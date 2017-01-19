Classifieds: January 19, 2017

Ads for 1/19/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 9:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/20: Beef barley stew, wheat crackers, CA blend vegetables, pineapple gelatin mold

Monday, 1/23: Liver & onions, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce Waldorf salad

Tuesday, 1/24: Chili dogs w/bun, onions/cheese, 5 bean salad, banana, bar cookie

Wednesday, 1/25: Swedish meatballs, garlic potatoes, peas & carrots, oranges

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

January 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

1/19 Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

1/20 Bus in town

1/21 No bus

1/22 AM bus

1/23 Bus in town

1/24 Bus in town

1/25 Bus in town

1/26 Bus in town/Craig

1/27 Bus in town

1/28 No bus

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY**

DBLR Investments is looking for capitol/investors.Serious investors only please. $2500 min to $200,000 max. Contact Randy @ (970)878-4077 or email dblrinvestments@hotmail.com

**CHILDCARE **(111)

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

**FARM & RANCH**

Hay for sale, horse quality. Small bales $6.00. (970)878-5122

**LOST & FOUND**

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Otter Box for an iPhone. Found on RBC Rd 129 on Friday, Dec 30. Call to identify. 970-878-3456

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Join a progressive and innovative organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Horizons is seeing Direct Support Professionals to help adults and children live empowered, autonomous lives as integrated members of our community. Part-time positions. Requirements: 21 or older; CO Driver’s License. EOE. Application available at www.horizonsnwc.org. Contact Madeline Landgren at 970 879-1808 with questions.

The Rangely School District RE-4 is hiring a part time Food Service Dishwasher/Server; please refer to www.rangely12.org for job description and application.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Guest Services Representative(S) – The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, January 23, 2016. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

5 BDR/2 BA house. No pets. $1,000 mo+ utilities. $1,000 deposit. 752 10th St. 970-942-7501

Newer 3 BDR home on 3 acres close to town. $1,100 per month. Call Onea Miller 970-878-5877

342 Park Ave. 3 BDR/1 BA house. w/d included. You pay utilities $850 mo + damage deposit. 970-878-5258

PRICE REDUCED! House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1250/month. Sale price reduced to $249,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Townhouse: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, washer & dryer. $700 month. Security deposit $700. Available now. 878-5858

Room for rent-share my home. Complete house privileges, utilities included. (970)620-0917

Furnished bachelor’s apartment, $395 month,+ deposit, NP. Call (970)878-3736, or (970)260-8844.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

FOR RENT, or sale. 32’ 5th wheel. Set up in Rangely RV park. $550 mo. 1 BDR suitable for single or couple. References required. 970-629-1314

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

2017 GMC Pickup Truck Bid

Notice is hereby given that bid proposals, for a new 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4 Wheel Drive Pickup Truck, will be accepted at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO until Friday, January 27,2017 at 3:30 P.M. at which time the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the February 7, 2017 Board Meeting to be held at 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street in Meeker. Specifications are available upon request at Town Hall or by calling 970-878-5344 or on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org.

The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to change, add, or amend the specifications; to waive any informalities; and the right to disregard all nonconforming or conditional bids or counter proposals. Each proposal shall be reviewed and considered consistent with the provisions of the Town of Meeker Personnel Policy and Procedures Manual.

The bid proposal must be placed in an envelope, securely sealed and labeled “Meeker 2017 Pickup Truck bid” and be received no later than Friday, January 27, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. or FAXED to 970-878-4513 or emailed to lisa@town.meeker.co.us.Contact Russell Overton, Public Works Superintendent at 970-942-7555 or Scott Meszaros, Town Administrator, 970-878-4960 for additional information.

Published: January 12, and 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as SHOP; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by FEBRUARY 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz

Office Manager

Meeker Sanitation District

265 8th Street

PO Box 417

Meeker, CO 81641

Publish: January 12, 19, 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

In the District Court of the State of Colorado for the County of Rio Blanco

May Investments, LLC, Plaintiff

Vs.

Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson

Case No. 2016CV30046

The State of Colorado to the said Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson to be served by Publication.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 56 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (January 12, 2017), to wit, within 21 days after the last day of publication [February 9, 2017], and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff May Investments, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Coleman & Quigley, LLC at their office located at 2454 Patterson Road, Suite 210, Grand Junction, CO 81505; and in case of your failure so to do, default judgment will be sought against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Publish: January 12, 19 & 26, February 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Proposed Decision

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has issued a proposed decision to approve Bond Release Application No. 10 (SL-10) for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019. SL-10 Partial Phase III Bond Release. The surface operation is operated by Colowyo Coal Company L.P. under the provisions of the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act of 1979. The bond release application was submitted by Colowyo Coal Company L.P. on July 18, 2016. Under the SL-10 application, Colowyo is applying for Phase III bond release on 202.4 acres in the West and East Pits. The affected area is located in Moffat, Rio Blanco County, approximately 28 miles South of Craig, Colorado.

Copies of the proposed decision are available for review at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety office, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, and on the Division’s website at http://mining.state.co.us/Reports/MiningData/Pages/ImagedDocumentData.aspx. A user’s guide for our document imaging system is also available in pdf format at the same web address.

Any person who has an interest which is or may be adversely affected may request an adjudicatory hearing regarding this proposed decision. Requests for a hearing must be made in writing within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice, and shall state with reasonable specificity the reasons for the request and objections to the proposed decision.

Published: January 19 & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

2017 Dust Control Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Dust Control Project. Work includes the placement of approximately 418,313 gallons Blended Magnesium Chloride on approx. 101 miles of various County roads. An additional 32,947 gallons will be applied to Garfield County Trappers Lake Road at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Garfield County. An additional 3,661 gallons will be applied to RBC Rd. 54 at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Elk Creek Lodge.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 19, 2017.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before February 7, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start March 28, 2017 and be completed by June 8, 2017, pending delays due to adverse conditions. A second application on County Road 65 will be scheduled for approx. Aug. 22 as shown on the Project Application Schedule.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2017 DUST CONTROL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 200 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 13, 2017. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 13, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2017

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 19, & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

CHIP SEAL PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project. Work consists of seal coating and fog coating approximately 26.72 miles of County roads in the Meeker area. Be aware there may be other County projects in the area that may affect material transport routes and/or travel delays.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 19, 2017.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall be completed in a three-week period between May 22, 2017 and July 21, 2017, pending delays due to adverse conditions. Contractor shall submit a firm work schedule with bid.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before February 9, 2017 at noon at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors must attend mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2017 CHIP SEAL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 200 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 13, 2017. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 13, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2017

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Published: January 19 & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, February 21, 2017 the Rio Blanco Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing beginning at 11:15 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Western Annex Building, 17497 State Highway 64, Rangely Colorado 81648 to consider the following:

White River Electric Association Limited Impact Review (PLIR) PLIR-0001-17. The applicant is requesting to install a small hydro- electric plant utilizing the Miller Creek Ditch. Located in SE ¼ Section 10, Township 1 South, Range 94 West.

Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Community Development Department at 200 Main Street in Meeker, Colorado, or you may call (970) 878-9456 for more information between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Published: January 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Tentative Agenda January 23, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to January 23, 2017 Tentative Agenda

•Approval of the January 23, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JANUARY 23, 2017

•Consent 1_Consideration of the Board Minutes of January 9, 2017.

•Consent 2_Annual CDOT Certification of Street Inventory Road Miles Report for Rio Blanco •County ending December 31, 2016.

•Consent 3_Approval of the Certificate of Substantial Completion of AIP No 03-08-0041-11-2016 for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport 2016 Pavement Maintenance Project.

•Consent 4_Approval of the Certificate of Substantial Completion of AIP No 03-08-0047-12-2016 for the Rangely Airport 2016 Pavement Maintenance Project.

BUSINESS:

•Business 1_ Motion to Approve the Appointment of Commissioner Shawn J. Bolton as Board Chairman for 2017.

•Business 2_Motion to Approve the Appointment of Commissioner Jeff Rector as Chairman pro-tem for 2017.

•Business 3_ Motion to approve the setting of Regular Meeting Days for Board Meetings as the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Mondays of the month with the 2nd and 4th Monday meetings held at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, located at 455 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado until the completion of the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse and the 3rd Monday meeting held at the Rio Blanco County Annex, located at 17497 State Highway 64, Rangely, Colorado. Special Board Meetings will be held as necessary. The Official Posting Location of Agendas will be at the main bulletin board at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in both Meeker and Rangely. Notices will be placed in the Herald Times and on the Rio Blanco County website as practical.

•Business 4_Motion to Approve Appointment of e911 Board Member for 2017.

Business 5_Motion to Approve Appointment of the Representative to the Colorado River Water Conservation Board for 2017.

•Business 6_Motion to Approve Representative and Alternate(s) to the AGNC Board for 2017.

•Business 7_Motion to Approve County Investment Policy Committee Member for 2017.

•Business 8_Motion to Approve the following Appointments for 2017:

County Attorney

County Finance Director

County Road & Bridge Director

County Director of Human Services

•Business 9_Motion to Approve Appointment of the County Veterans Service Officer and Secondary Officer for 2017 and 2018.

•Business 10_Motion to Approve the Representative to the Northwest Transportation Planning Commission.

•Business 11_Motion To Approve The County Representative To The County Health Pool And Alternate Person Designated To Receive Billings And General Correspondence. (Laura Smith as Representative and Teresa Anderson as the Alternative for the Official Meetings and Laura Smith as the Representative to Receive Billings and General Correspondence.)

•Business 12_Motion to Approve the Appointment of the Northwest Workforce Representative.

•Business 13_Motion to Approve 2017 Board Appointments.

BID OPENINGS:

Bid Opening 1_None.

BID AWARDS:

Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS:

•MCA 1_Approval of a Grant of Permanent Non-Exclusive Easement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Estate of Muriel Devereaux granting to the County unimpaired ingress and egress across land owned by Grantor to the Lobo Radio Site.

•MCA 2_ Approval of Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement dated February 8, 2016 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and WREA for the Rio Blanco County Broadband Project.

•MCA 3_Approval of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and the Colorado Department Of Natural Resources for Cooperative Wildfire Protection.

•MCA 4_Approval of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Town of Rangely for the wayfinding and directional signage installation project.

•MCA 5_Approval of Master Contract 18 FAAA 00044 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Department of Public Health and Environment.

RESOLUTIONS:

•Resolution 1_Approval of a Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Cancelling Certain Outstanding Checks.

•Resolution 2_Approval of a Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado approving the 2017 appointments of members to the Northwest Regional Workforce Development Board, designating the chief local elected official and designating the one-stop workforce service provider.

•Resolution 3_A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Designating Banks as Depositories for Rio Blanco County Funds.

•Resolution 4_A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Designating the Rio Blanco Herald Times as the Official Newspaper for County Publications as Required by Law.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Public Comments

• BLM Update – Kent Walter

• County Commissioners Updates

RECESS FOR LUNCH:

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

•Hearing 1_Applicant Lee Overton is requesting approval of the Lee Overton Limited Impact Review PLIR-0001-16, to operate a tire recycling facility located at 73550 Highway 64, Meeker, Colorado.

RESOLUTION: 2016-_____A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO, APPROVING RIO BLANCO COUNTY LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW PLIR 0001-16 FOR A PROPOSED TIRE RECYCLING FACILITY.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for February 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.., in Meeker at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, 455 Main Street in Meeker. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: January 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Invitation to Bid

The Rio Blanco Fire Protection District is inviting local contractors who may be interested in the project of expanding the District with a new Administration Office/Museum at the corner of Main street and 7th Street to notify the District by email (office@meekerrescue.com) no later than February 17, 2017. For more information call (970)878-3443 or stop by at 236 7th Street.

Publish: January 19, & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...