order to:

1 Establish an approximate 1,280-acre drilling and spacing unit comprised of the Application Lands for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Niobrara Formation;

2) Approve the drilling, completion and operation of up to four horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Niobrara Formation;

3) Provide that the productive interval for any of the Niobrara Formation horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit be located no closer than 1,200 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore drilled to the Niobrara Formation located within the unit, without the Director granting an exception;

4) Provide that the productive interval for any of the horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit so established be located no closer than 600 feet from the boundary of the unit, absent exception being granted by the Director or variance being granted by the Commission; and

5) Applicant states that the wells shall be drilled from no more than two multi-well pads.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,”

then click on “Orders” or “Rules”)

Commission Rule 318.a provides that for any wells drilled to a depth greater than 2,500’: (i) interwell setbacks shall be set at 1,200’ and (ii) drilling and spacing unit boundary line setbacks shall be set at 600’.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S., and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date:

January 30-31, 2017

Time:

9:00 AM

Place:

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

The Chancery Bldg.

1120 Lincoln St., Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509, no later than January 13, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of January 16, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511, if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By_________________Julie Murphy, Secretary

Dated: December 20, 2016

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorneys for Applicant:

Brent D. Chicken

Fox Rothschild LLP

1225 17th Street. Suite 2200

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 446-3844

bchicken@foxrothschild.com

Published: December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE NIOBRARA FORMATION, UNNAMED FIELD, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 547

DOCKET NO. 170100046

TYPE: SPACING

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS:

Township 2 North, Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 27: All

Section 34: All

APPLICATION

On December 1, 2016, Anschutz Exploration Corporation (Operator No. 3102) (“Anschutz” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to § 34-60-116, C.R.S., for an order to:

1) Establish an approximate 1,280-acre drilling and spacing unit comprised of the Application Lands for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Niobrara Formation;

2 Approve the drilling, completion and operation of up to four horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Niobrara Formation;

3) Provide that the productive interval for any of the Niobrara Formation horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit be located no closer than 1,200 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore drilled to the Niobrara Formation located within the unit, without the Director granting an exception;

4) Provide that the productive interval for any of the horizontal wells in the drilling and spacing unit so established be located no closer than 600 feet from the boundary of the same, absent exception being granted by the Director or variance being granted by the Commission; and

5) Applicant states that the wells shall be drilled from no more than two multi-well pads.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,” then click on “Orders” or “Rules”)

Commission Rule 318.a provides that for any wells drilled to a depth greater than 2,500’: (i) interwell setbacks shall be set at 1,200’ and (ii) drilling and spacing unit boundary line setbacks shall be set at 600’.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S., and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date: January 30-31, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

The Chancery Building

1120 Lincoln St., Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509, no later than January 13, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of January 16, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511, if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By_________________Julie Murphy, Secretary

Dated: December 20, 2016

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorneys for Applicant:

Brent D. Chicken

Fox Rothschild LLP

1225 17th Street. Suite 2200

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 446-3844

bchicken@foxrothschild.com

Published: December 29, 2016

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday January 3, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Public Hearing Item(s):

1.Tavern Liquor License renewal for “Chippers Downtown” located at 285 6th Street

2.Retail Liquor Store license renewal request from “Blanco Cellars”, LLC located at 645 Main Street

3.Renewal of a Liquor Tasting Permit for “Blanco Cellars”

VII. Mayor’s remarks

VIII. Town Manager’s Report

IX.Town Attorney’s Report

X.Adjournment

Published: December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Meeker Sanitation District

January 4, 2017

Regular Board Meeting at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation District Office, 265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

6. Old Business

A. Shop for Equipment

B. Plant Expansion

C. Plant Manager Report

D. Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A. Reports

B. Delinquent Accounts

C. Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice. Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District, 265 8th Street.

Publish: December 29, 2016

Rio Blanco Herald Times

