Classifieds: January 4, 2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

January 2018

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

1/4 – Bus in town/Grand Jct trip

1/5 – No bus

1/6 – No bus

1/7 – AM bus

1/8 – Bus in town

1/9 – Bus in town

1/10 – Bus in town/Foot Clinic

1/11 – Bus in town/Rifle trip

1/12 – Bus in town

1/13 – No bus

1/14 – AM bus

1/15 – Bus in town

1/16 – Bus in town

1/17 – Bus in town/BP clinic

1/18 – bus in town/Grand Jct medical

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/5/18, Hamburger pizza, tossed salad, vrushed pinapple, kidney beans, sherbert

Monday, 1/8/18, Baked pork chops, broccoli rice casserole, green peas, apple crisp, focaddia bread

Tuesday, 1/9/18, Macaroni, cheese & ham, succotash, pineapple w/cherry, cinnamon rolls

Wednesday, 1/10/18, Liver & onions, 5 bean salad, pears, sherbert, cornbread

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**HELP WANTED: PT**

The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is seeking a qualified individual to work as a PART-TIME Office Manager/Administrative Assistant. This is an “at will” position being responsible for the daily office administration and accounting. The ideal candidate will be well organized, have strong demonstrable computer experience, and a background in office administration. For an application packet contact the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District at 2252 East Main Street, Rangely, Colorado 81648, (970) 675-5055. Office hours are Monday – Thursday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Fridays 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The position will remain open until filled. The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Purchasing Coordinator. This position is responsible for ensuring compliance with all procurement regulations and other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Jan Krueger 970-675-3231

Western Slope In-Home Care. Looking to hire someone flexible, reliable, and trustworthy. Must have proof of auto insurance have reliable transportation, pass background and drug test. Go to www.Westernslopehomecare.com or call 970-878-7008

CNCC, Rangely Campus, is seeking a full-time Residence Life Coordinator. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, experience in Residence Life and prior leadership experience. This is a live-in 12 month position with full benefits.

For a complete job description and application instructions please visit:

cncc.edu/employment

CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

First review of applications will begin immediately.

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA apartment, no pets. $475 per month plus deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo. Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

4 BDR/1 BA with garage. $850 mo + deposit. Call 970-260-8844

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR/2 BA duplex, no pets, n/s. 970-778-5040

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF MEEKER

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 3, 2018

TO:

Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Meeker to be elected at the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1) Be a registered elector;

2) Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3) Reside in the town of Meeker for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, on or after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Monday, January 22, 2018, on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following Town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – all four year terms.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2018.

TOWN OF MEEKER

By: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Publication Date: December 21st and 28th, 2017, January 4th, 11th and 18th, 2018.

Published in: Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Town of Rangely will be accepting letters of interest to fill a vacated seat on the Town Board of Trustee’s. The remaining term of office on the position will be until April 2018. Please submit all Letters to the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, Co 81648, ATTN; Town Clerk, no later than January 8, 2018.

If you have any questions please contact Lisa Piering at (970) 675-8476.

By: Lisa Piering Clerk/Treasurer

Publish: Dec 14, 2017, Dec 21, 2017, Dec 28, 2017 & Jan 4, 2018.

Rio Blanco Herald Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Town of Rangely – Building and Grounds Department

Request for Proposal: White River Village Laundry Expansion

The Town of Rangely is soliciting General Contractors to bid on the expansion of our laundry facility at White River Village. Bid information can be obtained by contacting the Town at (970) 675-8476 or emailing Janet Miller for a bid packet at jmiller@rangelyco.gov. Bid deadline is January 15, 2018. Work should be scheduled for early 2018. A pre-bid walk-through is required before submittal of your proposal and can be scheduled by calling Ms. Miller.

Published: December 28, 2017; January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

APRIL 3, 2018

To: Any person, who is eligible by law, to be a candidate for the Offices of Mayor or Trustee for the Town of Dinosaur to be elected at the Municipal election to be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 please take notice:

A candidate’s qualifications for eligibility to hold public office are:

1. Be a registered elector;

2. Attain the age of eighteen years or older on the date of the election and;

3. Reside in the Town of Dinosaur for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Nomination petitions may be circulated and signed beginning on Monday January 3, 2018. Nomination petitions and an information sheet for prospective candidates will be available at Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, on or after 9:00 am. January 3, 2018. Regular office hours at Town Hall are 9:00-12:00 and 1:00-5:00, Monday through Friday.

The last day for the circulation and signing of nomination petitions shall be Tuesday, January 23, 2018 on or before 5:00 p.m. All nomination petitions shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Town Hall by this date and time.

The following town Officers will be elected at the election:

1) Mayor – two-year term;

2) Three members of the Town Board of Trustees – four-year terms.

3) One member of the Town Board of Trustees – two-year term.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2017

Town of Dinosaur

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Published: January 4 & 11, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

January 10, 2018

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1.Call to order

2.Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3.Approval of Minutes

4.Public Comments

5.New Business

A.Posting of Public Notice

B.Election Resolution Appointing the Designated Election Official

6.Old Business

A.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

B.Hazard Mitigation Planning Grant

C.Plant Manager Report

D.Office Manager Report

7.Attorney

8.Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9.Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice. Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

January 9, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.

Work Session

1. Final Policy Edits – EEAG

2. Bus driver salary schedules

3. FY18 final budget

4. BEST Grant updates

5. Honor roll / graduation honors designation(s)

6. Superintendent evaluation rubric

7. School board professional development

a. Personnel roles and responsibilities

b. Curriculum roles and responsibilities

c. Risk assessment from auditor

8. Items introduced by board members

Published: January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor Hearing Room

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Tentative Agenda January 8, 2018

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to January 8, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

Move to Approve the January 8, 2017 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JANUARY 8, 2018

Consent 1a_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Meeting Minutes of December 11, 2017.

Consent 1b_Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Special Budget Meeting Minutes of December 11, 2017.

Consent 1c_Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Meeting Minutes of December 18, 2017.

Consent 1d_Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Special Meeting Minutes for the Certification of Levies and Revenues held on of December 22, 2017.

Consent 2a_Financial Management Report December 2017.

Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers December 2017.

Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List December 2017.

Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List Schedule of Bills December 2017 Collection.

Consent 2e_Treasurer’s Monthly Report December 2017.

Consent 2f_ Approval of the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s Quarterly Abatement Report December 31, 2017.

Consent 3_Approval of the Annual CDOT Certification of Street Inventory Road Miles Report for Rio Blanco County ending December 31, 2017.

Consent 4_Approval of a comment letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Bureau of Land Management, pertaining to the Environmental Assessment for the Wagon Wheel West OHV Trail System.

Consent 5_Approval of Modification No. 1 to an Agreement for Services dated November 20, 2017, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Melanie Hendershott MC, RD, CSO, to provide dietetic services for the White River Roundup Senior Nutrition Program, increasing the not to exceed amount by $500.00 to $3,500.00.

Consent 6_Approval of a renewal of the Services Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Motorola Console Maintenance for Emergency services, in an amount not to exceed an average of $18,505.12 per year, for five years.

BUSINESS:

Business 1_ Motion to Approve the Appointment of Commissioner Jeff Rector as Board Chairman for 2018.

Business 2_Motion to Approve the Appointment of Commissioner Si Woodruff as Chairman pro-tem for 2018.

Business 3_ Motion to Approve the Setting of Regular Meeting Days for Board Meetings as the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Mondays of the month with the 2nd and 4th Monday meetings held at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 3rd Floor, Commissioner’s Hearing Room, located at 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado and the 3rd Monday meeting held at the Rio Blanco County Annex, located at 17497 State Highway 64, Rangely, Colorado. Special Board Meetings will be held as necessary. The designated official posting locations of tentative Agendas will be at the main bulletin board at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in both Meeker and Rangely, and the Community Bulletin Boards located outside the Meeker U. S. Post Office and the Rangely U. S. Post Office. Tentative Agendas will be posted no later than 5:00 PM on the Friday before the scheduled meeting. A copy of a tentative Agenda will be placed in the Herald Times and on the Rio Blanco County website as practical.

Business 4_Motion to Approve Appointment of e-911 Board Member for 2018.

Business 5_Motion to Approve Appointment of the Representative to the Colorado River Water Conservation Board for 2018.

Business 6_Motion to Approve the Appointment of the Representative and Alternate(s) to the AGNC Board for 2018.

Business 7_Motion to Approve the Appointment of the County Investment Policy Committee Member for 2018.

Business 8_Motion to Approve the following Appointments for 2018:

County Attorney

County Finance Director

County Road & Bridge Director

County Director of Human Services

Business 9_Motion to Approve the Appointment of the Representative to the Northwest Transportation Planning Commission.

Business 10_Motion To Approve the Appointment of the County Representative to the County Health Pool And Alternate Person Designated To Receive Billings And General Correspondence. (Laura Smith as Representative and Teresa Anderson as the Alternative for the Official Meetings and Laura Smith as the Representative to Receive Billings and General Correspondence.)

Business 11_Motion to Approve the Appointment of the Northwest Workforce Representative.

Business 12_Motion to Approve 2018 Board Appointments.

BID OPENINGS:

Bid Opening 1_None.

BID AWARDS:

Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS:

MCA 1_None.

RESOLUTIONS:

Resolution 1_Approval of Resolution 2018-01 of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado approving the 2018 appointments of members to the Northwest Regional Workforce Development Board, designating the chief local elected official and designating the one-stop workforce service provider.

Resolution 2_Approval of Resolution 2018-02 of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Designating Banks as Depositories for Rio Blanco County Funds.

Resolution 4_Approval of Resolution 2018-03 of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Designating the Rio Blanco Herald Times as the Official Newspaper for County Publications as Required by Law.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Road and Bridge Report – Dave Morlan

Public Comment

County Commissioners Updates

RECONVENE AT 1:15 PM – PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Hearing 1_None.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Worksession 6:00pm – Town Council candidate appointment interviews

Town of Rangely

January 9, 2018 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Ann Brady, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the December 12, 2017 meeting

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the December 2017 Check Register

b.Discussion and Action to approve the November 2017 Financial Summary

c.Discussion and action to approve the 2017-2018 Contract Modification with Rio Blanco County and Better City

d.Discussion and Action to approve the Special Event Permit for the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce Crab Crack

e.Discussion and Action to appoint a petitioner to fill the vacant Town Council Seat until the election on April 3, 2018.

14.Informational Items

a.Expression of Gratitude – Linda Farney

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library Board meeting January 8, 2018 at 5:00pm

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2018 at 12:00pm

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting January 8, 2018 at 7:00pm

d.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for January 15, 2018 at 7:00pm

e.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2018 at 6:15pm

f.RDA/RDC Board meeting scheduled for January 18, 2018 at 7:30am has been cancelled

g.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for January 18, 2018 at 12:00pm

h.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for January 15, 2018 at 11:00am

i.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for January 23, 2018 at 12:00 noon.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for January 31, 2018 at 7:00pm

k.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for January 25, 2018 at 6:00pm

17.Adjournment

Published: January 4, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...