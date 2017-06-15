Classifieds: June 15, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Colorado Volleyball Officials Association (CVOA) is looking for those interested in becoming a certified official. This certification allows you to officiate high school and middle school games. The certificate process begins in late July. Call or text 970-942-7500 if interested.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

June 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

6/16 Bus in town

6/17 No bus

6/18 AM bus

6/19 Bus in town

6/20 Bus in town

6/21 Bus in town/Blood pressure clinic

6/22 Bus in town/Craig

6/23 Bus in town

6/24 No bus

6/25 AM bus

6/26 Bus in town

6/27 Bus in town

6/28 Bus in town

6/29 Bus in town

6/30 Bus in town

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 6/16/17, Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans/bacon, apricots, biscuits

Monday, 6/19/17, Sausage & peppers, rice pilaf, carrots, italian bread, dried cranberries, snicker doodle

Tuesday, 6/20/17, Chicken pot pie, tossed salad, fruit shake, brownies

Wednesday, 6/21/17, Pork roast, rice, peas & carrots, dinner roll, fruit salad

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Douglas Creek Conservation District is offering for sale to highest bidder a used, homemade, 200 gallon pickup truck mounted weed sprayer (truck not included, sprayer only).

Anyone interested in bidding may submit a written sealed bid in person to the District office at 351 7th Street in Meeker, or mail to Douglas Creek Conservation District, Attn: Sprayer Bid, PO BOX 837, Meeker, CO 81641. Bids must be received by June 29, 2017 at 5 PM.

The bids will be opened and awarded to highest bidder at the District board meeting July 5, 2017 held at the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District building (2252 E. Main St, Rangely, CO 81648) at 6 PM.

Please include your name, address, and telephone number on your bid.

For additional information, and to arrange viewing the sprayer, please contact Wade Cox at 970-574-7299.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Country Moving Auction

Saturday, June 24th, 10:00 AM

276 County Rd 259 Rifle, Colorado

JD 2640 diesel tractor w/loader, 7 attachments, manure spreader, panels, saddle & tack, vet supplies, water tanks, reloading supplies, scope, hand & power tools, gas ice ogger, air compressor, tool box, lumber, pipe, household bedroom & living room furniture, pots, pans, dishes, books, pictures, 5 Doolittles, glassware, fancy Kirby vacuum-shampooer, electric stove, dishwasher, rugs and more. For info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577 see web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

**FARM & RANCH**

3600 Ford tractor with blade, good tires, new fuel injectors and brakes. $6,000. 970-878-4682

Livestock brand for sale. 7 connected H I. First registered in 1931 to George F. Hefley of Rangely. Last used several years ago. No livestock left living w/brand on it. Assessment paid up until 2022. Cattle & horses – left hip. No earmark. $10,000 OBO. Call 907-952-9436

**FOR SALE**

Sheds for sale by Pete

My dad and I are building and selling sheds to raise money for my 8th grade trip to Washington DC. Please call my dad if you are interested in buying one. Thanks 970-433-3334

**Furniture**

Large Roll Top Desk. 970-878-9849

**HUNTING**

Wanting to buy Unit 22 land owner deer vouchers. Please call 435-531-3272

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

Holy Famly Catholic Church, 9th and Park, June 24, 7 a.m. -12:00

Airport Road Storage Units, June 16 and 17, 8:00-?Furniture, pots and pans, dishes. Emptying storage-too many items to mention.

Coal Creek School Baked Good and Vintage Sale, June 17th at 617 County Road 6 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vintage, collectibles, new and repurposed items. Fund raiser to help finish the interior restoration of Coal Creek School.

MEEKER: 734 Main St in Alley

HUGE Shop Sale!

Ladies, Maternity, Men, & Baby boy clothes.

Baby stuff galore!

House decor, furniture.

Friday (6/16) 4 pm to 6 pm

Saturday (6/17) 8 am to Noon

1/2 price after 11 am, more great stuff will be added Saturday!

MEEKER: 824 2nd St.Multi family yard sale!! Lots of kid’s, women’s and men’s clothing. Toys, books, outdoor and household items! Saturday June 17th, from 8am to 1pm. No early birds please!!

MEEKER: 545 Hill St., Sat, June 17, 8AM-12AM

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information. Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Northwest Auto is looking for someone to come in and clean offices. 2-3 nights a week, supplies provided. If interested call (970)878-5026

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC has 5 new job postings:

*Gateway Center Coordinator Part Time – Craig Campus.

*Athletic Director Full time-Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Equine Studies Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Senior Flight Instructor Rangely Campus

*Faculty- NPS Academy Instructor Rangely Campus

For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Review of applicants will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Parks and Maintenance Supervisor. ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one exempt, full-time benefited Parks and Maintenance Supervisor. Salary range $52,612.42-$72,342.08/yr. Duties include, but are not limited to: supervision of full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff, scheduling and evaluating staff, assisting with the development and management of budgets, tracking expenditures and inventory, and purchasing supplies. Experience with HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, and project management. Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Maintenance Management Systems. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s license, ability to work flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, split and/or weekend shifts, be on call, as needed, two (2) or more years’ experience in related field, and one (1) or more years supervisory experience. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.meekerrecdistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, June 26, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

CNCC- CRAIG CAMPUS

RECRUITER/ADMISSIONS REPRESENTATIVE

Colorado Northwestern Community College is seeking to fill a full time benefited Recruiter/Admissions Representative position for the Craig Campus. This positions is responsible for student outreach and recruitment through representation both on and off campus to prospective students, parents, secondary school counselor and others. The position is responsible for helping prospective students through the admissions process to enrollment, including advising and registering new students for their first semester.

For a complete job description and information on how to apply visit: cncc.edu/employment.

CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. Review of applications will begin immediately.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Recreation Assistant The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking applications for a part time non-benefited, year round recreation assistant, who could work up to 30 hours per week. Salary range $9.30-15.38/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in the development, coordination, and implementation of District programs and special events, directly working with youth and adults, collaborating with other recreation staff, administrative staff, and community partners to accomplish tasks. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 15 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, June 19, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Library assistant, 24 – hours per week. Preference given to library users. Must be tech savvy, good with the public and cats. Ideally, the successful candidate will be curious courteous and open-minded. Applications accepted until 6/21/17.

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

PRICE REDUCED to $245,000! 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bedroom and bathtub. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers…all reasonable offers considered!

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

217 S. White Ave. 1580 sq. ft. – 3BDR/1.5 BA ,2 lots. 2-car detached garage. New roof, furnace, and kitchen. On Zillow! $171,900

Andrea (970)275-1948

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

4 BDR/2.5 BA, 1850 square feet, .25 acre lot on cul-de-sac on La Mesa. Available 7/1. $1425. Pictures on Zillow. 702-755-3527

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. Short term okay for higher rent. 970-640-2393

House for rent. 3 BDR/1BA. $850 per month. Call 970-675-2669

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR: CARS- DOMESTIC**

2011 Chevy HHR, Retro-styled, 5 door, 5 passenger, compact wagon. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 CRACKFILL PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 26th day of June, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with AM/PM Sweepers & Stripes of P O Box 22, Montrose, CO 81402 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County 2017 Crackfill Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, Rio Blanco County Public Facilities Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before June 23, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this the 15th day of June, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Publish: June 15, and 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF AERIAL SPRAYING FOR CONTROL OF FLIES AND MOSQUITOES

The Town Board has determined that it is in the public interest to conduct aerial spraying along the river within the Town limits and outlying adjacent areas. Aerial spraying may be conducted within the Town limits just after daybreak beginning June 20th through July 1st, 2016 depending upon weather conditions. Further information is available at Town Hall, 345 Market St., 970-878-5344 or from Coulter Aviation, 970-878-5045.

Published: June 15th and 22nd, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday June 20, 2017

5:30 P.M. Special Joint Meeting with BOCC

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Staff Updates

VII. New Business

1. 2016 Audit Presentation- Colorado CPA

VIII. Public Hearings

1. Request for renewal of Retail Liquor or 3.2 Beer License for M&M, Inc. dba “Meeker Cafe” located at 534 Main Street

IX. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Reports

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Executive Session: Discussions with CIRSA appointed legal staff and advice on specific legal questions C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Published: June 15, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Dinosaur (Owner) has established July 3, 2017 as the date of final settlement with Eagles Nest Contracting, LLC (Contractor) for work in connection of Phase IIC of the Dinosaur Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project.

1. Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim

against the said project, for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, equipment or other items used or consumed by the Contractor or his Subcontractors in or about the performance of the Work, may at any time up to and including said time of final settlement, file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.

2. All such items shall be filed with the Town of Dinosaur, Attention: Richard Blakley, Mayor, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur CO 81610.

3. Failure on the part of a creditor to file such statement prior to such final settlement will relieve the Contractor and Owner from any and all liability for such claim.

By: Richard Blakley, Town of Dinosaur

Publication Dates: June 15 and June 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

June 20, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Smith will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations:

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

1.Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on May 16, 2017

2.Approval: Minutes from Special Board Meeting on June 6, 2017

3.Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for May 2017

4.Approval: 2017 Educator Effectiveness Assurances

5.Approval: 2017-2018 ESSA Consolidated Programs Application

6.Approval: 2017-2018 ESEA General Assurances

7.Approval: Legal Counsel for 16-17 – Semple, Farrington & Everall, P.C.

8.Approval: Property, Liability, and Automobile insurance broker – CSDSIP

9.Approval: Worker’s Compensation insurance broker – Mountain West Insurance

10.Approval: Financial Auditor – Hays, Maggard & Hood, P.C.

11.Approval: Letter of Intent to Participate in November School Board Election

Public/Committee Reports: Meeker URA, DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1.Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2.Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3.Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

1.Report Attached

2.Meeker Elementary, Barone Middle, and Meeker High School Handbooks, MHS Athletic Handbook

Action Items:

1.Approval: Personnel Hires

a.Food Services Worker – Janet Kendall

b.2017-2018 Substitute List

2.Approval: Appointment of BOCES Board Members

3.Approval: 2017-2018 Salary Schedules

4.Approval: 2017-2018 Preliminary Budget

5.Approval: IKF (3rd Reading)

6.Approval: ADF & ADF-R (2nd Reading)

7.Approval: EF & EFC (2nd Reading)

8.Approval: EEAFB-R (2nd Reading)

9.Approval: LBB (2nd Reading)

Other BOE Information:

Executive Session (if needed):

Adjournment

Published: June 15, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Natural Soda LLC, 3200 Rio Blanco County Road 31, Rifle, CO 81650, (970) 878-3674 has filed an amendment to their existing Hard Rock/Metal Mining Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The mine is known as the Natural Soda Nahcolite Mine, and is located at or near Section 26, Township 1 South, Range 98 West, 6th Principal Meridian, within Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The in-situ, solution mine began operations in 1992. Historic and current surface use of Natural Soda’s lease areas is managed by the BLM landowner and has been for recreation, wildlife and livestock use and resource development. The proposed future land use at the conclusion of Natural Soda’s operation, in or around 2060, will be recreation, wildlife and/or livestock use and resource development as approved by the BLM.

Natural Soda solution mines in situ nahcolite, a naturally occurring sodium bicarbonate (commonly referred to as baking soda). Sodium bicarbonate is a beneficial ingredient in food and personal hygiene items, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, fire extinguishers and pollution scrubbing equipment. Sodium bicarbonate has many other household and industrial uses.

The Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has established a decision date of September 5, 2017. Additional information may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman St., Rm. 215, Denver, CO 80203; Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 555 Main Street, PO Box 1067, Meeker, CO 81641; or the above named applicant. A copy of the Amendment application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder’s office and at the Division’s office.

Comments concerning the amendment application must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on July 26, 2017.

Publish: June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, June 19, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to the June 19, 2017 Tentative Agenda

1)____________________________________________________________________________

2)____________________________________________________________________________

Move to Approve the June 19, 2017 Agenda including any changes or deletions.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR JUNE 19, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of June 12, 2017.

Consent 2a_Approval of the Treasurer’s Publication List May 2017.

Consent 2b_Approval of the Treasurer’s Monthly Report May 2017.

Consent 3_Approval of an Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Kristin Thayn to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017 in an amount not to exceed $10,000.00. (All Sign)

Consent 4_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Gretchen Sodamann to provide Sexual Abuse/Offender Treatment Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $8,000.00. (All Sign)

Consent 5_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ute Crossing Counseling, LLC to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $15,000.00. (All Sign)

Consent 6_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc., to provide Sexual Abuse Treatment Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $2,500.00. (All Sign)

Consent 7_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Preventative Sexual Abuse Treatment Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $2,500.00. (All Sign)

Consent 8_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Preventative Intensive Family Therapy Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $7,000.00. (All Sign)

Consent 9_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $15,000.00. (All Sign)

Consent 10_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Day Treatment Alternative Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $1,500.00. (All Sign)

Consent 11_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ariel Clinical Services to provide supervised visitation services for a fee on an as needed basis beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.(All Sign)

Consent 12_Approval of Task Order Contract Waiver #154 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado for the use and benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment for the 2017 Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program 18-FHJA-98463.

Consent 13_Approval of Task Order Contract Waiver #154 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado for the use and benefit of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment for the 2017 Office of Planning, Partnerships and Improvement Program 18FAA97492.

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

Business 1_None.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_Meeker Coulter Field Airport Beacon and Fence Relocation Project.

Bids Awards:

Bid Award 1_Award of the Rio Blanco County Tracked Skid Steer Loader purchase.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_None.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

11:15 Public Hearings:

• Public Hearing 1: None.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 26th, 2017, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, Commissioner Meeting Room, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Please note that the Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Scheduled for July 7th, 2017 in Meeker has been cancelled.

Published: June 15, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

