Classifieds: June 21, 2018

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

Chuckwagon: 878-9671 or Radino: 878-9638

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 6/22/18, Chicken sandwich, tator tots, broccoli coleslaw, blueberry cobbler

Monday, 6/25/18, Cheeseburger, potato casserole, asparagus, pears

Tuesday, 6/2618, Chicken fried steak,, potatoes w/gravy, green beans, apricots, biscuits

Wednesday, 6/27/18, Hot roast beef sandwich/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli/raisin salad, chocolate pudding

Thursday, 6/28/18, BBQ ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, 2 peanut butter cookies – SERVED 11:30-1:00

Friday, 6/29/18, Baked chicken pasta w/gravy, peas & onions, confetti cupcakes – HAPPY BIRTHDAY

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, 6/28, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m ..

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Saturdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**CAMPERS/RV**

2005 Keystone Cougar, rear kitchen, 1 slide, new air conditioner, new front shocks, wired in thermostat. $9,990. Call 970-366-0072

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

“Western Slope In-Home Care, Serving private pay, long-term care insurance, and medicaid clients through HCBS and IHSS programs. We can help recruit medicaid eligibility for in home care support, offer out pay to family members, offer family caregiver training, offer respite care to loved ones. We are here to help with home-making tasks, such as cooking and cleaning, personal care tasks, such as bathing and medication reminders, as well as transportation or grocery shopping. Be creative, What is it that may help you or a loved one stay independent at home? Call us today to talk about it. 970-878-7008”

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

JANITORIAL SERVICE NEEDED weekly for new firehouse and existing building in Meeker. $ based on experience and qualifications. Submit resume by July 6: Rio Blanco Fire Protection District, PO Box 737, Meeker, CO 81641 or drop off at 236 7th St. Meeker, CO. Questions call 970-878-3443.

MEEKER PLANNING COMMISSIONER(S)

The Town of Meeker is seeking letters of interests from qualified individuals for two (2) positions on the Meeker Planning Commission. The positions will be filled by an appointment made by the Board of Trustees for a three-year term. Please submit a letter of interest to ATTN: Planning Commission, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or drop your letter at our front desk with a Town Staff member. Qualifications for the Planning Commission member position are 1) Registered voter within the Town of Meeker, 2) Eighteen years of age or older, and 3) must have resided in the Town of Meeker for at least twelve consecutive months immediately preceding the date of appointment. For further information, please call Town Hall 878-5344. Monthly pay is $50.

6/14-6/28

MEEKER BOARD OF APPEALS

The Town of Meeker is seeking to appoint three (3) persons to the Board of Appeals. Members shall be qualified by experience and training to pass upon matters pertaining to building construction and who are not employees of the Town. Members will meet upon necessary action items as necessary. Please contact Town Hall 878-5344 to inquire about appointment.

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a Part-Time Elementary Art Teacher, along with other positions as well; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

CNCC has new openings for the following positions:

2 adjunct positions to teach in the Drone program. One on each campus.

Aviation Technology Coordinator on the Rangely campus

Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor- Rangely

Assistant Chief Flight Instructor-based in Denver

For more information on these positions, and other openings, including application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Northwest Auto is looking for someone to come in and clean offices. If interested call (970)878-5026, email:office@nwautogmc.net, or stop by and fill out an application.

RESTAURANT SERVERS, BUSSERS AND HOSTS. Summertime help at Ma Famiglia’s. Looking for people with dynamic personalities. Full-time or part-time positions available. Pick up an application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**MISCELLANEOUS **

GENERAC 5000 watt portable generator with 10 HP gasoline engine; receptacles for both 120 and 240 volt use; low-oil shutdown detects low oil levels to prevent engine damage; $400 obo; 970-404-1238

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**WANTED **

Finicky little white dogs need old venison or beef for dog food. Freezer burned ok. No sausage, pork or chicken. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 734 Main Street (in the alley), Friday, June 22, 4-6 and Saturday, June 23, 8-noon. Multi-family, household goods, women’s clothes, kid’s clothing and toys

MEEKER: 587 12th Street, Friday and Saturday, June 22 & 23, 8-? Miscellaneous items.

MEEKER: Holy Family Catholic Church @ 9th and Park in Meeker on Saturday, June 23rd from 7-12. NO EARLY BIRDS! Lots of household items including some furniture – too many to list. There will also be baked goods for sale as well.

MEEKER: 487 7th Street, 6/22 &23, 8-noon. Furniture, rugs, kitchen stuff, clothes, costumes, crafting, small appliances, Something for everybody. No early birds, please! Cash only!

**HOMES: MEEKER**

For Sale: 14×70 mobile homed on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. 970-756-0718 or 970-878-4629

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

3 BDR/2 BA house. Garage, Deck with views. Available August 1st. $1150/mo + utilities. Security deposit required. No Smoking, Pet considered. 303-518-6065.

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $600per month, No pets. Great location for house or small business. 970-220-2029

3 BDR, 2 BA house for rent. All appliances, large yard, water and sewer paid. No smoking. Available July 1. $950.00/month +deposit. 970-878-3257

Clean, quiet 2 BDR/1BA includes washer & dryer, no pets. $475/ month + deposit. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-878-5265

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 321-2777.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building, downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Bunk House: $25.00 a night; refrigerator, microwaves, hot shower on demand, bedding provided. For more information contact Joe at 970-620-2407

2 BDR , full bath, washer/dryer, utilities not included, no smoking/no pets, fenced yard. 308 South White Ave, Rangely. $450 deposit/$450 per month. 970-261-5634.

2 BDR house upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, central heating and a/c. 970-629-3605

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

