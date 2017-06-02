Classifieds: June 1, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS

Colorado Volleyball Officials Association (CVOA) is looking for those interested in becoming a certified official. This certification allows you to officiate high school and middle school games. The certificate process begins in late July. Call or text 970-942-7500 if interested.

ASPEN LEAF DENTAL OFFICE

Dr. Cliff Chapin is still accepting patients at his office at 341 7th Street, Meeker, CO. By appointment only Please contact the office for available times. Please call (970)878-3696 or email us at aldoofice341@gmail.com

We will contact you as soon as possible.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

June 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

6/1 Bus in town/Grand Junction

6/2 Bus in town

6/3 No bus

6/4 AM bus

6/5 Bus in town

6/6 Bus in town

6/7 Bus in town

6/8 Bus in town/Rifle

6/9 Bus in town

6/10 No bus

6/11 AM bus

6/12 Bus in town

6/13 Bus in town

6/14 Bus in town/Foot clinic

6/15 Bus in town/Grand Junction Medical

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction

Saturday, June 3rd, 10:00 a.m.

915 County Road 204 Craig, Colorado

(1 1/2 mile left of Rifle range)

1956 Dodge 100 pickup V-8 2×4 low mileage, 1948 Ford Super deluxe Coupe restored, 3-2’x3′ culverts, 3 pt 4′ snowblower, 5′ box blade, pickup bed trailer, 1972 Ford 4×4 pickup, air compressor, riding mower, hand & power tools, tool boxes, (unknown but probably) Ford & Chevy motors, transmissions, carburetors, etc. , vehicle manuals, TVs,living room & bedroom furniture, washer & dryer, plants, gas BBQ, patio furniture, misc household and more.

For more info call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

Real Estate & Moving Auction

Saturday, June 10th @ 10:00 AM

101 West 7th St, Craig, CO

4 bedroom home on corner lot w/unattached 2 car garage & shop, corner of 7th & Breeze. 23 guns, ammo, many old calibers, hand & power tools of all kinds, snowblower, Winchester, flashlights & tools, 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 8 navajo rugs, antiques and collectables, household items, furniture, jewelry, 15 head embroidery machine and more. Owners JoAnn & Frank Hutton. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker June 8, 9, and 10th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**Furniture**

Queen bed with frame, oak headboard, sheets, blankets and pillows. 970-878-5922

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Over-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 340 4th St, Saturday, June 3, 8:00 a.m.- noon. Miscellaneous housewares, hardwares, ladders, old golf clubs, ammo loading components, Christian CD’s & accompaniment, pvc pieces, hoses & more.

MEEKER: 1075 Main St., June 3, 2017 8 AM – 2 PM

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Colorado Northwestern

Community College

CNCC has 3 new job postings. Full Time Director of Foundation, Full time Director of Institutional Effectiveness, and Half time Grants administrator. For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Positions are open until filled. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC has 5 new job postings:

*Gateway Center Coordinator Part Time – Craig Campus.

*Athletic Director Full time-Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Equine Studies Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Senior Flight Instructor Rangely Campus

*Faculty- NPS Academy Instructor Rangely Campus

For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Review of applicants will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Guest Services Representative(S)

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Part-time non-benefitted and benefitted Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently seeking applications for a Paraprofessionals at the Rangely Junior Senior HS for the 2017-2018 school year. Position is to assist, support, and work closely with teachers and other team members in providing educational benefit for students. To apply please fill out classified application located on website www.rioblancoboces.org or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 West Main St. Rangely CO 81648 For more information please call 970-675-2064, closes June 8th.

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently accepting applications for a part-time Occupational therapist for the 2017-2018 school year. We are looking for an Occupational Therapist that can work with student’s grades preK-12 in the Meeker and Rangely school Districts. Candidate must be capable of working in a progressive, team-oriented, special education department. Actual salary dependent on degree and experience. Prospective candidate must hold or be eligible for Colorado certification/license. To apply please fill out certified application located on website at www.rioblancoboces.org or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 West Main St. Rangely CO 81648, For more information please call 970-675-2064

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

House approx. 1800 sq ft on 10 acres 6 mi up Strawberry. Fenced, storage shed well. See to appreciate. $211,500. Call for appt 970-208-4765

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

PRICE REDUCED to $245,000! 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bedroom and bathtub. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 or more information. Motivated sellers…all reasonable offers considered!

**RE: LAND/LOTS **

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

10 acre pasture, fenced, shed, power. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $68,500. 970-208-4765

5 acre with power, fenced, pasture. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $56,500. 970-208-4765

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $600 per month, No pets. 970-220-2029

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

For rent – 1 bed, 1 bath small house for rent partially furnished. Includes washer/dryer, water, sewer. You pay electric. $500 mo. Call 970-629-9714.

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR: CARS – DOMESTIC**

2011 Chevy HHR, Retro-styled, 5 door, 5 passenger, compact wagon. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**MOTOR: MOTORCYCLES**

2008 KX450 loaded with extras, perfect condition. $3,500 cash. 970-701-9525

**CAMPERS & RV**

2008 19′ Coachman TT, excellent condition, 1 owner, used 4 months in summers/stored winters. $6,500 OBO. See @ River Camp RV Sp #5. Call 970-756-3701

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to §38-26-107, C.R.S., that on June 12, 2017, final settlement with HELLAS CONSTRUCTION, INC. (“Contractor”), will be made by the Meeker School District RE-1 (“District”), for its track and field improvement project (“Project”), at 550 School Street, Meeker, CO 81641 subject to satisfactory final inspection and acceptance of the Project by the District. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, sustenance, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractor or his or her subcontractor in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that has supplied laborers, rental machinery, tools or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work whose claim therefor has not been paid by the Contractor or subcontractor, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the Project, may file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on such claim with the District, P.O. Box 1089, 555 Garfield Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Failure to file such verified statement of claim prior to final settlement will release the District and its employees and agents from any and all liability for such claim and for making final payment to said Contractor.

s/s

Meeker School District RE-1

First Publication: May 25, 2017

Final Publication: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICTJune 7, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation

District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

A. Audit Report

B. Selle Lot Consolidation

6. Old Business

A.Driveway for New Shop

B.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

C.Plant Manager Report

D.Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for June 6, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request for five (5) Special Event Liquor license for Meeker Lions Club for Range Call Events as follows:

700 Sulphur Crk Road, RBC Fairgrounds

Grand Stands on – July 1, from 2 pm -7 pm

July 2, from 2 pm -10 pm

July 3, from 4 pm – 12 am

July 4, from 6 pm – 12 am

Indoor Arena/Ballfield on – J uly 1, from 6 pm – 12 am

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday June 6, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Public Hearings

1.Request for renewal of liquor or 3.2 Beer License for Fey’s Business Ventures, Inc. dba “Gofer Foods of Meeker” located at 812 Market Street

2.Request for renewal of Retail Liquor or 3.2 Beer License for M&M, Inc. dba “Meeker Cafe” located at 534 Main Street

3.Request(s) from the Meeker Lions Club for special event Liquor Permit(s);

(700 Sulphur Creek road Location dates and times);

a)July 1, 2017, (2pm to 7pm) Grandstands- Rodeo

b)July 2, 2017, (2pm to 10pm) Grandstands- Rodeo/Pageant

c)July 3, 2017, (4pm to 12pm) Grandstands-Hypnotist and MotoX

d)July 1, 2017, (6pm to 12am) Indoor Arena/Ballfield- Dance

e)July 4, 2017, (12pm to 10pm) Arena/Grandstands- Ranch Rodeo

VII.New Business

1.Modification to the Meeker Personnel Policy; purchasing and bidding

VIII.Mayor’s remarks

IX.Town Manager’s Report

X.Town Attorney’s Report

XI.Adjournment

Workshop to review Town Development Grant Applications

Published: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education

Special Board Meeting and Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

June 6, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Shults will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Honoring of Meeker School District Retirees

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Action Item:

1.Approval: Personnel Hire – Elementary Paraprofessional – Rebekah Cravens

Special Meeting Adjournment

Work Session:

1.Policy final edits – IKF

2.Master Plan Update

3.FY18 Preliminary Budget

4.Mill Levy Override vs. Bond Initiative

5.School Board professional development

a.Personnel roles and responsibilities

b.Curriculum

c.Risk assessment from auditor

6.Items introduced by BOE members

Published: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

