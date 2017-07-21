Classifieds: July 20, 2017

Ads for 7/20/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Membership Drive for Meeker VFW Auxiliary Post 5843

We invite anyone who may be a husband/wife, father/mother, brother/ sister, son/daughter, grandfather/grandmother or grandson/ granddaughter of a Veteran of a Foreign War. Based on their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. We will happily pay your first-year membership or equal value toward a Life Membership. This offer is good until August 31st. Come show your patriotism and make a difference in our community. Contact VFW Post 5843 Auxiliary at 970-878-3758 for more info.

CHUCKWAGON & RADINO

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 7/21/17, Chili, cornbread, broccoli florets, peach crisp, Ice cream

Monday, 7/24/17, Chicken parmesan, cauliflower, carrots, dinner roll, plums

Tuesday, 7/25/17, Spaghetti, tossed salad, garbanzo beans, raisins, cream puff/pudding

Wednesday, 7/26/17, Radino closed for town senior picnic, Turkey w/gravy, apple stuffing french green beans, root beer floats

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

Would appreciate if the person who borrowed my lawnmower would return it home to 438 E Market .If you know it’s whereabouts call 970 683-8074

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction

Saturday, July 22nd, 10:00 AM

34250 Route County Rd 43A

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Antique Pickups and car, 2006 Nissan Xterra, 2 farm pickups, farm equipment, antiques & collectables, tools, rugs, cast iron, pictures, glassware, crocks, coins, books, enamelware, old toys, yard art & more. Estate of Glen Redding & Nadine Arroyo. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

Moving Auction

Saturday, July 29th, 10:00 a.m.

1924 Sweetwater Road, Sweetwater, CO

Very clean 8N Ford tractor, baler, swather, rake, 4′ rototiller, hay elevator, 6′ blade, fuel tank on stand, round bale feeder, 25 bales hay, hand and power tools, saddles and tack, firewood, antiques and collectibles, horns, chicken items, traps, yard art driftwood, 14′ porta-bote boat, electric fencing, wood work benches, 2 wood outhouses, ladders, old bike, cowbells, wash tubs, old tools on barn, couch set, pallets, dresser, gas BBQ grill, fur coats, camper fridge and stove, furniture, dog grooming table, ping pong table, pictures and more. Owners Cathie and Bob. Jarnot . For more info call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

***CHIMNEY SWEEPS***

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Mountain grass hay, round bales. $140 a ton. Will bale small bales to order. 970-314-5923

**GUNS**

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**LOST & FOUND**

LOST iPhone 5 on 4th of July downtown. If found please contact 951-265-0029

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: Moving sale-JULY 21-22. STARTING AT NOON ON FRIDAY AND 8 AM SATURDAY. WE HAVE TREADMILL, EXERCISE BIKES, ELLIPTICAL, TREAD STEPPER, SECTIONAL COUCH, DINING TABLE AND CHAIRS AND MUCH MORE STUFF. 6321 COUNTY ROAD 7.

MEEKER: Week long yard sale through 7/23, 264 9th St., daily 8 a.m.-? couch, dining set, entertainment center, coffee table, lots of miscellaneous.

MEEKER: Garage Sale, 775 11th Street, Saturday July 22nd, Hours: 8:00 to 4:00

Household furniture, decor and misc. items, camping items, guns and cases, tools, yard tools, clothing, Christmas decorations, refrigerator, Polaris 4wheeler, 1976 MG Midget and lots more!

MEEKER: Little bit of everything! Cheap! Fri, July 21, 6 a.m.-4 p.m ., Sat, 6 a.m.-12 p.m., 960 7th street, last house on right

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Colorado Northwestern Community College is accepting applications for the following positions:

Cosmetology Instructor: Craig Campus

Nursing Instructor: Craig Campus

Campus Safety and security Coordinator: Rangely Campus

Vice President of Instruction: Both Campus. Based in Rangely

Recruiter/Admissions Representative: Craig Campus

Equine Studies Instructor: Rangely Campus

NPS Academy Instructor: Rangely Campus

Senior Flight Instructor: Rangely Campus

And a few other positions.

Positions are open until filled.

For more information on these positions, application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Experienced well service rig hand. Good pay and benefits. Call 435-828-3915

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Part-time non-benefitted and benefitted Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position(s) is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Supervisor (Athletics)

ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one exempt, full-time benefited Recreation Supervisor (Athletics). Salary range $52,632.21-$72,369.29/yr. Duties include, but are not limited to: supervision of full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff, scheduling and evaluating staff; developing, planning, organizing, implementation oversight, and evaluating District recreation programs, including: community, child/youth programs, youth athletics, adult athletics and special athletics; recruiting and supervising volunteers; assisting with the development and management of budgets, tracking expenditures and inventory, implementing purchasing procedures, and coordinating with other District departments, other organizations, agencies, and vendors as necessary. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s license, ability to work flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, split and/or weekend shifts, be on call, as needed, two (2) or more years’ experience in related field, and one (1) or more years supervisory experience. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.meekerrecdistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 24, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Coordinator

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 24, 2107. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently seeking applications for a Paraprofessional at Meeker Elementary School for the 2017-2018 school year. Position is to assist, support, and work closely with teachers and other team members in providing educational benefit for students. To apply please fill out classified application located on our website at www.rioblancoboces.org. or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 West Main St. Rangely CO 81648 For more information please call 970-675-2064,

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time custodial position; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Yard/Storage Space for rent, HWY 13, County Road 15. Contact Randy 970-433-1448

Remodeled home, 3 BDR, 1 BA, Huge FR, large back yard, 2 storage units, $800/month/neg. $950 deposit, 1 small pet considered. VIP Investments, 970-625-3992

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse, 478 Garfield, all utilities paid except electricity. $500 per month, 1st, last & security deposit. Call 970-270-5548

4 BDR, 1 BA house with garage. $850/month plus deposit. Call 970-260-8844

2 BDR, 1 BA house, 3 miles from Meeker. $500/ month. Call 970-319-4425

Clean 1 BDR/1BA apartment, $00 per month,utilities included. Please call 970-220-2150

Nice 2 BDR/1BA manufactured home, $550 per month, includes water and sewer charges. Please call 970-220-2150.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. 970-640-2393

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $700 mo., utilities paid, references required. 970-629-1314

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for August 1, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request for one (1) Special Event Liquor license for Meeker Lions Club for the following:

August 11, 2017 from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

On Main Street – between 5th & 6th Streets

Alternative Location will be 200 Main Street

§Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: July 20, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

WHITE RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

2017 BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate

Now Available

Please be advised that Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidates for the White River Electric Association, Inc. Board of Directors are now available. Prospective candidates may obtain Petitions for Nomination of Director Candidate at the WREA headquarters, 233 6th Street in Meeker, Colorado during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Petitions are also available on-line at www.wrea.org. At the September 13, 2017 WREA Annual Meeting, two directors from the Town of Meeker will be elected for three-year terms. Completed Petitions must be signed by 15 qualified WREA members and returned to WREA no later than July 28, 2017 by 4:30 p.m. Members may vote in the election of directors by mailed ballot or in person at the Annual Meeting, September 13, 2017 at the Fairfield Center in Meeker, Colorado. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 for more information or with any questions.

Published: July 20 & 27, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that on WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., final settlement will be made with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., P.O. Box 2593. Meeker, Colorado, by the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, PO Box 417, Meeker Colorado, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as DRIVE WAY; and that any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by AUGUST 8TH, at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the OFFICE MANAGER, MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.

Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement on the contract with RENNINGER LOG HOMES, LLC., will relieve the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT from any liability for such Claimant’s claim.

PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT.

Gail Frantz, Office Manager, Meeker Sanitation District, 265 8th Street, PO Box 417, Meeker, CO 81641

Published: July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

C-TR-11

NOTICE OF PROPOSED DECISION

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety proposes to approve Technical Revision Application No. 111 (TR-111) for the Colowyo Coal Mine (Permit No. C-1981-019), submitted by Colowyo Coal Company L.P.. TR-111 updates Exhibit 7, Item 23 with a Part M which includes a sediment control plan for the initial development of the Collom facilities area.

The Colowyo Coal Mine is a/an surface coal mine located in Moffat, Rio Blanco County, approximately 28 miles S of Craig, Colorado. Coal interest is federal, state and private, and the surface affected is federal, state and private land. The permit area encompasses approximately 27,529.24 acres.

This proposed decision is based on a finding that the proposed operation will comply with all requirements of the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act, Section 34#33#101, et seq., C.R.S., and the regulations promulgated thereunder.

Copies of the proposed decision, including stipulations, are on file for public inspection at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, Room 215, Centennial Building, 1313 Sherman Street, Denver, Colorado 80203. Persons with an interest that may be adversely affected by the proposed decision may request a formal hearing before the Mined Land Reclamation Board on the proposed decision. Such request must be made within ten (10) days of the initial publication of this notice, must be in writing, and must state with reasonable specificity the reasons for the request and the objections to the proposed decision.

Published: July 20, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

July 24, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to July 24, 2017 Tentative Agenda

1)____________________________________

2)_____________________________________

•Move to Approve Changes to the July 24, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR July 24, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

•Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of July 17, 2017.

•Consent 2_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs requesting a contract extension of grant EIAF #8173 from August 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, for the Columbine Park Building Design Project.

•Consent 3_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs requesting a contract extension of grant EIAF #9084 from August 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017, for the Rio Blanco County Meeker Fairgrounds Enhancement Project.

•Consent 4_Approval of a Single Audit Certification Form between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Federal Aviation Administration.

GENERAL BUSINESS:

•Business 1_Move to Approve/Deny a request for a donation in the amount of $1,500.00, for the benefit of the Rangely Food Bank.

•Business 2_Move to Approve/Deny a proposal to participate in the CPW-DFPC Fire Cost Reimbursement Agreement.

Bid Openings:

Bid Awards:

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

Resolutions:

• RES 1_

Other Business:

•Public Comments

•County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: July 20, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

|

Town of Rangely

July 25, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the July 11, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports

a. Don Reed, Utilities Supervisor

b. Jeff Lebleu, Public Works/Bldg & Grounds Supervisor

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the June 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and Action to approve Resolution 2017-07 transferring fee simple ownership from the Rangely Colorado Municipal Building Authority fully and directly to the Town of Rangely by approving the Mayor’s execution of a Quit Claim Deed prepared by the Town Attorney, Mr. Dan Wilson.

14.Informational Items

a.Summer Reading Carnival July 25th, 2017 10:00am-12:00pm

b.Senior Picnic July 26th, 2017 12:00pm-2:00pm

c.PaintCare Colorado Sweep Days August 1, 2017 2:00pm-6:00pm

15.Board Vacancies

a. RDA/RDC Board Vacancy

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library Board meeting July 10, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for July 10, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting July 10, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for July 13, 2017 at 7:30am.

e.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for July 17, 2017 at 7:00pm

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for July 17, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for July 18, 2017 at 6:15pm

h.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2017 at 12:00pm

i.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for July 26, 2017 at 7:00pm.

j.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for July 27, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Published: July 20, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

