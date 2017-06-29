Classifieds: June 29, 2017

Ads for 6/29/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps

In Meeker August 10, 11, and 12th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

bulldogcs1@yahoo.com

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

Livestock brand for sale. 7 connected H I. First registered in 1931 to George F. Hefley of Rangely. Last used several years ago. No livestock left living w/brand on it. Assessment paid up until 2022. Cattle & horses – left hip. No earmark. $10,000 OBO. Call 907-952-9436

**FOR SALE**

For Sale: Used School Buses

1992 Ford 7.5 Liter Gas Engine

1991 International DT 466 Diesel Engine

1986 Thomas 3208T CAT Engine

Minimum Bid starts at: $800.00 each

Send sealed bids by JULY 10th to Meeker School District Re-1

P.O. Box 1089, Meeker, CO 81641 or hand deliver to 555 Garfield Street, Meeker, CO 81641

For more information or to view vehicles call 970-878-9080 or 970-878-5509 and speak to Roy Wedding or Vaugh Moodie.

**Furniture**

Large Roll Top Desk. 970-878-9849

**HUNTING**

Wanting to buy Unit 22 land owner deer vouchers. Please call 435-531-3272

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 855 Sulphur Crk Rd (Across from Ext Office), Fri, 6/30, noon-6 PM, Archery quivers, rifle brass, mechanic tools, range finders & household goods

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Colorado Northwestern Community College is accepting applications for the following positions:

Cosmetology Instructor: Craig Campus

Nursing Instructor: Craig Campus

Campus Safety and security Coordinator: Rangely Campus

Vice President of Instruction: Both Campus. Based in Rangely

Recruiter/Admissions Representative: Craig Campus

Equine Studies Instructor: Rangely Campus

NPS Academy Instructor: Rangely Campus

Senior Flight Instructor: Rangely Campus

And a few other positions.

Positions are open until filled.

For more information on these positions, application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Recreation Coordinator

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one full-time benefited Recreation Coordinator with an emphasis in athletics. Salary range $15.87-21.05/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in select phases of developing, implementing and coordinating recreational programs and special events to include gym supervision, officiating, coaching, working with youth of all ages and adults, recruiting and working with volunteer coaches, developing league schedules, assisting with summer camp, teen trips etc., and other recreational programs. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 3, 2107, by 4:00 p.m. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Experienced well service rig hand. Good pay and benefits. Call 435-828-3915

Title:

Accounts Payable Clerk

Location:

Rangely, CO

Job Summary:

•Position will be responsible for coding and date entry of expenses related to oil & gas properties, and other joint interest related duties

•Vendor relations

•Assist various departments with inquiries

•Perform other administrative tasks in office as needed

Education/Experience Required

•High school diploma or GED equivalent

•2+ years of general office experience

•Demonstrated proficiency and experience utilizing MS Office, or comparable software

•Must be eligible to work in the United States indefinitely

Desired Skills/Attributes

•Strong organizational skills

•Self-motivated team player with a desire to advance

Job requires a keen attention to detail and being thorough in completing work tasks

Resumes can be sent to rknight@utahgascorp.com or mailed to

Utah Gas Corp

1125 Escalante Drive

Rangely Colorado 81648

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time custodial position; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application.

Bank of the San Juans

Full Time Customer Service Representative

Meeker

We are looking for a professional individual with strong customer service skills and cash handling experience to join our team. Banking experience is a plus. Excellent benefits. Apply online at www.glacierbancorp.com. Bank of the San Juans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Northwest Auto

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Northwest Auto is looking for someone to come in and clean offices. 2-3 nights a week, supplies provided. If interested call (970)878-5026

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

We are looking for a PT cleaner for a property near Lake Avery. We pay high hourly wages and travel time. Call 720-441-8686 for details.

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7.

580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

217 S. White Ave. 1580 sq. ft. – 3BDR/1.5 BA ,2 lots. 2-car detached garage. New roof, furnace, and kitchen. On Zillow! $171,900

Andrea (970)275-1948

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

Yard/Storage Space for rent, HWY 13, County Road 15. Contact Randy 970-433-1448

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family.

970-620-0917

For Rent: Charming 2 BD/1 BA newly remodeled home. Garden, sprinkler system, fenced yard, off street parking, W/D, N/S, N/P. 970-878-3190

House for rent. 10 miles from Meeker. $1500 per month. References and background check required. Call 970-274-6850

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

4 BDR/2.5 BA, 1850 square feet, .25 acre lot on cul-de-sac on La Mesa. Available 7/1. $1425. Pictures on Zillow. 702-755-3527

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. Short term okay for higher rent. 970-640-2393

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

House: 2 BDR upstairs , 3 rooms downstairs, fenced yard, 1 car garage, central heat/ac. 970-629-3605

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Natural Soda LLC, 3200 Rio Blanco County Road 31, Rifle, CO 81650, (970) 878-3674 has filed an amendment to their existing Hard Rock/Metal Mining Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The mine is known as the Natural Soda Nahcolite Mine, and is located at or near Section 26, Township 1 South, Range 98 West, 6th Principal Meridian, within Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The in-situ, solution mine began operations in 1992. Historic and current surface use of Natural Soda’s lease areas is managed by the BLM landowner and has been for recreation, wildlife and livestock use and resource development. The proposed future land use at the conclusion of Natural Soda’s operation, in or around 2060, will be recreation, wildlife and/or livestock use and resource development as approved by the BLM.

Natural Soda solution mines in situ nahcolite, a naturally occurring sodium bicarbonate (commonly referred to as baking soda). Sodium bicarbonate is a beneficial ingredient in food and personal hygiene items, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, fire extinguishers and pollution scrubbing equipment. Sodium bicarbonate has many other household and industrial uses.

The Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has established a decision date of September 5, 2017. Additional information may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman St., Rm. 215, Denver, CO 80203; Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 555 Main Street, PO Box 1067, Meeker, CO 81641; or the above named applicant. A copy of the Amendment application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder’s office and at the Division’s office.

Comments concerning the amendment application must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on July 26, 2017.

Publish: June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, July 10, 2017

555 Main Street

Meeker, CO 81641

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

The meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado scheduled for July 10, 2017, in Meeker, Colorado, has been cancelled. The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 17, 2017, to be held at the Rio Blanco County Western Annex, 17467 Hwy 64, Rangely, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: June 29, and July 6, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

GREGORY ARNOLD COSBY aka GREGORY A. COSBY aka GREGORY COSBY aka GREG COSBY, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

BY PUBLICATION §15-12-

307, C.R.S.

Estate of Gregory Arnold Cosby aka GREGORY A. COSBY aka GREGORY COSBY, Deceased

Case Number: 17PR5

All persons having claims

against the above-named

estate are required to present

them to the personal

representative or to the

District Court of Moffat

County, Colorado on or

before October 30, 2017, or the claims may be forever

barred.

Steven R. Cosby, Personal

Representative

5488 S Forest Hill Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Published: June 29, July 6, and July 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

RIO BLANCO COUNTY COURTHOUSE

555 MAIN STREET, P.O. BOX i

MEEKER, COLORADO 81641

970-878-9430

PUBLISH ONE TIME: JUNE 29, 2017

COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that by appointment, beginning July 1, 2017, and continuing through August 4, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado will sit as the Board of Equalization in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room, located on the 3rd floor of the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado, and by videoconferencing at the Western Annex 17467 Hwy 64, in Rangely, CO. The Board will hear appeals from determinations by the Assessor. Petitions for appeal from the determinations of the Rio Blanco County Assessor may be filed pursuant to Chapter 39, Article 8, C.R.S.

Dated this __22nd___ day of June, 2017

Boots M. Campell, Clerk and Recorder.

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Meeker Urban Renewal Authority

Board of Directors

AGENDA

Tuesday, July 5th, 2017

5:30 P.M. AUTHORITY MEETING

Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Approval of Agenda

(Motion)

1.Minutes from April 18, 2017 Meeting

Public Comments

New Business:

(Motion)

2.Presentation of the Conditions Survey Findings- Presented by Ricker-Cunningham

3.Next Steps

Board of Directors Comments

Adjournment

(Motion)

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday July 5, 2017

5:30 P.M. Meeker Urban Renewal Authority Meeting

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Public Hearing:

1.Request from Meeker Arts & Cultural Council for a special event Liquor Permit (555 Main Street); for July 15th from 3pm to 9pm)

VII.Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for July 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request for one (1) Special Event Liquor license for Meeker Cultural and Arts Council (MACC) for the following:

July 15, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

At 555 Main Street – on the Court House Lawn

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

WREA Franchise Agreement

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to C.R.S. 31-32-101 et seq., at the regularly scheduled Town of Meeker Board meeting on July 18, 2017, the Town will consider a Franchise Agreement having a term of 25 years for White River Electric Association to erect, construct, operate and maintain an electric generating, transmission and distribution system within the Town of Meeker. The proposed Franchise Agreement is an update to the existing WREA Franchise Agreement with the Town.

Published: June 29, July 7 & 13, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

Mike and Tammy McCann, are requesting a 1 ft. VARIANCE FROM THE 5 ft. rear YARD, lot abutting the alley SETBACK and a 6ft. variance from the 10 ft. side yard setback to construct a 30 ft x 40 ft detached garage at 1040 garfield Street, lot3, Block 89 in the Town of Meeker.

The Meeker Planning Commission will be holding a Public Hearing on Monday, july 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker Colorado, to consider the application and receive public comment. If you have any comments concerning the application, you are invited to attend the hearing or submit written comments to Town Hall, 345 Market street, Meeker, CO 81641, prior or during the public hearing.

Further information is available at the Meeker Town Hall or by telephone (970) 878-4970, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

July 6, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of June 8th Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

A. Landscaping/Parking area decision

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Present & Approve Bills

B. Pump

C. Mower

D. Manager Report

E. Office Manager Report

8. Open Board Discussion

9. Adjourn

Published: June 29, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...