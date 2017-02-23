Classifieds: February 23, 2017

Ads for 2/23/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The hens are laying again! A couple Meeker-area chicken producers want you to know that our farm fresh chicken eggs are once again available at Wendll’s on Highway 13. These are natural, cage-free, free-range, white and brown eggs. And remember, eggs are the perfect protein. That is, they contain all nine essential amino-acids in the needed amounts.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services

An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**CHILDCARE **

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**LOST & FOUND**

LOST: Orange tabby cat, older female, crooked tail, freckle on nose, shorthair, name is Itchy, missing from 4th and Cedar area, since February 9. Call 878-3456.

FOUND: Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**WANTED **

WANTED: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**YARD SALES**

Multi Family Yard Sale @ New Exhibit Hall @ RBC Fairgrounds – 9 AM-2 PM on March 4th

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Seasonal Park Laborer(s) The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking seasonal non-benefited Park Laborers, who could work up to 40 hours per week from April to September. Hiring range is $10.52-$13.94/hr. Duties include; perform manual labor, maintenance and repair of parks, trails, recreational facilities, landscaping, buildings and other ERBM Recreation & Park District assets. Requirements include, but are not limited to: be at least 16 years of age; willing to work a schedule that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, split shifts and holidays; must establish and maintain positive working relationships with subordinates, coworkers and supervisors; must work well in a progressive, team-oriented environment as well as independently depending on circumstances; ability to safely and effectively operate tools, equipment and vehicles. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through March 13, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone ,electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association , minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

3 BDR. 2 car garage, home in Sage Hills. Available March 1. Call (970)878-5191

Office Space, 848 sq. ft., 3 rooms + restroom. Street front, 770 Main St., 970-878-4754

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1BA triplex. $600 + elec. 970-260-3302

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulation of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board published August 1980, and pursuant to the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act 34-33-101, et seq., notice is hereby given of the filing of an application for Phase I Bond Release of a portion of the Colowyo Mine site. The application pertains to the existing Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019 by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway No. 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641, filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS), Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203 and approved by the Division on April 5, 2013 (latest Permit Renewal). The Colowyo Mine is located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado.

The bond release areas applied for totals 129.6 acres that were reclaimed in 2016. The status of the reclamation is consistent with the requirements of the approved reclamation plan which includes backfill and regrading to the approved post mine topography, variable topsoil depth replacement, and seeding with the approved seed mixture. Exhibit 1 of the bond release application presents all of the reclaimed areas a. Listed below is a general legal description of these areas:

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 9 – NW¼ S½, and W½ N½;

Section 9 – SE ¼ SE ¼;

Section 10 – SW ¼ SW ¼;

Section 15 – NW ¼ NW ¼;

Section 16 – NE ¼ NE ¼

Colowyo currently holds a self-bond (Bond No. SB-010) in the amount of $80,517,829. With this bond release application, the Colowyo Mine will be requesting relinquishment of 60% of the bond held for the parcels applied for under this application.

A copy of the bond release application is on file at the Moffat Count Clerk and Recorder’s Office located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 81641. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference concerning this bond release application should be addressed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203.

Comments must be filed within thirty (30) days from the last date of this publication, or within thirty (30) days of the completed inspection by the CDRMS, whichever is later.

Publish: February 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for March 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider 2 Special Event Liquor License, requested by the Meeker Lion Club to be used at 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641 for; FIREMAN’S/EMS BANQUET on March 11, from 4:00 pm to 12:00am

And at 592 Main Street, Hugus Building, Meeker Co 81641 for;

St. Patrick’s Day MS Fundraiser and Dance on March 17, 2017 from 6:00 pm-12:00 am

Information or questions please call Town Hall 970-878-5344.

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: February 23, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

INVITATION TO BID

MAINTENANCE SHOP DRIVEWAY

CLOSING BID DATE – March 22nd 2017

The Meeker Sanitation District will be accepting sealed bids for the maintenance shop driveway.

The bid specs will be available at the walk thru on March 7th 2017, at 11:00 am, at the plant of the Meeker Sanitation District, 1150 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please contact Plant Manager Kurt Nielsen at the Plant 970-878-5345 or at kurtn@meekersanitation.org with any questions

All price proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and designated on the envelope as “Meeker Sanitation District Maintenance”.

Bids must be received in the office by 4:00 PM on Wednesday March 22nd 2017.

Mail to: Meeker Sanitation District , PO Box 417, Meeker, CO 81641 OR drop by: 265 8th Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Bids will be opened March 28, 2017 by The plant manager and office manager for review.

The Meeker Sanitation District reserves the right to reject any an all bids and waive any and all informalities, and the right to disregard all non conforming or conditional bids or counter proposals.

The final award shall be subject to the District’s review of all submitted price proposals, including specifications and prices.

Publish: February 16th, 23rd, and March 2nd,9th, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Publication: February 23rd, 2017

Mesa County

544 Rood Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81501

(970) 244-1601

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by Mesa County.

REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or after March 4th, 2017 Mesa County will submit a request to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs [DOLA] on behalf of Mesa County for the release of CDBG funds, under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended or Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, to undertake the following project:

Project Title: Single Family Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Loan Program

Purpose: Provide low interest loans for the purpose of rehabilitating an owner’s home

Location: Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco Counties

Estimated Cost: $589,600 over three years beginning in 2017

An environmental review for the project has been made by Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco Counties and is available for public examination and copying at the offices noted below. Based on this review, Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco Counties have determined that a request for release of funds will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment and hence, an environmental impact statement will not be undertaken under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-190). Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Mesa County, 544 Rood Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501 and may be examined or copied weekdays (8) A.M. to (5) P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Mesa County Finance Department. All comments received by March 3rd, 2017 will be considered by Mesa County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

Mesa County certifies to DOLA that Scott Stewart in his capacity as Mesa County, CFO consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. DOLA’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Mesa County to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

DOLA will accept objections to its release of funds and Mesa County’s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are made on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Mesa County (b) Mesa County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before the approval of a release of funds by (DOLA or OEDIT); or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures of 24 CFR Part 58 and shall be addressed to Bret Hillberry, Environmental Compliance Officer, DOLA, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 521, Denver, CO 80203. No objections received after 15 days from the date of request for release of funds will be considered by the state.

Scott Stewart,

Chief Financial Officer

Published: February 23, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR JANUARY 2017

Gross Salaries, $8,808.05

PERA, Monthly Contributions, $1,905.94

Colorado Dept of Revenue, CWT, $225.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $902.42

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $271.56

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,117.74

Rangely Trash Service, Trash Service, $82.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Disbursement & Budget notice, $25.44

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle Inc, Support, $251.00

FedEx, Postage, $60.15

Rangely True Value, Christmas lights, $372.64

LR Gateway Services, Gas, diesel, $452.15

Sands Law Office LLC, Professional Services, $958.00

WestWater Engineering, Sewer project, $828.20

Office Depot, Toner, envelopes, ink cartridges, chairs, $2,311.32

R. Blakley, Reimbursement on gas, $44.96

Rangely Auto Parts, Alternator, $281.99

Faris Machinery, Cutting tools, $295.88

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $19,214.44

Published: February 23, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Justice Center

455 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

February 27, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to February 27, 2017 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

Move to Approve Changes to the February 27, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR February 27, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of February 21, 2017.

Consent 2_Approval of Budget Variance Request C050 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and FCI Constructors Inc., to reallocate costs associated with changes made to the sign package as indicated in RFI-101, resulting in a credit of $560.00.

Consent 3_Approval of Budget Variance Request C051 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and FCI Constructors Inc., to add an electric unit heater to Vestibule 100 as described in RFI-102, in an amount not to exceed $3,033.00.

Consent 4_Approval of Budget Variance Request 028 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and FCI Constructors Inc., to raise the height of the south wall of Room 216 from 40″ to 48″ and add a 12″ tall glass partition to the top of the wall per RFI-105, in an amount not to exceed $1,202.00.

Consent 5_Approval of a Contract Modification between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Urie Trucking, Inc. increasing the not to exceed amount by $856.74 to $69,395.95.

Consent 6_Approval of Contract Modification No. 5 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mid States Consultants, Inc., modifying the contract period to state “upon completion”, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $16,129.00 to $437,254.03.

Consent 7_Approval of Contract Modification No. 3 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Circle H Construction, Inc., extending the contract period to June 30 2017,.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_Rio Blanco County 2017 Weed & Pest Department Herbicides Project.

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_Award of the Rio Blanco County 2017 Chip Seal Project to GMCO Corporation in an amount not to exceed $635,909.63.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_ Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and GMCO Corporation for the Rio Blanco County 2017 Chip Seal Project in an amount not to exceed $635,909.63.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_

Other Business:

Public Comments

BLM Update – Kent Walter

County Commissioners Updates

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Public Hearing 1_

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 13, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: February 23, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely

February 28, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the February 14, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve a contribution to Rowdy Worm for the Rangely High School

b.Discussion and Action to approve the preliminary December 2016 Financial Summary

a.Discussion and Action to approve the January 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for Rangely Liquor

c.Discussion and Action to approve a phone system lease/purchase for 60 months for equipment, phone sets and recurring monthly charges. Total monthly charges for the new system equals $1,877.94/mo. as compared to current charges of $2,857.43/mo.

d.Discussion and Action to approve the Skid Steer Loader lease/purchase agreement renewal for Public Works. Lease/purchase quotes from 3 vendors are included in the packet.

13.Informational Items

14.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting February 13, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for February 13, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting February 13, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for February 16, 2017 at 12:00pm

e.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2017 at 7:00pm.

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for February 21, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for February 21, 2017 at 6:30pm.

h.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for February 22, 2017 at 7:00pm.

i.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for February 23, 2017 at 6:00pm.

j.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for February 28, 2017 at 12:00pm.

15.Adjournment

Published: February 23, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

