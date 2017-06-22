Classifieds: June 22, 2017

Ads for 6/22/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 6/23/17, Chicken sandwich, oven fries, coleslaw, sliced apples, cookie

Monday, 6/26/17, Baked ham, broccoli & cauliflower, harvard beets, italian bread, fresh fruit

Tuesday, 6/27/17, Cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, pears

Wednesday, 6/28/17, Sub sandwich, potato salad, peaches, cookies

Friday, 6/30/17, Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, peas & onions, cupcake, fruit cup

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Country Moving Auction

Saturday, June 24th, 10:00 AM

276 County Rd 259 Rifle, Colorado

JD 2640 diesel tractor w/loader, 7 attachments, manure spreader, panels, saddle & tack, vet supplies, water tanks, reloading supplies, scope, hand & power tools, gas ice ogger, air compressor, tool box, lumber, pipe, household bedroom & livingroom furniture, pots, pans, dishes, books, pictures, 5 Doolittles, glassware, fancy Kirby vacuum-shampooer, electric stove, dishwasher, rugs and more. For info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577 see web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

**FARM & RANCH **

3600 Ford tractor with blade, good tires, new fuel injectors and brakes. $6,000. 970-878-4682

Livestock brand for sale. 7 connected H I. First registered in 1931 to George F. Hefley of Rangely. Last used several years ago. No livestock left living w/brand on it. Assessment paid up until 2022. Cattle & horses – left hip. No earmark. $10,000 OBO. Call 907-952-9436

**FOR SALE**

For Sale: Used School Buses

1992 Ford 7.5 Liter Gas Engine

1991 International DT 466 Diesel Engine

1986 Thomas 3208T CAT Engine

Minimum Bid starts at: $800.00 each

Send sealed bids by JULY 10th to Meeker School District Re-1

P.O. Box 1089, Meeker, CO 81641 or hand deliver to 555 Garfield Street, Meeker, CO 81641

For more information or to view vehicles call 970-878-9080 or 970-878-5509 and speak to Roy Wedding or Vaugh Moodie.

**FURNITURE**

Large Roll Top Desk. 970-878-9849

**HUNTING**

Wanting to buy Unit 22 land owner deer vouchers. Please call 435-531-3272

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

Holy Family Catholic Church, 9th and Park, June 24, 7 a.m. -12:00

MEEKER: The Seamstress is having a carport yard sale @ 1168 Cleveland on Sat 6/24 + Sun 6/25, 9 AM – ?

MEEKER: 1322 Sage Ridge Rd,Fri, 6/23, 5-7PM, Sat. 6/24, 8-? Pre-moving sale.

MEEKER: Multi-family Yard Sale ,1368 Juniper Road (Sage Hills), Saturday, June 24, 8 a.m. to noon.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd & 24th,8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 272 Market Street in the parking area between RESTORED GRACE and AEROCARE. Honda 4-wheeler,

adult bikes, lawn mower, furniture projects, household, lots of $1 items.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Parks and Maintenance Supervisor

ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one exempt, full-time benefited Parks and Maintenance Supervisor. Salary range $52,612.42-$72,342.08/yr. Duties include, but are not limited to: supervision of full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff, scheduling and evaluating staff, assisting with the development and management of budgets, tracking expenditures and inventory, and purchasing supplies. Experience with HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, and project management. Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Maintenance Management Systems. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s license, ability to work flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, split and/or weekend shifts, be on call, as needed, two (2) or more years’ experience in related field, and one (1) or more years supervisory experience. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.meekerrecdistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, June 26, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

CNCC- CRAIG CAMPUS

RECRUITER/ADMISSIONS REPRESENTATIVE

Colorado Northwestern Community College is seeking to fill a full time benefited Recruiter/Admissions Representative position for the Craig Campus. This positions is responsible for student outreach and recruitment through representation both on and off campus to prospective students, parents, secondary school counselor and others. The position is responsible for helping prospective students through the admissions process to enrollment, including advising and registering new students for their first semester.

For a complete job description and information on how to apply visit: cncc.edu/employment.

CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. Review of applications will begin immediately.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Colorado Northwestern Community College is accepting applications for the following positions:

Cosmetology Instructor: Craig Campus

Nursing Instructor: Craig Campus

Campus Safety and security Coordinator: Rangely Campus

Vice President of Instruction: Both Campus. Based in Rangely

Recruiter/Admissions Representative: Craig Campus

Equine Studies Instructor: Rangely Campus

NPS Academy Instructor: Rangely Campus

Senior Flight Instructor: Rangely Campus

And a few other positions.

Positions are open until filled.

For more information on these positions, application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Recreation Coordinator

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 3, 2107, by 4:00 p.m. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Experienced well service rig hand. Good pay and benefits. Call 435-828-3915

Bank of the San Juans

Full Time Customer Service Representative

Meeker

We are looking for a professional individual with strong customer service skills and cash handling experience to join our team. Banking experience is a plus. Excellent benefits. Apply online at www.glacierbancorp.com. Bank of the San Juans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Northwest Auto is looking for someone to come in and clean offices. 2-3 nights a week, supplies provided. If interested call (970)878-5026

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

PRICE REDUCED to $245,000! 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bedroom and bathtub. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers…all reasonable offers considered!

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

217 S. White Ave. 1580 sq. ft. – 3BDR/1.5 BA ,2 lots. 2-car detached garage. New roof, furnace, and kitchen. On Zillow! $171,900

Andrea (970)275-1948

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Yard/Storage Space for rent, HWY 13, County Road 15. Contact Randy 970-433-1448

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

4 BDR/2.5 BA, 1850 square feet, .25 acre lot on cul-de-sac on La Mesa. Available 7/1. $1425. Pictures on Zillow. 702-755-3527

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. Short term okay for higher rent. 970-640-2393

House for rent. 3 BDR/1BA. $850 per month. Call 970-675-2669

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**CARS: DOMESTIC**

2011 Chevy HHR, Retro-styled, 5 door, 5 passenger, compact wagon. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**MOTORCADE: MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 CRACKFILL PROJECT

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 26th day of June, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with AM/PM Sweepers & Stripes of P O Box 22, Montrose, CO 81402 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County 2017 Crackfill Project.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Clint Chappell, Road and Bridge Coordinator, Rio Blanco County Public Facilities Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before June 23, 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this the 15th day of June, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Publish: June 15, and 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF AERIAL SPRAYING FOR CONTROL OF FLIES AND MOSQUITOES

The Town Board has determined that it is in the public interest to conduct aerial spraying along the river within the Town limits and outlying adjacent areas. Aerial spraying may be conducted within the Town limits just after daybreak beginning June 20th through July 1st, 2016 depending upon weather conditions. Further information is available at Town Hall, 345 Market St., 970-878-5344 or from Coulter Aviation, 970-878-5045.

Published: June 15th and 22nd, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Dinosaur (Owner) has established July 3, 2017 as the date of final settlement with Eagles Nest Contracting, LLC (Contractor) for work in connection of Phase IIC of the Dinosaur Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project.

1. Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim

against the said project, for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, equipment or other items used or consumed by the Contractor or his Subcontractors in or about the performance of the Work, may at any time up to and including said time of final settlement, file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.

2. All such items shall be filed with the Town of Dinosaur, Attention: Richard Blakley, Mayor, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur CO 81610.

3. Failure on the part of a creditor to file such statement prior to such final settlement will relieve the Contractor and Owner from any and all liability for such claim.

By: Richard Blakley, Town of Dinosaur

Publication Dates: June 15 and June 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Natural Soda LLC, 3200 Rio Blanco County Road 31, Rifle, CO 81650, (970) 878-3674 has filed an amendment to their existing Hard Rock/Metal Mining Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The mine is known as the Natural Soda Nahcolite Mine, and is located at or near Section 26, Township 1 South, Range 98 West, 6th Principal Meridian, within Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The in-situ, solution mine began operations in 1992. Historic and current surface use of Natural Soda’s lease areas is managed by the BLM landowner and has been for recreation, wildlife and livestock use and resource development. The proposed future land use at the conclusion of Natural Soda’s operation, in or around 2060, will be recreation, wildlife and/or livestock use and resource development as approved by the BLM.

Natural Soda solution mines in situ nahcolite, a naturally occurring sodium bicarbonate (commonly referred to as baking soda). Sodium bicarbonate is a beneficial ingredient in food and personal hygiene items, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, fire extinguishers and pollution scrubbing equipment. Sodium bicarbonate has many other household and industrial uses.

The Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has established a decision date of September 5, 2017. Additional information may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman St., Rm. 215, Denver, CO 80203; Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 555 Main Street, PO Box 1067, Meeker, CO 81641; or the above named applicant. A copy of the Amendment application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder’s office and at the Division’s office.

Comments concerning the amendment application must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on July 26, 2017.

Publish: June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Title 34, Article 35, Paragraph 3, of the Colorado Revised Statutes, Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. hereby issues notice that an application for a technical revision to the Deserado Mine Permit No. C-1981-018 submitted by Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. 3607 CR 65, Rangely, CO 81648, was deemed complete for the purpose of filing. All review and comment periods as provided in the Act and Regulations promulgated thereunder initiate from this day of filing.

The revision (Technical Revision 71) allows the addition of one 26 inch return shaft on an existing drill pad.

The Deserado Mine Permit area lies within USGS 7.5 minute Quadrangle maps entitled “Rangely NE” and “Cactus Reservoir”. This area is situated in T3N, R101W, 6th P.M. in Rio Blanco County about 10 miles northeast of the Town of Rangely. A copy of the technical revision application is available for public inspection at the Town Clerk’s office, Town Hall in Rangely. Written comments or objections to the application must be submitted to Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303)866-3567 within ten (10) days of the date of publication.

Published: June 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street, 3rd Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

June 26, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:1

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to June 26, 2017 Tentative Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR June 26, 2017

•Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

•Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of June 19, 2017.

•Consent 2_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and the White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts to Greg Shoop, Colorado Associate State Director, Bureau of Land Management.

General:

•Business 1_Move to approve the final settlement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and AM/PM Sweepers & Stripes for the Rio Blanco County 2017 Crackfill Project in the amount of $1,360.80.

Bid Openings:

•Bid Opening 1_None.

Bid Awards:

•Move to award the Rio Blanco County 2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project to Stripe A Lot, Inc.

•Move to award the Meeker, Coulter Field Airport Beacon and Fence Relocation Project.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_ Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Stripe A Lot, Inc., for the Rio Blanco County 2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project in an amount not to exceed $83,744.01.

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_None.

Other Business:

•Public Comments

•County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

Please note that the Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Scheduled for July 7th, 2017 in Meeker has been cancelled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 17, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: June 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Work Session RBC Commissioners 5:30 pm

Town of Rangely

June 27, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a. Approval of the minutes of the June 13, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a. Public Safety Committee meeting June 13, 2017 4:30 pm

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to Approve 2016 Audited Financials and Independent Auditors Report

b.Discussion and Action to approve the May 2017 Financial Summary

c.Discussion and Action to approve the liquor license renewal of Pinion Seed Liquor

d.Discussion and Action to approve the P.O.S.T Certification Sponsorship for the development of a patrol officer for the Rangely P.D. Program budget and training policy information included.

e. Discussion and Action to appoint representatives to the Regional Planning Commission for Transportation planning

f. Discussion and Action to approve the revised Better City Contract Scope-of-Work (SOW) for 2017. This revision maintains the value of the contract at $101,000 equally shared by the Town of Rangely and RBC, replaces the “Expanded Flight Program” and “Grocery Operator” with the following: “Community Facilitation”, “Call Center” and “Community Market Video”. The MRO is maintained as part of the Original 2017 Contract SOW.

14.Informational Items

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting June 12, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting June 12, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for June15, 2017 at 12:00pm

e.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2017 at 7:00pm.

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2017 at 6:15pm

h.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for June 28, 2017 at 7:00pm.

i .Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Published: June 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

