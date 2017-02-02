Classifieds: February 2, 2017

.Ads for 2/2/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

February 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

2/2 Bus in town/Grand Junction

2/3 Bus in town

2/4 No bus

2/5 AM bus

2/6 Bus in town

2/7 Bus in town

2/8 Bus in town/Foot Clinic

2/9 Bus in town/Rifle

2/10 Bus in town

2/11 No bus

2/12 AM bus

2/13 Bus in town

2/14 Bus in town

2/15 Bus in town/Blood Pressure Clinic

2/16 Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

2/17 Bus in town

2/18 No bus

2/19 AM bus

2/20 Bus in town

2/21 Bius in town

2/22 Bus in town

2/23 Bus in town/Craig

2/24 Bus in town

2/25 No bus

2/26 AM bus

2/27 Bus in town

2/28 Bus in town

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

DBLR Investments is looking for capitol/investors.Serious investors only please. $2500 min to $200,000 max. Contact Randy @ (970)878-4077 or email dblrinvestments@hotmail.com

**AUCTIONS

Auction Saturday, February 11, 10:am

1 Powerline Road Rifle, Co

Vehicles, trailers, tools, 4 wheelers, appliances, traps, zero turn riding mowers, boat, saddles, tack, feeders, watertanks, panels, steerhides, spurs, antiques, barber chairs, horse wagon, coins, ladders, camping items. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, (970)260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com Interested in having an Auction ?

Call us about a sale for you!

**CHILDCARE **(111)

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

**FARM & RANCH *

Hay for sale, horse quality. Small bales $6.00. (970)878-5122

**LOST & FOUND**

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Otter Box for an IPhone. Found on RBC Rd 129 on Friday, Dec 30. Call to identify. 970-878-3456

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Recreation Coordinator

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone ,electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association , minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER*

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Newer 3 BDR home on 3 acres close to town. $1,100 per month. Call Onea Miller 970-878-5877

5 BDR/2 BA house. No pets. $1,000 mo+ utilities. $1,000 deposit. 752 10th St. 970-942-7501

PRICE REDUCED! House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1250/month. Sale price reduced to $249,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

3 BDR. 2 car garage, home in Sage Hills. Available March 1. Call (970)878-5191

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

In the District Court of the State of Colorado for the County of Rio Blanco

May Investments, LLC, Plaintiff

Vs.

Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson

Case No. 2016CV30046

The State of Colorado to the said Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson to be served by Publication.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 56 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (January 12, 2017), to wit, within 21 days after the last day of publication [February 9, 2017], and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff May Investments, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Coleman & Quigley, LLC at their office located at 2454 Patterson Road, Suite 210, Grand Junction, CO 81505; and in case of your failure so to do, default judgment will be sought against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Publish: January 12, 19 & 26, February 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday February 7, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

I. Approval of the Agenda

II. Approval of the Previous Minutes

III. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

IV. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

1. Wagon Wheel OHV Club- Mr. Alvin Jones

V.A. Public Hearings- 7:10 p.m.

1. Award Meeker 2017 Pickup Truck bid

2. Request from Watts Ranch Market, Inc. for renewal of Liquor or 3.2 percent Beer Retail License at 271 E. Market Street

VI. New Business-

1. Master Agreement Work Order #3 with Olsson Associates for Water System Improvement Project

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report

X.T own Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Published: February 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

February 8, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation

District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

A. Water Sampling Agreement with Rio Blanco County

6. Old Business

A.Shop for Equipment

B.Plant Assessment

C.Plant Manager Report

D.Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9.Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: February 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Meeker Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, regarding amendments to Title 17 and Title 18 of the Town of Meeker Municipal Code for the addition of a zoning district and associated subdivision and site plan review regulations.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker, Colorado (the “Town”), at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at the hour of 7pm Mountain Standard Time on February 21st.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider (1) the need for an urban renewal authority to function within the Town, (2) the form of Board to be created, and (3) approval of a resolution creating the Authority.

The Ordinance may be viewed on the Town’s website, or you may pick up a copy at Town Hall.

If you have comments for or against the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Further information is available by contacting Town Hall at 970-878-5344, Monday through Friday.

Publish: February 2, 9, 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

February 7, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Work Session

1.Superintendent

1.Evaluation

2.Contract

2.Master Plan RFQ/P committee

3.BOE documents on Google

4.17-18 district calendar

5.School Board professional development

a.Self evaluation

b.Personnel roles and responsibilities

c.Curriculum

i.What is curriculum

ii.What does statute/policy require from the BOE

iii.What processes are in place

iv.What is on the horizon

d.Risk assessment from auditor

6.Kerr lawsuit

Published: February 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 Weed & Pest – Herbicides

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest – Herbicides. Rio Blanco County is soliciting bids to purchase herbicides for application as show on Exhibit A. The list reflects the approximate number of containers of each herbicide which Rio Blanco County anticipates it will purchase in 2017. The quantities listed on Exhibit A are estimates only and are not a commitment by Rio Blanco County to purchase the quantity of product shown on Exhibit A. Some products allow for pricing based on different sized containers. The bid list is based on chemical usage of previous years and interest in specific products that may possibly be used during the 2017 spray season.

Generic products of the same, formulation, labeling and restrictions may be submitted in lieu of a name brand product but must be noted on the bid to be accepted. All products purchased must at the time of the initial delivery of that product include the most current Safety Data Sheet. All chemicals will be delivered to the Rio Blanco County chemical storage facility located at 779 Sulphur Creek Road, Meeker, CO.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents are available on-line at the County’s website at http://rbc.us/305/Weed-Pest-Control or at the Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest Dept. 779 Sulphur Creek Road, Meeker, Colorado 81641.

BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS

Must be licensed to deal/sell Restricted Use Pesticides. Product orders are typically placed on either Thursday afternoons or Friday mornings throughout the growing season and all deliveries must be made no later than 8 AM the following Thursday.

PROJECT COORDINATOR AND QUESTIONS

Matt Scott, Weed Control Supervisor, (970) 878-9670. All Bidders are advised to review the list found on Exhibit A. Any questions regarding this Request are to be directed in writing to Matt Scott at the above address or via email at matt.scott@rbc.us.

DELIVERY SCHEDULE

Chemicals will need to be provided upon request from March, 2017 through October, 2017.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bidder shall submit sealed bids for this request which shall include all information required. Bids shall have Bidder’s name and address and “Sealed Bid-2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest – Herbicides”. Deliver to the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners, at P.O. Box i, 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641 by mail before Friday, February 24, 2017 at 4 P.M. OR by Hand-delivery to the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO until 10:45 A.M. on Monday, February 27, 2017.

BID OPENING

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners meeting will commence at 11 A.M. Bids shall be opened and read in public soon thereafter as listed on the agenda on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 455 Main St., Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: January 30, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Publish: February 2nd and 9th, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

BARONE MIDDLE SCHOOL, MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR SERVICES

Barone Middle School, Meeker School District RE-1, is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Playground Improvement Contractor services for Barone Middle School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent, Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us, or BMS Principal Jim Hanks at jim.hanks@meeker.k12.co./us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is February 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.

Publish: February 2, 9 and 16 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS ANNOUNCEMENT

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

FACILITY MASTER PLAN CONSULTING SERVICES

Meeker School District RE-1 is soliciting a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) from candidates interested in Facility Master Planning consultant services for district facilities, with specific emphasis on Meeker High School. The RFQ/P will be available as of Wednesday, February 1. Interested applicants may obtain the RFQ/P by contacting the district superintendent,Chris Selle, at chris.selle@meeker.k12.co.us. The deadline for delivery of proposals is Wednesday, March 8, at 4:00 p.m.

Published: February 2, 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

This is to inform the residents of Rio Blanco County that Horizons Specialized Services is holding a public meeting to discuss the planned application to USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant Program. The grant application will request financial support to acquire an agency vehicle up to 35% of the vehicle purchase cost. The vehicle will be garaged in Meeker and used for daily operations of Horizons Supported Living Services and Early Intervention programs in Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties. The purpose of this public hearing is to discuss the project and potential impact to existing services. All local citizens, interested parties, and governmental agencies are invited to attend and encouraged to comment. The meeting will be held at 685 Main St., Suite 1 on Thursday, February 16th at 10am.

Published: February 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

