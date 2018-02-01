Classifieds: February 1, 2018

Ads for 2/1/2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

February 2018

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

2/1 – Bus in town/ Grand Junction

2/2- Bus in town

2/3 – No Bus

2/4 – AM Bus

2/5 – Bus in town

2/6 – Bus in town

2/7 – Bus in town Foot clinic

2/8 – Bus in town/ Rifle trip

2/9 – Bus in town

2/10 – No Bus

2/11 – AM Bus

2/12 – Bus in town

2/13 – Bus in town

2/14 – Bus in town Blood Pressure Clinic

2/15 – Bus in town/ Grand Junction Medical

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 2/2/18, Chicken enchilada casserole, tossed salad, tangerine, raisin oatmeal cookie

Monday, 2/5/18, Lemon baked salmon loaf, rice pilaf, oriental vegetables, cheesy garlic biscuit, orange sherbet

Tuesday, 2/6/18, Liver & onions w/alternate, potatoes, garbanzo salad, applesauce, garlic bread

Wednesday, 2/7/18, Chili dog w/bun, onions/cheese, 5 bean salad, fresh orange, banana, chocolate chip cookie

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, 2/22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m ..

Lodging Tax Board Meeting

February 9th at 5:00 at 723 Market Street, Elk Mountain Inn.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In-Home Care has an established care team here in Meeker! We need to start helping people in Need! Cleaning or personal care. Easy sign-up, call for a free consultation! #970-878-7008. (Visitwww.westernslopehomecare.com to see other counties we serve in or services we provide)

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Hiring Immediately!!

Field Mechanic

Redi Services, LLC is seeking an Experienced Field Mechanic

for the Rangley, Colorado area.

Must have experience working on oilfield Pumps and Air Compressors.

Must be willing to work nights and weekends as required.

We offer a competitive benefits package. Wage DOE.

Apply NOW: email resume to jobs@rediservicesllc.com (reference Rangley Mechanic in subject line of email)

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

Experienced or willing to learn line cook, pizza maker, dish prep person. Apply in person at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. Ask for Henry.

**HOMES: MEEKER**

Mobile home for sale. 16×56, 2 BDR/2BA, quiet park. Call 970-220-0001

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**SERVICES**

Doc Bob’s Costa Rica trip kids are raising money to save the leatherback turtles. Snow shoveling or odd jobs wanted. Contact Dawn @ 320-223-4351

PEACHES AUTO SPA

Come meet our new detail tech. Get 10% off of any detail, 20% if you take out all of your personal belongings.

***RENTALS: MEEKER**

For Rent: 1br, 1 bath, small house, small fenced yard, off street parking, includes w/d. Water & sewer paid. $650 month/$750 deposit. 970-629-9714

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $475 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265.

2 BDR, 1.5 BA townhouse. $550 per month, you pay electricity. Call 970-878-3363 or 970-260-3302.

Nice 2 BDR/2 BA house, beautiful out of town location . Available 2/1. 970-878-4320

908 Market St, Apt. 36 – 2 BDR/1 BA. $500 mo + deposit + utilities. 970-220-2150

4 BDR/2 BA clean, cozy house. Quiet neighborhood in town. Large fenced yard, pets okay upon approval. Call 970-756-4760 for showing. $975 per month.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR , full bath, washer/dryer, utilities not included, no smoking/no pets, fenced yard. 306/308 South White Ave, Rangely. $450 deposit/$450 per month. 970-261-5634.

2 BDR house upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, central heating and a/c. 970-629-3605

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

Plaintiff: TRANS-VAIL, INC., a Colorado corporation

v.

Defendants: PUBLIC TRUSTEE OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO; BERISLAV K. SEPIC, SJURDJICA A. SEPIC, MOUNTAIN VALLEY BANK, PACIFIC WESTERN BANK and all other persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.

DISTRICT COURT, RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO

Case No. 17CV30037

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO, TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to the property described as follows:

Lots 3 and 4

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

Lot 5

Sanderson Hill Subdivision according to the Plat thereof filed December 19, 1978 as Reception No. 185454

Town of Meeker, Colorado

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Quit Claim Deed recorded March 3, 1980 in Book 399, Page 397 of the public records of Rio Blanco County as Reception No. 194475.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded May 21, 1981 in Book 410, Page 250, Reception No. 201072 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM Paintbrush Ridge Subdivision – Filing No. 1, according to the Plat thereof fled May 17, 2002 as Reception No. 272416, Town of Meeker, Colorado.

LESS AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM that property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded April 30, 2010 as Reception No. 298444 in the records of Rio Blanco County.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2018.

Melody D. Massih, #24683

P.O. Box 916, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602

(970) 928-9100, melody@ommpc.com

Published in the Rio Blanco Herald Times.

First Publication: January 18, 2018.Last Publication: February 22, 2018.

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District of Rio Blanco County(ies), Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Linda C. Gordon

611 South Stanolind

Rangely, CO 81648

970-675-8211

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that applications for and return of absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 9:00a.m. and 5:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Friday immediately preceding the election (Friday, May 4, 2018).

Western Rio Blanco Metro Recreation and Park District

Designated Election Official Signature

Publish: January 25 and February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District of Rio Blanco County(ies), Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8TH day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 1 directors will be elected to serve 2-year* terms. Eligible electors of the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Linda C. Gordon

215 Hillcrest Avenue

Rangely, CO 81648

970-629-1116

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.

to 5:00 p.m. If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Rangely Rural Fire Protection District

Designated Election Official Signature

Published: February 1 & 8, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Rio Blanco Fire Protection District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, two (2) directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Rio Blanco Fire Protection District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Patti Merriam

Rio Blanco Fire Protection District

236 7th St., PO Box 737

Meeker, CO 81641

970-878-3443

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Mon – Thurs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election May 1, 2018

Patti Merriam, DEO

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Meeker Sanitation District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May 2018. Between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 2 directors will be elected to serve 2-year terms. Eligible electors of the Meeker Sanitation District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO)

Gail Frantz

265 8th Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

970-878-5192

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, May 1, 2018.

Gail Frantz

Designated Election Official

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT

Pursuant to Section 38-26-107, Colorado Statutes, 2013, amended, notice is hereby given that Rio Blanco County has accepted the work on the Meeker Coulter Field Airport Beacon and Fence Project as substantially completed according to the plans and specifications and rules set forth in the Contract and that Flat Rock Construction, Inc. of Vernal, UT is entitled to final settlement therefore.

Upon the 10th day, after the second publication of this notice, Rio Blanco County, under whose direction of supervision the work has been carried out will pay to Flat Rock Construction, Inc. of Vernal, UT the full amount due under the Contract. All persons, firms, or corporations who have any claims for work done or materials furnished on said public work are hereby notified that final payment will be made to Flat Rock Construction, Inc. of Vernal, UT in accordance with the terms of the Contract not before February 18, 2018. This section does not relieve Flat Rock Construction, Inc. of Vernal, UT and the sureties on their bond from any claims of work or labor done or materials or supplies furnished in the execution of the Contract.

Published: February 1, and February 8, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2018 RIO BLANCO COUNTY ROAD & BRIDGE BACKUP GENERATOR PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Ducey’s Electric, Inc. of P O Box 606, Rangely, CO 81648 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2018 Rio Blanco County Backup Generator Project.

• Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

• All such claims shall be filed with Eric Jaquez, Project Coordinator, Rio Blanco County Facilities Department, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before February 12th, 2018.

• Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 25th day of January, 2018.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Publish: February 1, and February 8, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN RECREATION & PARK DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the eligible electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District (“District”), Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a polling place election will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three eligible electors will be elected to serve a four-year term each on the District’s Board of Directors.

In order to be a candidate for one of the Board of Director positions, a qualified individual must submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form. The Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form is available from Cathy Kiser, Designated Election Official of the District, at the contact information below:

Cathy Kiser

Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District

101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO 81641

Ph: (970) 878-3403

cathy@ERBMrec.com

Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

The Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. A Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form that is not sufficient may be amended once at any time before the close of business, on Friday, March 2, 2018. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit correcting a form that is deemed insufficient.

An Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In Candidate must be submitted to the Designated Election Official by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official at the contact information referenced above, no later than the close of business on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Further information regarding applications for absentee ballots also may be obtained from the Designated Election Official.

EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN RECREATION & PARK DISTRICT

Cathy Kiser, Designated Election Official

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Sevice District of Rio Blanco County(ies), Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8 day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 4 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Cindy Rholl

100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive

Meeker, CO 81641

970-878-9261

The Office of the DEO is open on the following

days: Monday -Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on February 22, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election). If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the deadline.

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on March 5, 2018(the sixty-fourth day before the election).

Cindy Rholl Designated Election Official Signature

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday February 6, 2018

5:30 P.M. Meeker URA Board Meeting

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.A. Public Hearings

1.Resolution #01-2018, a resolution finding substantial compliance for the Annexation of (Belland-Valley Hardware) and setting the Public Hearing date for April 3, 2018

2.Request from Watts Ranch Market, Inc. for renewal of Liquor or 3.2 percent Beer Retail License at 271 E. Market Street

VII.New Business-

1.Renewal of the Ute Park Lease Agreement with Meeker Classic Sheepdogs, LLC

VIII. Discussion Item(s):

1.Better City 2018 Work Plan

IX. Mayor’s remarks

X. Town Manager’s Report

XI.Town Attorney’s Report

XII.Adjournment

Executive Session: Discussion with CIRSA appointed legal staff and advice on specific legal questions and litigation C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Workshop: Ute Park Lease Agreement discussion with Smith Ranches, LLC

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Meeker Urban Renewal Authority

Board of Directors

AGENDA

Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

5:30 P.M.

AUTHORITY MEETING

Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Approval of Agenda

(Motion)

1.Minutes from October 3, 2017 Meeting

Public Comments

New Business:

(Motion)

2.Open RFQ Responses- Better City

3.Discussion on next steps, options

Board of Directors Comments

Adjournment

(Motion)

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Rangely Hospital District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 1 directors will be elected to serve 2-year* terms. Eligible electors of the Rangely Hospital District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Cynthia S. Stults

Rangely District Hospital

225 Eagle Crest Drive ,

Rangely CO 81648

970-675-4225,

DEO Phone number

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on March 2, 2018 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, May 1st, 2018.

Designated Election Official Signature

Cynthia S. Stults

Published: February 1, 2018

RIo Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

SALT / SAND SPREADER

Notice is hereby given that bid proposals, for a new 2018 Henderson 10’ FSH-III salt / sand spreader, will be accepted by mail or delivered to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO until Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at which time the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the March 6, 2018 Board Meeting to be held at 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street in Meeker. Specifications are available upon request at Town Hall or by calling 970-878-5344 or on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org.

The Town reserves the right to reject or accept any and all bids. All bids for goods shall be based on delivery F.O.B. Meeker. Each proposal shall be reviewed and considered consistent with the provisions of the Town of Meeker Personnel Policy and Procedures Manual.

The bid proposal must be placed in an envelope, securely sealed and labeled “Meeker 2018 Henderson spreader bid” and be received no later than Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. Contact Russell Overton, Public Works Superintendent at 970-942-7555 or Scott Meszaros, Town Administrator, 970-878-4960 for additional information.

Published: February 1st, 8th and 15th, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

ELGIN PELICAN BROOM

Notice is hereby given that bid proposals, for a new 2018 ELGIN PELICAN BROOM, will be accepted by mail or delivered to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO until Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at which time the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the March 6, 2018 Board Meeting to be held at 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street in Meeker. Specifications are available upon request at Town Hall or by calling 970-878-5344 or on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org.

The Town reserves the right to reject or accept any and all bids. All bids for goods shall be based on delivery F.O.B. Meeker. Each proposal shall be reviewed and considered consistent with the provisions of the Town of Meeker Personnel Policy and Procedures Manual.

The bid proposal must be placed in an envelope, securely sealed and labeled “Meeker 2018 Henderson spreader bid” and be received no later than Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. Contact Russell Overton, Public Works Superintendent at 970-942-7555 or Scott Meszaros, Town Administrator, 970-878-4960 for additional information.

Published: February 1, 8, 15, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Artesia Fire Protection

District of Moffat County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 3 directors will be elected to hold 3 year terms. Eligible electors of the Artesia Fire Protection District interested in serving on the

board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Carol L Jachim (Designated Election Officer)

213 Allosaurus Ln #34 (DEO Address)

Dinosaur, CO. 81610

970-620-6060 (DEO Address)

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, March 2, 2018

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 5, 2018

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, May 1, 2018.

§ Carol L Jachim

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

February 7, 2018

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office, 265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

6. Old Business

A.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

B.Plant Manager Report

C.Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

February 1st, 2018 @ 7pm

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Highland Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of January 4th Minutes

4. Public Comments

A. CPW youth pond presentation – ERBM Recreation

B. Way fare Signage presentation- Chamber of Commerce

5. OLD BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Manager Report

B. Office Manager Report

7. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

8. Review & action on proposed changes in HR handbook

9. Employee Evaluations

10. Open Board Discussions

11. Adjourn

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Special Board Meeting and Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

February 6, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.

1. Call to Order and Roll Call

2. Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. deVergie will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Welcome of Guests

4. Approval of Agenda

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Action Items:

1. Acceptance: Resignation – Jeff Hemingson (Band & Choir Teacher)

2. Approval: Personnel Hires

a. Food Services Director – Matthew Gregory

b. 6th Grade Teacher – Georgann Amack (for remainder of 17-18 school year)

Special Meeting Adjournment

Work Session:

1. Board meeting date and time

2. Superintendent evaluation rubric

3. BEST Grant update

4. Bond support

5. BOE self-evaluation

6. Items introduced by BOE members

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Hearing Room

P. O. Box i

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Proposed Letters of Support

Public Comment: The following draft support and/or comment letters are pending execution by the Board of County Commissioners. Any member of the public may submit letters of comment for the Board to review prior to execution. Copies of the draft letters may be viewed www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners, or at the Rio Blanco County Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. Public comments must be submitted by February 2, 2018 by 5:00 P.M. Please email comments to BOCC@rbc.us or hand deliver to the address referenced above.

a) Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to Governor John Hickenlooper supporting the Western Rural Natural Gas Initiative / Excel Energy Natural Gas Electric Facility.

b) Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to various Colorado Congressmen, Senators, and the Governor, supporting the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Legislation.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, February 12, in Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: February 1, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...