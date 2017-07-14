Classifieds: July 13, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 7/14/17, Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, strawberry-rhubarb crisp/topping

Monday, 7/17/17, Chicken fajitas, salsa, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit

Tuesday, 7/18/17, Tomato soup, tuna sandwich, blueberry cupcake, bean salad, banana

Wednesday, 7/19/17, Meal sites closed. Lunch at Baggs, WY senior center & visit Museum Sign up for rides.

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction

Saturday, July 22nd, 10:00 AM

34250 Route County Rd 43A

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Antique Pickups and car, 2006 Nissan Xterra, 2 farm pickups, farm equipment, antiques & collectables, tools, rugs, cast iron, pictures, glassware, crocks, coins, books, enamelware, old toys, yard art & more. Estate of Glen Redding & Nadine Arroyo. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Mountain grass hay, round bales. $140 a ton. Will bale small bales to order. 970-314-5923

**FOR SALE**

ATV tire, New Carlisle, 25-10-12, $75.00 firm & FREE treadmill, you pick up. Call 878-3317

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**LOST & FOUND**

LOST IPhone 5 on 4th of July downtown. If found please contact 951-265-0029

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**PERSONALS**

Rocky Mountain Hair Benders will be closed July 17th-24th due to a family wedding. Thank you.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 6500 Co Rd 7, MOVING SALE, 7/13-7/15, Thurs-Sat, Noon-7 PM. Furniture, riding lawn mower, 2 plows, lots of misc. Be there or be square

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Colorado Northwestern Community College is accepting applications for the following positions:

Cosmetology Instructor: Craig Campus

Nursing Instructor: Craig Campus

Campus Safety and security Coordinator: Rangely Campus

Vice President of Instruction: Both Campus. Based in Rangely

Recruiter/Admissions Representative: Craig Campus

Equine Studies Instructor: Rangely Campus

NPS Academy Instructor: Rangely Campus

Senior Flight Instructor: Rangely Campus

And a few other positions.

Positions are open until filled.

For more information on these positions, application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Experienced well service rig hand. Good pay and benefits. Call 435-828-3915

Title

Accounts Payable Clerk

Location

Rangely, CO

Job Summary

•Position will be responsible for coding and date entry of expenses related to oil & gas properties, and other joint interest related duties

•Vendor relations

•Assist various departments with inquiries

•Perform other administrative tasks in office as needed

Education/Experience Required

•High school diploma or GED equivalent

•2+ years of general office experience

•Demonstrated proficiency and experience utilizing MS Office, or comparable software

•Must be eligible to work in the United States indefinitely

Desired Skills/Attributes

•Strong organizational skills

•Self-motivated team player with a desire to advance

Job requires a keen attention to detail and being thorough in completing work tasks

Resumes can be sent to rknight@utahgascorp.com or mailed to

Utah Gas Corp

1125 Escalante Drive

Rangely Colorado 81648

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Part-time non-benefitted and benefitted Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position(s) is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Supervisor (Athletics). ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one exempt, full-time benefited Recreation Supervisor (Athletics). Salary range $52,632.21-$72,369.29/yr. Duties include, but are not limited to: supervision of full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff, scheduling and evaluating staff; developing, planning, organizing, implementation oversight, and evaluating District recreation programs, including: community, child/youth programs, youth athletics, adult athletics and special athletics; recruiting and supervising volunteers; assisting with the development and management of budgets, tracking expenditures and inventory, implementing purchasing procedures, and coordinating with other District departments, other organizations, agencies, and vendors as necessary. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s license, ability to work flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, split and/or weekend shifts, be on call, as needed, two (2) or more years’ experience in related field, and one (1) or more years supervisory experience. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.meekerrecdistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 24, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Coordinator The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 24, 2107. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: LAND/LOTS **

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER

Yard/Storage Space for rent, HWY 13, County Road 15. Contact Randy 970-433-1448

Remodeled home, 3 BDR, 1 BA, Huge FR, large back yard, 2 storage units, $800/month/neg. $950 deposit, 1 small pet considered. VIP Investments, 970-625-3992

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse, 478 Garfield, all utilities paid except electricity. $500 per month, 1st, last & security deposit. Call 970-270-5548

2 BDR/1 BA house with washer/dryer and large fenced yard. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Non-smokers only. Will consider pets. $850/mo. Call (970) 620-6167.

**RENTALS: RANGELY

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

House: 2 BDR upstairs , 3 rooms downstairs, fenced yard, 1 car garage, central heat/ac. 970-629-3605

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $700 mo., utilities paid, references required. 970-629-1314

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

GREGORY ARNOLD COSBY aka GREGORY A. COSBY aka GREGORY COSBY aka GREG COSBY, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

BY PUBLICATION §15-12-

307, C.R.S.

Estate of Gregory Arnold Cosby aka GREGORY A. COSBY aka GREGORY COSBY, Deceased

Case Number: 17PR5

All persons having claims

against the above-named

estate are required to present

them to the personal

representative or to the

District Court of Moffat

County, Colorado on or

before October 30, 2017, or the claims may be forever

barred.

Steven R. Cosby, Personal

Representative

5488 S Forest Hill Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Published: June 29, July 6, and July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

WREA Franchise Agreement

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to C.R.S. 31-32-101 et seq., at the regularly scheduled Town of Meeker Board meeting on July 18, 2017, the Town will consider a Franchise Agreement having a term of 25 years for White River Electric Association to erect, construct, operate and maintain an electric generating, transmission and distribution system within the Town of Meeker. The proposed Franchise Agreement is an update to the existing WREA Franchise Agreement with the Town.

Published: June 29, July 6 & 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Visual Lease Services has been contracted by Rio Blanco County to GPS and map all oil and gas wells, compressor stations, gas plants, pipelines and lease roads in the county. Inspections will begin July 15th.

Rio Blanco County would appreciate the cooperation of all landowners and oil and gas companies during this process. Please provide access through gates, etc. If you have any questions, please contact the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s office at 970.878.9410.

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Meeker Urban Renewal Authority

Board of Directors

AGENDA

Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

5:30 P.M. AUTHORITY MEETING

Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Approval of Agenda

(Motion)

1.Minutes from July 5th, 2017 Meeting

Public Comments

New Business:

(Motion)

2.Opening of RFQ Responses- Better City

Board of Directors Comments

Adjournment

(Motion)

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday July 18, 2017

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

5:30 P.M. Meeker Urban Renewal Authority Meeting

7:30 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Staff Updates

VII.Public Hearings

1.Art Gallery Liquor Permit Renewal Hearing for Smoking River Artisans Foundation, Inc., 627 Main Street

2.Franchise Agreement between the Town of Meeker and WREA for operation of an electrical power and supply system

X.Manager’s Report

XI.Town Attorney Update

XII.Adjournment

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER PLANNING COMMISSIONER(S)

The Town of Meeker is seeking letters of interests from qualified individuals for two (2) positions on the Meeker Planning Commission. The positions will be filled by an appointment made by the Board of Trustees for a three year term. Please submit a letter of interest to ATTN: Planning Commission, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or drop your letter at our front desk with a Town Staff member. Qualifications for the Planning Commission member position are 1) Registered voter within the Town of Meeker, 2) Eighteen years of age or older, and 3) must have resided in the Town of Meeker for at least twelve consecutive months immediately preceding the date of appointment. For further information, please call Town Hall 878-5344.

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

C-TR-11

NOTICE OF PROPOSED DECISION

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety proposes to approve Technical Revision Application No. 71 (TR-71) for the Deserado Mine (Permit No. C-1981-018), submitted by Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. TR-71 involves the addition of a 26-inch diameter return shaft (RS-13L). The return shaft will be located on the same disturbance as the geotechnical pilot hole associated with Minor Revision No. 171. Only existing roads will be utilized to access the site.

The Deserado Mine is a/an underground coal mine located in Moffat, Rio Blanco County, approximately 7 miles NE of Rangely, Colorado. Coal interest is federal, and the surface affected is federal and private land. The permit area encompasses approximately 13,645.01 acres.

This proposed decision is based on a finding that the proposed operation will comply with all requirements of the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act, Section 34#33#101, et seq., C.R.S., and the regulations promulgated thereunder.

Copies of the proposed decision, including stipulations, are on file for public inspection at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, Room 215, Centennial Building, 1313 Sherman Street, Denver, Colorado 80203. Persons with an interest that may be adversely affected by the proposed decision may request a formal hearing before the Mined Land Reclamation Board on the proposed decision. Such request must be made within ten (10) days of the initial publication of this notice, must be in writing, and must state with reasonable specificity the reasons for the request and the objections to the proposed decision.

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 112 (TR-112) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-112 provides as-built information for the Temporary Facilities Pond and Wilson Storage Pond.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and west of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W11245/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W11245/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Publish: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, July 17, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to the July 17, 2017 Tentative Agenda

1)____________________________________________________________________________

2)____________________________________________________________________________

Move to Approve the February 27, 2017 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JULY 17, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda for July 17, 2017.

Consent 1_Consideration of the Board Minutes of June 26, 2017

Consent 2a_Motor Vehicle Publication List June 2017

Consent 2b_Treasurer’s Publication List June 2017

Consent 2c_Treasurer’s Monthly Report June 2017

Consent 3_Approval of Contract Modification No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and A-Z Contracting, LLC, extending the contract period from February 28, 2017 to September 30, 2017, modifying the scope to include additional electrical work, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $1,740.00 to $6,440.00. (All Sign)

Consent 4_Approval of a Permission Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker, Colorado allowing the Meeker Lions Club to serve malt, vinous, and spirituous liquor at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado, with a back-up location of the Fairfield Center located at 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado for the Meeker Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, on the 11th day of August, 2017. (Chairman Signs)

Consent 5_Approval of a joint letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Oil and Gas Association, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, and the Board of County Commissioners of Mesa County, Colorado, to various entities in support of West Coast LNG Exports and Jordan Cove LNG, and authorize the Chairman to sign out of session.

Consent 6_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Great Outdoors Colorado’s Open Space Grant Round, requested by Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, supporting a Conservation and Access Easement on 620 acres of land located east of Meeker, Colorado. (Chairman Signs)

Consent 7_Approval of Contract Modification No. 01-17 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Rangely, and Better City, LLC, for the Rio Blanco County Economic Development Strategy Implementation for the Rangely Area Project, modifying the scope of work and decreasing the not to exceed amount by $21,500.00 to $79,500.00. (All Sign)

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

Business 1_None.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_None.

Bids Awards:

Bid Award 1_Move to award the Meeker, Coulter Field Airport Beacon and Fence Relocation Project.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to approve a Grant Application with the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs for the Rio Blanco County Department of Health & Human Services Renovations Project in an amount not to exceed $157,570.00. (Chairman Signs)

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

11:15 Public Hearings:

Hearing 1_Motion to approve/deny the Petition for Abatement or Refund of Taxes for Helmrich, & Payne International Drilling, Parcel #P0801016, in the amount of $21,833.08. The Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County hereby Agrees/Disagrees with the recommendation of the Rio Blanco County Assessor. (Chairman Signs)

Adjourn as the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

Convene as the County Board of Equalization of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

Business 1_Move to Approve the Rio Blanco County Assessor’s 2016 Protest Valuation Report.

Adjourn as the County Board of Equalization of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 24, 2017, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

