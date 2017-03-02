Classifieds: March 2, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Al-Anon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services – An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE – If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Annual Spring Consignment Auction, Saturday April 1st at 9:00 a.m , 2368 S. 1500 E. Vernal, Utah

Equipment of all kinds, Many Vehicles, Trucks, Trailers, Campers, ATV’s, Motorcycles, Boats, Lawn and Garden items, New and Used Tools, Generators, Air Compressors, Lumber, Pipe, Tack, Camping and fishing items, Guns, Ammo, Antiques & Collectibles, Coins, Household Items, and much more! For more information or to Consign to this Auction please call ZJ Auction Service, Inc. 435-828-7424. www.zjauction.com

**CHILDCARE**

Tender, loving care. Babysitting in my home, day or night. Carol 970-620-0917.

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in-home care service, to include light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**FARM & RANCH**

Commercial Black Hereford bulls available. 18 months old, range ready, calving ease, growth, solid pedigrees, genetic defect free. Rangely area. Logan Hill (970) 629-8807.

**GUNS**

CCW Class coming to Meeker

Saturday, March 25

8:30AM -12PM

Cost $85.00

To reserve your space email scmclelland79@yahoo.com

or call Clint @ (970)987-2620

**LOST & FOUND**

Set of keys near the clock on Main St. May claim at Rio Blanco Herald Times Office.

Lost: Werner 24′ orange extension ladder, HWY 64 mile marker 60. $50 reward, no questions asked. (970)200-2203.

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**WANTED**

WANTED: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**YARD SALES**

Multi Family Yard Sale @ New Exhibit Hall @ RBC Fairgrounds – 9 AM-2 PM on March 4th.

Garage Sale at 8th Street Storage Units (MEEKER) – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, March 4- 5. Lots of clothes, vintage items, car and bike parts.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Seasonal Park Laborer(s)

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking seasonal non-benefited Park Laborers, who could work up to 40 hours per week from April to September. Hiring range is $10.52-$13.94/hr. Duties include; perform manual labor, maintenance and repair of parks, trails, recreational facilities, landscaping, buildings and other ERBM Recreation & Park District assets. Requirements include, but are not limited to: be at least 16 years of age; willing to work a schedule that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, split shifts and holidays; must establish and maintain positive working relationships with subordinates, coworkers and supervisors; must work well in a progressive, team-oriented environment as well as independently depending on circumstances; ability to safely and effectively operate tools, equipment and vehicles. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and on the online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through March 13, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Parks & Facilities Administrative Assistant – The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking one part-time non-benefited Parks & Facilities Administrative Assistant working approximately 28 hours per week, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Salary range $16.12-$21.38/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: providing a variety of office administrative and secretarial duties, preparing accounts payable vouchers, creating work order reports using Maintenance Management software, receiving of freight and packages, inventory management, and other duties as assigned. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 18 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 22, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

The Meeker Colorado Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Starting pay for the Officer position it is $46,000 – $49,000 per year depending on qualifications, plus full medical/family benefits, and an excellent retirement plan and possible moving assistance up to $6,000. Applicants must be Colorado Post Certified or the ability to obtain certification within 6 months and have a valid Colorado driver’s license, experience is preferred. Applications accepted by mail at 345 Market Street, Meeker Co 81641 fax 970-878-5625 or email Kathy@town.meeker.co.us.

EEO

The Rangely School District RE-4 is hiring two Bus Drivers for bus routes; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

Residential Building Lots for Sale – 4-5 acre lots in West Rangely Subdivision. Gas, water, phone ,electric hookups at property line of all lots. Reasonably priced at $50,000 – $60,000. Private road owned by homeowners association, minimal HOA fee – $250 a year per lot. Mike/Tracy Hayes (970) 675-5323.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

3 BDR. 2 car garage, home in Sage Hills. Available March 1. Call (970)878-5191.

Office Space, 848 sq. ft., 3 rooms + restroom. Street front, 770 Main St., 970-878-4754.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

2 BDR/1BA triplex. $600 + elec. 970-260-3302

1 BDR/1 BA small house @ 789 Water St., $425 mo + damage, last month, electric & gas. Ken 970-948-5743, olddog151@yahoo.com

FOR RENT: 2-3 bedroom house, off street parking, small fenced back yard. $775./month; $775 deposit plus utilities. Includes W/D, water, sewer. Tenant maintains yard. Serious inquiries only 970-629-9714.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex – Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR/2 BA Duplex. Very clean and quiet, No smoking. 970-778-5040

3 BDR/2 full BA house, garage, storage bldg, fenced in yard. $650 + utilities. 970-629-3605

2 BDR house, upstairs full bath, 3 rooms downstairs, 1 car garage fenced in yard. $750 + utilities. 970-629-3605

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulation of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board published August 1980, and pursuant to the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act 34-33-101, et seq., notice is hereby given of the filing of an application for Phase I Bond Release of a portion of the Colowyo Mine site. The application pertains to the existing Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019 by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway No. 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641, filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS), Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203 and approved by the Division on April 5, 2013 (latest Permit Renewal). The Colowyo Mine is located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado.

The bond release areas applied for totals 129.6 acres that were reclaimed in 2016. The status of the reclamation is consistent with the requirements of the approved reclamation plan which includes backfill and regrading to the approved post mine topography, variable topsoil depth replacement, and seeding with the approved seed mixture. Exhibit 1 of the bond release application presents all of the reclaimed areas a. Listed below is a general legal description of these areas:

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 9 – NW¼ S½, and W½ N½;

Section 9 – SE ¼ SE ¼;

Section 10 – SW ¼ SW ¼;

Section 15 – NW ¼ NW ¼;

Section 16 – NE ¼ NE ¼

Colowyo currently holds a self-bond (Bond No. SB-010) in the amount of $80,517,829. With this bond release application, the Colowyo Mine will be requesting relinquishment of 60% of the bond held for the parcels applied for under this application.

A copy of the bond release application is on file at the Moffat Count Clerk and Recorder’s Office located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 81641. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference concerning this bond release application should be addressed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203.

Comments must be filed within thirty (30) days from the last date of this publication, or within thirty (30) days of the completed inspection by the CDRMS, whichever is later.

Publish: February 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

INVITATION TO BID

MAINTENANCE SHOP DRIVEWAY

CLOSING BID DATE – March 22nd 2017

The Meeker Sanitation District will be accepting sealed bids for the maintenance shop driveway.

The bid specs will be available at the walk thru on March 7th 2017, at 11:00 am, at the plant of the Meeker Sanitation District, 1150 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. Please contact Plant Manager Kurt Nielsen at the Plant 970-878-5345 or at kurtn@meekersanitation.org with any questions

All price proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and designated on the envelope as “Meeker Sanitation District Maintenance”.

Bids must be received in the office by 4:00 PM on Wednesday March 22nd 2017.

Mail to: Meeker Sanitation District , PO Box 417, Meeker, CO 81641 OR drop by: 265 8th Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Bids will be opened March 28, 2017 by The plant manager and office manager for review.

The Meeker Sanitation District reserves the right to reject any an all bids and waive any and all informalities, and the right to disregard all non conforming or conditional bids or counter proposals.

The final award shall be subject to the District’s review of all submitted price proposals, including specifications and prices.

Publish: February 16th, 23rd, and March 2nd, 9th, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

BID REQUEST

Piceance Weed and Pest District

Hand Spraying of Herbicide and

Ariel Spraying of Herbicide

The Piceance and Weed and Pest District is soliciting bids for Herbicide hand spraying and Herbicide ariel spraying. Bid packets are available by calling Chris Uphoff at 970- 379-9244. Mailed bids are due to the Board of County commissioners, P.O. Box i, Meeker, Co 81641 no later than 4:00 p.m. on March 13th, 2017. If hand delivered the bids are due no later than 11:00 a.m. on March 13th, 2017 to the County Commissioners, County Administration Building, 200 Main, Meeker, CO. The bids will be opened after 4:00 on the 14th of March. All bids must be clearly marked “Herbicide Hand Spraying” or Herbicide Ariel Spraying” on the outside of the bid.

Published: March 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulation of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board published August 1980, and pursuant to the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act 34-33-101, et seq., notice is hereby given of the filing of an application for Phase II and III Bond Release of a portion of the Colowyo Mine site. The application pertains to the existing Colowyo Coal Mine, Permit No. C-1981-019, Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway No. 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641, filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS), Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, and approved by the Division on April 5, 2013 (latest Permit Renewal). The Colowyo Mine is located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado.

The application areas for both Phase II and III bond release were reclaimed from 1993 through 1999. The Phase II areas total approximately 48 acres, and the Phase III acres total approximately 183 and all areas are shown in detail on Maps 1 and 2 within the application. The status of the reclaimed areas is consistent with the requirements of the approved reclamation plan which includes achievement of Phase I and in some cases Phase II bond release, establishment of vegetation that supports the post-mining land use, a reduction of contributions of suspended solids below pre-mining levels, a minimum of 5 years since the last seeding and rill and gully repair, and reclamation parcels have met the requirements of the revegetation success criteria for two years. Listed below is a general legal description of this area:

Phase II Areas

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 16 – W1/2NE1/4, E1/2SW1/4

Section 15 – SE1/4NW1/4

Phase III Areas

Township 3 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M.

Section 16 – S1/2NE1/4, E1/2SW1/4, SE1/4

Section 15 – SE1/4NW1/4

Colowyo currently holds a self-bond (Bond No. SB-010) in the amount of $80,517,829. With this bond release application, the Colowyo Mine will be requesting relinquishment of 25% of the base bond held for the Phase II parcels, and relinquishment of 100% of the bond held for the Phase III parcels applied for under this application.

A copy of the bond release application is on file at the Moffat Count Clerk and Recorder’s Office located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 81641. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference concerning this bond release application should be addressed to the Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203.

Comments must be filed within thirty (30) days from the last date of this publication, or within thirty (30) days of the completed inspection by the CDRMS, whichever is later.

Publish: March 2. 9. 16. 23. 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Technical Revision 110 (TR-110) to the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by the Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. TR-110 proposes geotechnical drilling at Wilson Reservoir directly adjacent to State Highway 13.

All of the areas to be affected by this Technical Revision are owned by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., Axial Basin Coal Company, and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10945/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10945/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 2A, Exhibit 1, Item 12 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

The geotechnical drilling is proposed to occur within 100 feet of the right-of-way of State Highway 13 and is described as follows:

The NE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 13 of Township 4 North, Range 93 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County, Colorado.

A copy of the application for the Technical Revision is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Technical Revision should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Technical Revision has the right to request a public hearing on this Technical Revision to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. The request for a hearing must be made to the Division within 30 days after the publication of this notice. Any public hearing requested will be held within the vicinity of the Colowyo Mine.

Published: March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday March 7, 2017

5:15 P.M. Board Strategic Planning Workshop- Elyse Ackerman

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

1.Community Development Crew (CDC) on Mural Concept Project- Victoria Houser, Recreation Staff Officer (and Student group) Blanco Ranger District

VI. A. Public Hearings- 7:15 p.m.

1.Request(s) from the Meeker Lions Club for special event Liquor Permit (200 Main Street Location);

a.March 11, 2017, (4pm to 12pm) to serve during the “Meeker Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dinner”

(Hugus Building Location- 592 Main Street):

b.March 17, 2017, (6pm to 12pm) to serve during the “St. Patrick’s Day MS Fundraiser and Dance”

2.Request renewal of Hotel/Restaurant Liquor License for Happy Holliday’s, LLC, dba “Holliday’s” located at 364 7th Street

C.New Business:

1. Award 2017 Police Vehicle Bid

2. Bid Policy/Personnel Policy Items

3. Town’s Business Grant Guidelines

4. Ute Park Agreements (Discussion)

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report- Evaluation

X.Town Attorney’s Report

XI.Adjournment

Published: March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

March 6, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation

District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

6. Old Business

A. Plant Assessment

B. Driveway for New Shop

C. Plant Manager Report

D. Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A. Reports

B. Delinquent Accounts

C. Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Proposed Decision

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has issued a proposed decision to approve Surety Reduction No. 3 (SR-3) for the Deserado Mine, Permit No. C-1981-018. The mine is operated by Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. under the provisions of the Colorado Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Act of 1979. SR-3 is based on the updated Reclamation Costs associated with the 2017 Midterm Review of the Deserado Mine permit. The affected area is located in Moffat and Rio Blanco County, approximately 7miles miles NE of Rangely, Colorado.

Copies of the proposed decision are available for review at the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety office, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, and on the Division’s website at http://mining.state.co.us/Reports/MiningData/Pages/ImagedDocumentData.aspx. A user’s guide for our document imaging system is also available in pdf format at the same web address.

Any person who has an interest which is or may be adversely affected may request an adjudicatory hearing regarding this proposed decision. Requests for a hearing must be made in writing within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice, and shall state with reasonable specificity the reasons for the request and objections to the proposed decision.

Publish: March 2, and March 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

March 7, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Work Session

1. URA Representation

2. CNCC concurrent enrollment agreement

3. Communications

4. Master Plan

5. School Board professional development

a. Personnel roles and responsibilities

i. Governance vs. management

ii. 2. Statute

iii. Policy

iv. Current processes

b. Curriculum

i. What is curriculum

ii. What does statute/policy require from the BOE

iii. What processes are in place

iv. What is on the horizon

c. Risk assessment from auditor

Published: March 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES / DISTRICT ENGINEER

The Meeker Sanitation District is seeking the services of a qualified Professional Engineering company to provide an Engineering Assessment of the wastewater treatment plant and collection system. Interested companies may obtain an electronic copy of the complete request for proposal package beginning February 9th 2017 from Kurt Nielsen at (970) 878-5345 or kurtn@meekersanitation.org.

Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m., March 23nd 2017. Questions may be addressed by contacting Kurt Nielsen via phone or email.

The District’s Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals.

Publish: February 16, 23, March 2, and 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

