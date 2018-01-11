Classifieds: January 11, 2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/12/18, Roast beef w/demi glaze, baked potatoes, brussel sprouts, chocolate pudding w/sliced strawberry, rye bread

Monday, 1/15/18, Closed for ML King Day

Tuesday, 1/16/18, Beef burrito, cheese sauce, rice, refried beans, apricots

Wednesday, 1/17/18, Chicken cacciatore, steamed pasta, chopped spinach, tossed salad, red jello & fruit mix, white roll

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, 1/25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m .

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in home care service, to include personal care, light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Purchasing Coordinator. This position is responsible for ensuring compliance with all procurement regulations and other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Jan Krueger 970-675-3231

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

Experienced or willing to learn line cook, pizza maker, dish prep person. Apply in person at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. Ask for Henry.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Nice 2 BDR/2 BA house about 12 mi up County Rd 15. Available 2/1. 970-878-4320

For Rent: 1br, 1 bath, small house, small fenced yard, off street parking, includes w/d. Water & sewer paid. $650 month/$750 deposit. 970-629-9714

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $850 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $475 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO:

Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Meeker to be elected at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1) Be a registered elector;

2) Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3) Reside in the town of Meeker for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, on or after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Monday, January 22, 2018, on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following Town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – all four year terms.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

By: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Publication Date: December 21st and 28th, 2017, January 4th, 11th and 18th, 2018.

Published in: Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

APRIL 3, 2018

To: Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Dinosaur to be elected at the Municipal election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1. Be a registered elector;

2. Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3. Reside in the Town of Dinosaur for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Monday January 3, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, on or after 9:00 am. January 3, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 9:00-12:00 and 1:00-5:00, Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Tuesday, January 23, 2018 on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two-year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – four-year terms.

3) One member of the Town Board of Trustees – two-year term.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2017

Town of Dinosaur

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Published: January 4 & 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Year 2018 Blasting Schedule

Colowyo Coal Company L.P. hereby publishes the following blasting schedule for the 2018 year.

1. Identification of blasting areas: During the 2018 year, blasting will be conducted within the following areas:

T3N, R93W, 6th P.M., Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, Colorado

W1/2 of Section 3,

E1/2 of Section 4,

All of Section 9,

W1/2 of Section 10,

All of Section 17,

E1/2 of Section 19,

All of Section 20,

NW1/4W1/2 of Section 21

T4N, R93W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

S1/2 of Section 16,

SE1/4NE1/4, SE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 20,

W1/2NW1/4, N1/2NE1/4 of Section 21,

All of Section 22,

W1/2 of Section 27,

NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 29,

All of Section 30,

NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 31,

W1/2 of Section 34

T3N, R94W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

W1/2NW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4 of Section 1,

All of Section 2,

E1/2E1/2 of Section 3,

N1/2N1/2 of Section 11

T4N, R94W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

S1/2 of Section 25,

S1/2 of Section 26,

E1/2 of Section 34,

All of Section 35,

All of Section 36

2. Time of blast: Blasting operations will be conducted daily between sunrise and sunset.

3. All mine roads to blast areas will be blocked at least ten minutes prior to the blast by manned vehicles having radio communication with the Blasting Foreman. The blast areas will be cleared by the Blasting Foreman.

4. Audible Warning Signals:

Before blast signal: Four series of three short sirens, then four series of three long sirens.

After blast all clear signal: The Blasting Foreman will check the blast and report the all clear to barricade crews, followed by a single, long siren.

5. Blasting may not be conducted at times different from those announced in this blasting schedule except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or Operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation.

CF 17.11.1

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY

The Board of Directors of Rangely District Hospital hereby announces that a vacancy on the Board of Directors exists.

Individual qualified Electors of the District interested in being considered for appointment to the Board of the Rangely Hospital District may submit a letter of interest to:

Board of Directors

Rangely District Hospital

225 Eagle Crest Drive

Rangely, CO 81648

Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15th.

The appointee shall serve until the next regular election in May 2018. Any questions concerning this vacancy should be directed to Cynthia Stults, Executive Assistant, Rangely District Hospital at 675-5011.

Chairman, Board of Directors

Rangely Hospital District

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for January 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request by Meeker Lions Club, for a Special Event Liquor License for the following;

Snowmobile Club Annual Races and Banquet

February 3, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am

At RBC 4-H Building 779 Sulphur Crk Rd

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday January 16, 2018

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

Town Hall

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Staff Updates

VII. Vaping Presentation- Ms. Julie Drake, Rio Blanco County Health Director

VIII. Directional Signage Permit Inquiry- Meeker Chamber

IX. Public Hearing Items:

1. Retail Liquor Store license and Tastings Permit renewal request from “Blanco Cellars”, LLC located at 645 Main Street

2. Request(s) from the Meeker Lions Club for a special event Liquor Permit:

February 3, 2018, (4pm to 12am) to serve during the “Snowmobile Club Race Dinner” (RBC Fairgrounds 4H Building located at 779 Sulfur Creek Road)

X. Mayor’s remarks

XI. Town Manager’s Report

XII. Attorney’s Report

XIIII. Adjournment

Executive Session:Town Administrator discussion with Board of Trustees regarding annual performance evaluation C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(f)

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY – Network Operator Agreement

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Colorado Fiber Community, LLC, having its principal place of business at 301 E. Main Street, Suite 20, Buena Vista, CO 81211, for all work done by said CONTRACTOR or the agreement known as Network Operator.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Blake Mobley, CIO, Rio Blanco County, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 22, 2018.

3) Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 11th day of January, 2018

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: January 11 & 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY – RBC’s FTTx Construction Project

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Circle H Construction, Inc., having its principal place of business at 3900 North Canada Road, Nampa ID 83687, for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as RBC’s FTTx Construction.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Blake Mobley, CIO, Rio Blanco County, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before January 22, 2018.

3) Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 11th day of January, 2018

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: January 11 & 18, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to the January 16, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

Move to Approve the January 16, 2018 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JANUARY 16, 2018

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular business agenda prior to approval of the Consent Agenda.

Move to Approve the January 16, 2018 Consent Agenda.

Consent 1_Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Meeting Minutes of January 8, 2018. (All Sign)

Consent 2a_Approval of the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s Quarterly Abatement Report December 31, 2017.

Consent 2b_Treasurer’s Publication List Schedule of Bills December 2017 Collection.

Consent 2c_Treasurer’s Monthly Report December 2017.

Consent 3_Approval of the Annual CDOT Certification of Street Inventory Road Miles Report for Rio Blanco County ending December 31, 2017.

Consent 4_Approval of a Permission Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker to allow the Meeker Lions Club to serve malt, vinous, and spirituous liquor at the Rio Blanco County 4-H Building, located at 799 Sulpher Creek Road, Meeker, Colorado, for the Snowmobile Club Race Dinner on February 3, 2018.

Consent 5_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Jonathan Brickey, Permit Engineer, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, supporting Permit 16MF1324F – Collom Expansion to Colowyo Coal Mine.

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

Business 1_Move to approve the final settlement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Johnson Construction, Inc. for the 2017 Rio Blanco County Landfill Leachate Holding Pond Project in the amount of $35,025.73.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_None.

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_None.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 22, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing will be held at 1:15pm on January 22, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main St., Meeker, CO in the 3rd floor commissioner’s board room.

On December 18, 2017 Daniel Schwartz applied for a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License for Western Mountain Expeditions DBA Ripple Creek Lodge located at 39020 County Road 8, Rio Blanco County, Meeker, CO.

Western Mountain Expeditions DBA Ripple Creek Lodge is owned 60% by Daniel Schwartz and 40% by Kerri Schwartz who reside at 39020 County Road 8, Meeker, CO 81641.

Published: January 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

