Classifieds: June 8, 2017

Ads for 6/8/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Colorado Volleyball Officials Associatin (CVOA) is looking for those interested in becoming a certified official. This certification allows you to officiate high school and middle school games. The certificate process begins in late July. Call or text 970-942-7500 if interested.

ASPEN LEAF DENTAL OFFICE

Dr. Cliff Chapin is still accepting patients at his office at 341 7th Street, Meeker, CO. By appointment only Please contact the office for available times. Please call (970)878-3696 or email us at aldoofice341@gmail.com

We will contact you as soon as possible.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 6/9/17, Corn chowder, ham salad sandwich, mandarin oranges, lettuce, tomato, pickle slice

Monday, 6/12/17, Pot roast w/vegetables, bread, chocolate cake, sliced oranges

Tuesday, 6/13/17, BLT, pasta-vegetable salad, potato salad, pie

Wednesday, 6/14/17, Beef & bean burrito, green chili, seasoned corn, gingerbread cookie, grapefruit juice

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Real Estate & Moving Auction

Saturday, June 10th @ 10:00 AM

101 West 7th St, Craig, CO

4 bedroom home on corner lot w/unattached 2 car garage & shop, corner of 7th & Breeze. 23 guns, ammo, many old calibers, hand & power tools of all kinds, snowblower, Winchester, flashlights & tools, 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 8 navajo rugs, antiques and collectables, household items, furniture, jewelry, 15 head embroidery machine and more. Owners JoAnn & Frank Hutton. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker June 8, 9, and 10th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

3600 Ford tractor with blade, good tires, new fuel injectors and brakes. $6,000. 970-878-4682

Livestock brand for sale. 7 connected H I. First registered in 1931 to George F. Hefley of Rangely. Last used several years ago. No livestock left living w/brand on it. Assessment paid up until 2022. Cattle & horses – left hip. No earmark. $10,000 OBO. Call 907-952-9436

**FOR SALE**

Sheds for sale by Pete

My dad and I are building and selling sheds to raise money for my 8th grade trip to Washington DC. Please call my dad if you are interested in buying one. Thanks 970-433-3334

**FURNITURE**

Large Roll Top Desk. 970-878-9849

**HUNTING**

Wanting to buy Unit 22 land owner deer vouchers. Please call 435-531-3272

**LAWN & GARDEN **

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Over-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: Multi-Family Garage Sale, 919 Garfield Street, Saturday, June 10, 2017, 7:00 am to 12:00. Furniture, appliances, tools, remodeling replaced & leftovers items, camping misc., and much, much more! If you stop by on Friday, hoping to buy before the sale starts, we will ONLY put you to work 😉.

MEEKER: Multi-family Yard Sale, 45740 HWY 13, Saturday, June 10, 8:00 a.m. -? Everything goes!

MEEKER: Estate/Yard Sale, 138 Main, June 10, 9 -3:, June 11, 10-12:00. Crossbow machine, electric scooters, medical supplies, tupperware, lots of household items, and craft items.

**HELP WANTED: PT**

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC has 5 new job postings:

*Gateway Center Coordinator Part Time – Craig Campus.

*Athletic Director Full time-Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Equine Studies Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Senior Flight Instructor Rangely Campus

*Faculty- NPS Academy Instructor Rangely Campus

For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Review of applicants will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently accepting applications for a part-time Occupational therapist for the 2017-2018 school year. We are looking for an Occupational Therapist that can work with student’s grades preK-12 in the Meeker and Rangely school Districts. Candidate must be capable of working in a progressive, team-oriented, special education department. Actual salary dependent on degree and experience. Prospective candidate must hold or be eligible for Colorado certification/license. To apply please fill out certified application located on website at www.rioblancoboces.org. or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 West Main St. Rangely CO 81648, For more information please call 970-675-2064

Parks and Maintenance Supervisor.

ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one exempt, full-time benefited Parks and Maintenance Supervisor. Salary range $52,612.42-$72,342.08/yr. Duties include, but are not limited to: supervision of full-time, part-time, and seasonal staff, scheduling and evaluating staff, assisting with the development and management of budgets, tracking expenditures and inventory, and purchasing supplies. Experience with HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, and project management. Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Maintenance Management Systems. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s license, ability to work flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, split and/or weekend shifts, be on call, as needed, two (2) or more years’ experience in related field, and one (1) or more years supervisory experience. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. 970-878-3403. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the website, www.meekerrecdistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, June 26, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Recreation Assistant The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking applications for a part time non-benefited, year round recreation assistant, who could work up to 30 hours per week. Salary range $9.30-15.38/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in the development, coordination, and implementation of District programs and special events, directly working with youth and adults, collaborating with other recreation staff, administrative staff, and community partners to accomplish tasks. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 15 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, June 19, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

PRICE REDUCED to $245,000! 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bedroom and bathtub. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers…all reasonable offers considered!

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

217 S. White Ave. 1580 sq. ft. – 3BDR/1.5 BA ,2 lots. 2-car detached garage. New roof, furnace, and kitchen. On Zillow! $171,900

Andrea (970)275-1948

**RE: COMMERCIAL: RANGELY**

Warehouse for sale or lease, 3200 sq. ft., w/ 3 offices and bath, large overhead doors. 2600 sp. ft. open space on concrete floor. Plenty of outside parking/storage. Possible house for sale/lease also. Call 970-640-2393 for additional information and terms.

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $600 per month, No pets. 970-220-2029

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1.5 BA townhouse available July 1st. $550 + $550 deposit. NP, NS, single family. 970-620-0917

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

4 BDR/2.5 BA, 1850 square feet, .25 acre lot on cul-de-sac on La Mesa. Available 7/1. $1425. Pictures on Zillow. 702-755-3527

3 BDR ,1 BA , 1500 sq.ft. , 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. Short term okay for higher rent. 970-640-2393

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR: CARS- DOMESTIC**

2011 Chevy HHR, Retro-styled, 5 door, 5 passenger, compact wagon. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 111 (TR-111) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-111 proposes a sediment control plan for the Collom Mine facilities area.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and the State of Colorado and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W11145/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W11145/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to provide written comments or objections concerning this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the publication of this notice.

Published: June 8, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, June 12, 2017

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street 3rd. Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes or additions to the June 12, 2017, Board Agenda

•Approval of the June 12, 2017 Agenda

Consent agenda for June 12, 2017

•Consent 1a_ Consideration of the Board Minutes of May 15, 2017

•Consent 1b_ Consideration of the Board Minutes of May 22, 2017

•Consent 2a_ Financial Management Report May 2017

•Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers May 2017

•Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List May 2017

•Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List May 2017

•Consent 2f_Treasurer’s Monthly Report May 2017

•Consent 3_Approval of the Permission Letter from the Lions Club to the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker to allow malt, vinous, and spirituous liquor at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds for the Range Call Celebration, July 1-4, 2017.

•Consent 4_Approval of a one day liquor license for Grande River Vineyards to serve wine at the TANK Center for Sonic Arts special concert in Rangely, CO, on June 18, 2017.

•Consent 5_Approval of a one day liquor license for Grande River Vineyards to serve wine at the TANK Center for Sonic Arts special concert in Rangely, CO, on June 21, 2017.

•Consent 6_Approval of a one day liquor license for Grande River Vineyards to serve wine at the TANK Center for Sonic Arts special concert in Rangely, CO, on August 13, 2017.

•Consent 7_Approval of an Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Kristin Thayn to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017 in an amount not to exceed $10,000.00.

•Consent 8_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Gretchen Sodamann to provide Sexual Abuse/Offender Treatment Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $8,000.00.

•Consent 9_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ute Crossing Counseling, LLC to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services to eligible children and their families beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $15,000.00.

•Consent 10_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc., to provide Sexual Abuse Treatment Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $2,500.00.

•Consent 11_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Preventative Sexual Abuse Treatment Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $2,500.00.

•Consent 12_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Preventative Intensive Family Therapy Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $7,000.00.

•Consent 13_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $15,000.00.

•Consent 14_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Mind Springs Regional Health, Inc. to provide Day Treatment Alternative Services beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 in an amount not to exceed $1,500.00.

•Consent 15_Approval of an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ariel Clinical Services to provide supervised visitation services for a fee on an as needed basis beginning July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

•Consent 16_Approval of the Single Audit Engagement Letter from Paul D. Miller, LLC, Certified Accountant, to the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to provide audit and review services of fiscal year 2016 accountant reports.

•Consent 17_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to Reggie Bicha, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Human Services requesting CDHS provide Information Gathering services for Rio Blanco County through the Hotline County Connection Center.

General Business:

•Business 1_

Bids Opening:

•Bid Opening 1_2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project.

•Bid Opening 2_Tracked Skid Steer Loader.

Bid Award:

•Bid Award 1_

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_Move to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and Garfield County for the Northwest Colorado Regional Collaboration Shared Regional Eligibility Technician effective July 1, 2017 through July 1, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $8,154.90.

•MCA 2_Move to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and various counties and municipalities located in western Colorado to participate in the Regional Planning Commission for Transportation Planning, Northwest Transportation Planning Region.

•MCA 3_Move to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Prowers County, with confirmation by the Colorado Department of Human Services for the purpose of facilitating the Powers County Hotline County Connection Center to answer and process Child Welfare related Hotline calls, effective July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017, in an amount not to exceed $208.00.

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_

Other Business:

•Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

•Public Comments

•County Commissioner Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 19, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: June 8, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

In the Matter of the Determination of Heirs or Devisees or Both and of Interests in Property of: SHERYL GHAN, Deceased.

Case Number: 2017 PR 30007

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY INHERITANCE

PURSUANT TO § 15-12-1303, C.R.S.

To All Interested Persons and Owners by Inheritance:

Patricia L. Clarke

1396 Warding Stree

Seaside, California 9395

Jamie L. Hazlett, Esq.

15 Crater Lake Avenue

Medford, Oregon 97504

Briana K. Ghan

415 Casa Verde, #7

Monterey, California 93940

Jason M. Ghan

1396 Harding Street

Seaside, California 93955

Steven F. Danvers

6427 South Garrison Court

Littleton, Colorado 80123

A Petition has been filed alleging that the above Decedent died leaving an interest in the following property:

Piceance Creek Unit – Primary

15,360 acres, more or less

Located in Townships 1, 2 and 3 South, Ranges 95, 96 and 97 West, Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

Piceance Creek Unit – Secondary

46,080 acres, more or less, located in parts of T2S-R96 and R97W,

Located in Townships 1, 2 and 3 South, Ranges 95, 96 and 97 West, Rio Blanco County, Colorado

The hearing on the Petition will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Date: September 15, 2017

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Address: 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641

The hearing will take approximately 15 minutes.

Note:

You must answer the Petition within 35 days after the last publication of this Notice.

Within the time required for answering the Petition, all objections to the Petition must be in writing and filed with the Court.

The hearing shall be limited to the Petition, the objections timely filed and the parties answering the Petition in a timely manner.

Shari D. Caton, Esq., Atty. Reg. No. 32737

Attorney for Patricia Clarke

303 East 17th Avenue, Suite 900

Denver, Colorado 80203

First Publication: June 8, 2017

Last Publication: June 22, 2017

Publisher: Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Safety Committee Meeting 4:30 pm

Work Session RBC Commissioners 5:30 pm

Fund for Public Giving 6:50 pm

Town of Rangely

June 13, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the May 9, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a. Finance Committee May 9, 2017 6:15pm – Audit recommendations for review

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the April 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and Action to approve the May 2017 Check Register

c.Discussion and Action to approve Resolution 2017-06 , authorizing approval of the Land Lease Agreement between Cellular Inc. Network Corporation and the Town of Rangely. (Lease and Terms Included)

d.Discussion and Action to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement for a Regional Planning Commission for Transportation planning of the Northwest Transportation Planning Region.

e.Discussion and Action to approve the revised Better City Contract Scope-of-Work (SOW) for 2017. This revision maintains the value of the contract at $101,000 equally shared by the Town of Rangely and RBC, replaces the “Expanded Flight Program” and “Grocery Operator” with the following: “Community Facilitation”, “Call Center” and “Community Market Video”. The MRO is maintained as part of the Original 2017 Contract SOW.

14.Informational Items

a.Proceed From Recent Property Sale

b.Summer Solstice at The Tank – June 16th

c.Dinosaur Open Spectacular – June 18-24th

d.Rangely OHV Adventure Rally – August 10-13th

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting June 12, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting June 12, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for June15, 2017 at 12:00pm

e.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2017 at 7:00pm.

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2017 at 6:15pm

h.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for June 28, 2017 at 7:00pm.

i.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Published: June 8, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Like this: Like Loading...