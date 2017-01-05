Classifieds: January 5, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 9:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 1/6: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, green beans/mushrooms, fruit mix

Monday, 1/9: Pork chops or roast, broccoli rice casserole, seven layer salad, apple crisp

Tuesday, 1/10: Pizza, tossed salad, applesauce, kidney beans, orange juice

Wednesday, 1/11: Mac, cheese & ham, green beans w/red pepper & zuchinni, tomatoes & corn, pineapple

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

January 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

1/5 Bus in town/Grand Junction

1/6 Bus in town

1/7 No bus

1/8 AM bus

1/9 Bus in town

1/10 Bus in town

1/11 Bus in town/Foot clinic

1/12 Bus in town/Rifle

1/13 Bus in town

1/14 No bus

1/15 AM bus

1/16 Bus in town

1/17 Bus in town

1/18 Bus in town/Blood pressure clinic

1/19 Bus in town/Grand Junction medical

1/20 Bus in town

1/21 No bus

1/22 AM bus

1/23 Bus in town

1/24 Bus in town

1/25 Bus in town

1/26 Bus in town/Craig

1/27 Bus in town

1/28 No bus

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations online at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church (144 S. Stanolind Ave.). Join us! For more information, call Heather Zadra at (970) 629-9937.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rio Blanco County providing Food assistance to community members. Scheduled Dates for 2016: April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 – See more at: The Food Bank will be at the Meeker Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction, Saturday, January 14th, 10:00 AM, 248 Thistle Drive, Grand Junction, CO . 1988 24′ aluminum gooseneck stock trailer, riding mower, hand & power tools, work bench, 4 hog panels, 8×10 playhouse, MULTIPLES of antique furniture, glassware, clocks, jewelry & boxes, rugs, collectables, cowboy hats, various wagon wheels & yard art, china, bells, spoons, glass shoes, etc. modern furniture, 3 beds dressers, pots-pans-dishes-gardening, towels & bedding, small appliances, 10’x12′ gazebo, glass blocks, festa dishes, pictures, etc. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

**CHILDCARE**

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Teamwork Networking LLC is working with Medicaid, private and long term care insurances to provide in Home Care. If you or a loved one needs help (any elder, or disabled adults or children on Medicaid). We Care and can help you get connected with the help you need. Email teamwrknetworking@gmail.com or call 970-274-8086

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Snowblowing. Free Estimates. Insured (970) 220-2040

**LOST & FOUND**

FOUND: Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**SADDLES AND TACK CARE**

Saddles cleaned and oiled. Some repair work. New latigos, saddle strings, stiirup leathers,etc. Pack outfits. Call Greg (970)878-4500 or (970)462-6525

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Join a progressive and innovative organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Horizons is seeing Direct Support Professionals to help adults and children live empowered, autonomous lives as integrated members of our community. Part-time positions. Requirements: 21 or older; CO Driver’s License. EOE. Application available at www.horizonsnwc.org. Contact Madeline Landgren at 970 879-1808 with questions.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Auto Technician needed, pay based on experience, send resume to office@nwautogmc.net or call 970-878-5026 for more information

Ma Famiglia’s is looking for kitchen help. All positions available. 878-4141

Part-Time Customer Service Representative-Meeker

Bank Happy. Work Happy. Bank of the San Juans, “One Big Happy Little Bank,” is looking for a professional individual with strong customer service skills and cash handling experience to join our team. Banking experience is a plus. Excellent benefits. Apply online at www.glacierbancorp.com. Bank of the San Juans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE: 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

Newly renovated house. Be in your own home in 2017! 2-bedroom, 1 bath, 925 sq. ft. New roof, windows, siding, deck, chain link fence and sidewalks. Updated bathroom, new flooring throughout. Includes electric stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer Call John: 970-629-5185 $89,900

**RE: LAND/LOTS

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

5/12-TFN

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER

House for sale or rent. 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level home with additional bonus room in basement for exercise, playroom or storage. Master bedroom features 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Rent $1400/month. Sale price $258,000. Available February 1st. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information.

Fenced yard/storage space available 100 CR 15 East of Meeker. Forklifts available to onload and off-load. Also indoor storage available. Contact Randy (970)878-4077 or (970)433-1448

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

Townhouse: 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, washer & dryer. $700 month. Security deposit $700. Available now. 878-5858

Room for rent-share my home. Complete house privileges, utilities included. (970)620-0917

Beautiful 3 BDR/2BA home, extra large garage, W/D $1300/ month (970)878-5858

2 BDR/1.5 BA Duplex, covered parking, fenced back yard, $600/month +$600 deposit, pets negotiable. (970)930-5646 or (970)878-5486

Small 1 room cabin. $300 month, you pay electric. 970-260-3302

2 BDR/ 1 BA apartment, all utilities paid. $600 mo. Call 970-878-5026

Furnished bachelor’s apartment, $395 month,+ deposit, NP. Call (970)878-3736, or (970)260-8844.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

FOR RENT, or sale. 32’ 5th wheel. Set up in Rangely RV park. $550 mo. 1 BDR suitable for single or couple. References required. 970-629-1314

3 BDR/1BA home. Big backyard, pets allowed, $1,000 month. Or room available, furnished or unfurnished $500 mo.utilities paid. Available now. 970-629-5634

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on or about 7:10 P.M., January 17th, during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be made to TDA Construction Inc. and all project subcontractors, including project partners for the 2016 Meeker 8th Street Waterline Project Any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim with the Company listed above, as a project subcontractor or project partner, or for labor and materials, or reimbursement for related expenses, may file a verified statement, of the amount due and unpaid, at any time, up to final settlement approval, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of any Claimant to file such verified statement with the Town Board, prior to the final settlement on said contract will relieve the Town of Meeker from any and all liability for such Claimant’s claim. More information is available at (970)878-4960 or at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

Scott W. Meszaros

Town Administrator

Town of Meeker

345 Market Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Published: January 5, 2017 and January 12, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

ORDINANCE NO. 3

(Series of 2016)

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 60, THE TOWN’S ZONING ORDINANCE, BY AMENDING SECTION 401.1 TO PERMIT TRAVEL TRAILERS AS A USE BY SPECIAL REVIEW IN THE RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT AND BY AMENDING SECTION 401.4 TO PERMIT TRAVEL TRAILERS AS A USE BY SPECIAL REVIEW IN THE COMMERCIAL ZONE DISTRICT.

WHEREAS, the Town of Dinosaur enacted Ordinance No. 60, a comprehensive zoning ordinance for the Town; and

WHEREAS, Section 901.1 of Ordinance No. 60 provides that the Town Council may, on its own motion, or on petition of an interested property owner, amend, supplement, or change Ordinance No. 60 upon a four-fifths (4/5) favorable vote of the Town Council; and

WHEREAS, public notice has been given as required by Section 901.2 of Ordinance No. 60; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing on said application was held on December 13, 2016 as required by Section 901.2 of Ordinance No. 60; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council finds and determines that the proposed text amendment set forth below is desirable and necessary for the purpose of promoting the health, safety and general welfare of the public.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO:

Section 1. That Section 401.1 of Ordinance No. 60, concerning the Residential (R) Zone District is amended to include the following additional subsection:

Section 401.1District R

(a) Intent

This residential district is intended primarily for residential dwellings and their related accessory uses. For lot size, set-backs and other dimensional and parking requirements see Article V.

(b) Permitted Uses

(1) One, two, and multi-family dwellings; must meet requirements of Article V.

(2) Accessory uses.

(3) Public buildings and uses.

(4) Schools, parks and churches.

(5) Home occupation.

(6) Individual Mobile Homes: must meet requirements in Article IV, Section 401.2.

(c) Uses by Special Review. The following uses may be permitted by special review pursuant to Section 301.2 of this Ordinance, as amended:

(1) Travel Trailers.

Section 2. That subsection (c) of Section 401.4 of Ordinance No. 60, concerning the Commercial (C) Zone District, is amended to read as follows:

Section 401.4 District C

(c) Uses by Special Review. The following uses may be permitted by special review pursuant to Section 301.2 of this Ordinance as amended:

(1) Residential Dwellings, including the placement of mobile homes and manufactured homes.

(2) Travel Trailers.

INTRODUCED, READ, PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED at a regular meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, held on December 13, 2016.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

By: _________Richard Blakley, Mayor

ATTEST:___________Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Publication Date:

January 5, 2017

Trustee Karren introduced, read and moved the adoption of the ordinance titled

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 60, THE TOWN’S ZONING ORDINANCE, BY AMENDING SECTION 401.1 TO PERMIT TRAVEL TRAILERS AS A USE BY SPECIAL REVIEW IN THE RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT AND BY AMENDING SECTION 401.4 TO PERMIT TRAVEL TRAILERS AS A USE BY SPECIAL REVIEW IN THE COMMERCIAL ZONE DISTRICT. and upon adoption that it be published pursuant to law and recorded in the Book of Ordinances.

Trustee Heinrich seconded the motion.

On roll call, the following Trustees voted “Aye”:

Cortez

Blakley

Karren

Bird

Trustees voted “Nay”:

Published: January 5, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely

January 10, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the December 13, 2016 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a. Personnel Committee Meeting 12/13/2016

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the November Financial Summary.

b.Discussion and Action to approve the December Check Register.

c.Discussion and Action to approve the Special Event Permit for the Rangely Chamber of Commerce for the Crab Crack on February 11, 2017.

13.Informational Items

14.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting January 9, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting January 9, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for January 17, 2017 at 6:30pm.

e.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2017 at 7:00pm.

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for January 19, 2017 at 12:00pm

h.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2017 at 12:00pm.

i.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for January 25, 2017 at 12:00pm.

j.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for January 26, 2017 at 6:00pm.

15.Adjournment

Published: January 5, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, January 9, 2017

Rio Blanco County Justice Center

455 Main Street,

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes or additions to the January 9, 2017, Board Agenda

•Approval of the January 9, 2017 Agenda

Consent agenda for January 9, 2017

•Consent-1_ Consideration of the Special Board Meeting for Certification of Levies and Revenues held on December 22, 2016.

•Consent 2a_ Financial Management Report December 2016

•Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers December 2016

•Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List December 2016

•Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List December 2016

•Consent 2f_Treasurer’s Monthly Report December 2016

•Consent 3_Approval of an Application for a Multi-jurisdictional Community Development Block Grant for the Single Family Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program, Project No CDBC 17-050, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Mesa County and Garfield County, and the Department of Local Affairs. (Chairman Signs)

•Consent 4_Approval of the 2017 EMPG-LEMS Annual Program between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. (Chairman Signs)

•Consent 5_ Approval of the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s Quarterly Abatement Report December 31, 2016. (No Signature Required)

•Consent 6_Approval of Amendment No. 1 to AAA Grant Award 17-11-16 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, for the benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Social Services, and the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado, increasing the award amount from $48,200.00 to $54,986.00. (Chairman Signs)

General Business:

•Business 1_

Bid Opening:

•Bid Opening 1_

Bid Awards:

•Bid Award 1_Notice of Award to Urie Trucking for the Lower White River Pest Control District for the Tamarisk/Russian Olive Removal Project.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and a Urie Trucking for the Lower White River Pest Control District for the Tamarisk/Russian Olive Removal Project, in an amount not to exceed $68,539.20.

•MCA 2_Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado Department of Human Services for the 2017 Colorado Works Program and the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program for the period beginning July 1, 2016 and ending June 30, 2017. (Chairman Signs)

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_

Other Business:

•Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

•Public Comments

•County Commissioner Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, January 19, 2017 in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: January 5, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Year 2017 Blasting Schedule

Colowyo Coal Company L.P. hereby publishes the following blasting schedule for the 2017 year.

1. Identification of blasting areas: During the 2017 year, blasting will be conducted within the following areas:

T3N, R93W, 6th P.M., Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, Colorado

W1/2 of Section 3,

E1/2 of Section 4,

All of Section 9,

W1/2 of Section 10,

All of Section 17,

E1/2 of Section 19,

All of Section 20,

NW1/4W1/2 of Section 21

T4N, R93W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

S1/2 of Section 16,

SE1/4NE1/4, SE1/4, SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 20,

W1/2NW1/4, N1/2NE1/4 of Section 21,

All of Section 22,

W1/2 of Section 27,

NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 29,

All of Section 30,

NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 31,

W1/2 of Section 34

T3N, R94W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

W1/2NW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4 of Section 1,

All of Section 2,

E1/2E1/2 of Section 3,

N1/2N1/2 of Section 11

T4N, R94W, 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado

S1/2 of Section 25,

S1/2 of Section 26,

E1/2 of Section 34,

All of Section 35,

All of Section 36

2. Time of blast: Blasting operations will be conducted daily between sunrise and sunset.

3. All mine roads to blast areas will be blocked at least ten minutes prior to the blast by manned vehicles having radio communication with the Blasting Foreman. The blast areas will be cleared by the Blasting Foreman.

4. Audible Warning Signals:

Before blast signal: Four series of three short sirens, then four series of three long sirens.

After blast all clear signal: The Blasting Foreman will check the blast and report the all clear to barricade crews, followed by a single, long siren.

5. Blasting may not be conducted at times different from those announced in this blasting schedule except in emergency situations where rain, lightning, other atmospheric conditions, or Operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation.

CF 17.11.1

Published: January 5, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

