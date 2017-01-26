Classifieds: January 26, 2017

.Ads for 1/26/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 9:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/27: Ham & beans, pears, tomatoes, cornbread

Monday, 1/30: Crunchy baked fish, tossed salad, pineapple, cookie

Tuesday, 1/31: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, Italian vegetables, mixed fruit

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations online at: www.parks.state.co.us.

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY**

DBLR Investments is looking for capitol/investors.Serious investors only please. $2500 min to $200,000 max. Contact Randy @ (970)878-4077 or email dblrinvestments@hotmail.com

**CHILDCARE**

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**FARM & RANCH**

Hay for sale, horse quality. Small bales $6.00. (970)878-5122

**LOST & FOUND**

FOUND: Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Otter Box for an iPhone. Found on RBC Rd 129 on Friday, Dec 30. Call to identify. 970-878-3456

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Join a progressive and innovative organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Horizons is seeking Direct Support Professionals to help adults and children live empowered, autonomous lives as integrated members of our community. Part-time positions. Requirements: 21 or older; CO Driver’s License. EOE. Application available at www.horizonsnwc.org. Contact Madeline Landgren at 970 879-1808 with questions.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone, electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association, minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER*

5 BDR/2 BA house. No pets. $1,000 mo+ utilities. $1,000 deposit. 752 10th St. 970-942-7501

PRICE REDUCED! House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1250/month. Sale price reduced to $249,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Newer 3 BDR home on 3 acres close to town. $1,100 per month. Call Onea Miller 970-878-5877

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as SHOP; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by FEBRUARY 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz

Office Manager

Meeker Sanitation District

265 8th Street

PO Box 417

Meeker, CO 81641

Publish: January 12, 19, 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

In the District Court of the State of Colorado for the County of Rio Blanco

May Investments, LLC, Plaintiff

Vs.

Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson

Case No. 2016CV30046

The State of Colorado to the said Matthew J. Robinson and Joanne P. Robinson to be served by Publication.

You are hereby summoned to appear within 56 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (January 12, 2017), to wit, within 21 days after the last day of publication [February 9, 2017], and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff May Investments, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Coleman & Quigley, LLC at their office located at 2454 Patterson Road, Suite 210, Grand Junction, CO 81505; and in case of your failure so to do, default judgment will be sought against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Publish: January 12, 19 & 26, February 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Proposed Decision

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has issued a proposed decision to approve Bond Release Application No. 10 (SL-10) for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019. SL-10 Partial Phase III Bond Release. The surface operation is operated by Colowyo Coal Company L.P. under the provisions of the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act of 1979. The bond release application was submitted by Colowyo Coal Company L.P. on July 18, 2016. Under the SL-10 application, Colowyo is applying for Phase III bond release on 202.4 acres in the West and East Pits. The affected area is located in Moffat, Rio Blanco County, approximately 28 miles South of Craig, Colorado.

Copies of the proposed decision are available for review at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety office, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, and on the Division’s website at http://mining.state.co.us/Reports/MiningData/Pages/ImagedDocumentData.aspx. A user’s guide for our document imaging system is also available in pdf format at the same web address.

Any person who has an interest which is or may be adversely affected may request an adjudicatory hearing regarding this proposed decision. Requests for a hearing must be made in writing within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice, and shall state with reasonable specificity the reasons for the request and objections to the proposed decision.

Published: January 19 & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

2017 Dust Control Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Dust Control Project. Work includes the placement of approximately 418,313 gallons Blended Magnesium Chloride on approx. 101 miles of various County roads. An additional 32,947 gallons will be applied to Garfield County Trappers Lake Road at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Garfield County. An additional 3,661 gallons will be applied to RBC Rd. 54 at the same unit price, but billed to and paid for by Elk Creek Lodge.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 19, 2017.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before February 7, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall start March 28, 2017 and be completed by June 8, 2017, pending delays due to adverse conditions. A second application on County Road 65 will be scheduled for approx. Aug. 22 as shown on the Project Application Schedule.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors shall attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting:

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2017 DUST CONTROL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 200 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 13, 2017. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 13, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2017

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Publish: January 19, & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY

CHIP SEAL PROJECT

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Chip Seal Project. Work consists of seal coating and fog coating approximately 26.72 miles of County roads in the Meeker area. Be aware there may be other County projects in the area that may affect material transport routes and/or travel delays.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Contract Documents shall be available on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at www.rbc.us on the Bid Postings page, or at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on January 19, 2017.

VENDOR QUALIFICATIONS

Vendors must be listed on the most current CDOT Pre-qualified Contractor Listing.

WORK SCHEDULE

This project shall be completed in a three-week period between May 22, 2017 and July 21, 2017, pending delays due to adverse conditions. Contractor shall submit a firm work schedule with bid.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Van Pilaud, County Engineer, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All Vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding this project are to be directed in writing to Van Pilaud before February 9, 2017 at noon at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Vendors must attend mandatory pre-bid meeting:

February 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

BID SUBMITTALS

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “SEALED BID-2017 CHIP SEAL PROJECT” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery. Mailing Address: RBC Commissioners, P.O. Box i, 200 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on February 13, 2017. Hand-delivery address: Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on February 13, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center, Court Room A, 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. will be returned not opened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Dated: January 16, 2017

By: Shawn J. Bolton, Chairman

Published: January 19 & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Invitation to Bid

The Rio Blanco Fire Protection District is inviting local contractors who may be interested in the project of expanding the District with a new Administration Office/Museum at the corner of Main street and 7th Street to notify the District by email (office@meekerrescue.com) no later than February 17, 2017. For more information call (970)878-3443 or stop by at 236 7th Street.

Publish: January 19, & 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER PUBLIC NOTICE

Parking prohibited in snow maintenance areas

It shall be unlawful for any person to park or leave standing, any vehicle or utility trailer, either attended or unattended, on public streets, which would interfere with or obstruct Town snowplowing operations or street maintenance operations. The Street Department Superintendent and/or Chief of Police or their designee, shall have the authority to notify persons who violate this Section, and shall require them to move the vehicle or trailer within seventy-two (72) hours of notification, or said vehicle or utility trailer shall be subject to removal by the Town at owner’s expense.

Placement of snow on public property or rights-of-way or obstructing views

It shall be unlawful for any person to place snow or ice upon public property, including public streets. Furthermore, cleared snow shall be piled and accumulated in a manner which does not block visibility of drivers on public streets and alleys or cause other hazardous conditions.

Please be sure to keep fire hydrants and mailboxes fully accessible. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Town’s policies, please contact Town Hall at 970-878-5344. We thank you for your assistance and cooperation.

Published: January 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 108 (TR-108) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-108 proposes a raw water pipeline alignment from Wilson Reservoir directly adjacent to the existing raw water pipeline, a temporary facilities area to support development of the Collom Haul and Facilities, two new sediment ponds, access roads to support mine development, some additional topsoil stockpile locations, a minimal increase in the permit boundary, a revised disturbance boundary for construction of the Collom Haul Road, an elevated crossing design of Moffat County Road 51, and a revised cumulative bond schedule.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and the State of Colorado and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10845/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10845/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Published: January 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 109 (TR-109) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-109 provides and Alluvial Valley Floor assessment for Wilson and Jubb Creeks.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and the State of Colorado and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10945/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10945/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Published: January 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

