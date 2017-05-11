Classifieds: May 11, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

ASPEN LEAF DENTAL OFFICE

Dr. Cliff Chapin is still accepting patients at his office at 341 7th Street, Meeker, CO. By appointment only Please contact the office for available times. Please call (970)878-3696 or email us at aldoofice341@gmail.com

We will contact you as soon as possible.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 5/12/17 Roast chicken w/mushroom sauce, Brown rice, Green beans, Creampuff w/ pudding

Monday, 5/15/17 Liver & onions, Meat alternate, Scalloped potatoes, Green peas, Peaches

Tuesday, 5/16/17 French dip w/AuJu, Oven browned potatoes, Mixed vegetables, Orange, Chocolate pudding

Wednesday, 5/17/17, Corn beef & cabbage, Potatoes & carrots, Banana, Cornbread

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Al anon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Wheat Farm & Ranch Auction

Saturday, May 13th, 10:00 AM

5980 Routt County Rd 65, Hayden, CO

1993 & 1996 Challenger, rubber track tractors, JD 8430 tractor, 35′ JD Rockflex disc, JD 1850 air seeder, 60′ sprayer, many other attachments, JD 787 seed cart, 4 combines, enclosed snowmachine trailer, fuel tanks, welder, 6″ diesel water pump, graineries ^& grain oggers, silo fuel of safflowers, irrigation pipe, snowmachine, cattle guard, post pounder, panels, 2 7/8 drill pipe, stock trailer, vehicles, shop oil heater, semi, oats, anvil, hand & power tools, shop manuels, saddles & tack, antiques, appliances, and more. Household, tools, and misc will sell at 10:00 AM. Major equipment will sell 1 mile away at 1:00 PM. Owner Frentress Ranch. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

Spring Consignment Auction

Saturday, May 20th, 10:00 a.m.

750 East 4th Street, Craig, Colorado

(Indoor arena, Craig Fairgrounds)

There will be vehicles, trailers, farm & ranch equipment, saddles & tack, hunting & fishing items, guns & ammo, hand & power tools of all kinds, coins, antiques, and collectibles, household items & furniture, glasware etc, etc. This a consignment auction meaning anything could show up unadvertised . For more information call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web

www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker June 8, 9, and 10th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Ravenwood in Rifle is looking for homemakers and personal care providers in the Meeker area. Call 970-625-4671

**FARM & RANCH**

Looking to lease summer grazing pasture for 60-100 pairs of black angus cattle. Competitive prices, excellent references available. Call or text Kyle 970-846-8310

Upper Colorado Environmental Plant Center (UCEPC), a non-profit 501c3 corporation, is soliciting bids for our standing hay crop of approximately 80 acres. Accepting bids at a price per ton for a single cutting; first cutting only, or second cutting only, or both cuttings, all other options will be considered. All bids should be placed in an envelope marked “Hay Bid” and received on or before 4:30 p.m. May 17 at UCEPC, 5538 Cty. Rd. 4, Meeker, CO 81641. UCEPC reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Send questions to: coplantcenter@gmail.com or call 878-5003.

**FREEBIES **

FREE DOUBLE WIDE MOBILE HOME IN RANGELY – Must be moved. See @ 104 Rio Blanco Ave. Call Dennis @ 435-622-6423

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Ove-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**LOST & FOUND**

Lost: Diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet. Reward! Donna Collins (DC) 970-878-4371

**SERVICES**

Lyle Gaurmer, Broker for Freedom Realty Vernal taking Colorado listings. All listings in Utah MLS Service REALTOR.COM 435-789-0044 cell 970-986-0772

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC is looking for dynamic employees to join our team. For job opportunities, descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Title: Business Services Assistant

Location: Meeker, Colorado

Employment Status: Part-Time (32 hrs/wk)

Salary: Hiring Range Dependent on Experience

Provides a broad range of administrative duties which support Point of Entry (POE) activities associated with client registration, scheduling, Electronic Clinical Record (ECR) set up and maintenance, charge entry, and point of service collections and cash receipts. Provides consistent, quality customer service to consumers and staff of both the local office and offices within the Mind Springs Health organization. Ensures all client PHI (Protected Health Information) is handled in accordance with HIPAA regulations. Supports all activities essential to efficient, daily office operations.

High School graduate or equivalent; three (3) years previous office experience preferred; strong computer skills in a business setting required.

Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital are an Equal Opportunity Employer with an

Affirmative Action Plan and has a tobacco and drug-free work environment policy.To apply, please go online to: www.mindspringshealth.org/careers

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Utah Gas Corp located in Rangely Colorado is looking for a Measurement Tech.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 year(s) of related work experience.

Minimum High School Diploma or Equivalent.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.

Familiar with various brands of chromatographs, and electronic flow measurement.

Familiar with Industry Standards and Regulatory Requirements for gas and liquid measurement.

Email resumto:

rplummer@utahgascorp.com

5/4-518

Colorado Northwestern

Community College

CNCC has 3 new job postings. Full Time Director of Foundation, Full time Director of Institutional Effectiveness, and Half time Grants administrator. For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Positions are open until filled. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has openings for a part-time maintenance position and part-time custodial position ; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for an application.

**HELP WANTED: TEMPORARY**

White River Trees is looking for Temporary Labor throughout the spring/summer season. If interested call Matt at 970-778-1912.

**LAND/LOTS**

10 acre pasture, fenced, shed, power. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $68,500. 970-208-4765

5 acre with power, fenced, pasture. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $56,500. 970-208-4765

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

House approx. 1800 sq ft on 10 acres 6 mi up Strawberry. Fenced, storage shed well. See to appreciate. $211,500. Call for appt 970-208-4765

PRICE REDUCED to $247,500! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers!

FSBO: 293 Agency Dr. Well kept, 5 ac. horse property, 1 mile S of Meeker.

4 BR, 2 BA 2,220 s.f. Attached 2-car garage, 40×60 barn/shop, trex deck, stone patio, large entry deck. Awesome Views. Asking $399,00 Please call 970-756-7765

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

***RENTALS: MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $750 per month, No pets. 970-220-2029

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

12th Street apt, 2 BDR, 1 BA, new carpet, heat, water,ksewer, trash, cable TV, included. Coin operated laundry. $500 month + security deposit 970-756-4895

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

For Rent Bunk House $25.00 a night refrigerator, microwaves, hot shower on demand, bedding provided For more information contact Joe at 970-620-2407

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR:CAMPERS/RV**

2009 28 foot Pilgrim International Camper with 14 foot slide. Sleeps 8, barbeque, solar charging system, 4 seasons rating. Excellent condition. $14,000 negotiable 970-620-6185

**MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

The contents of Storage Unit #12 at 219 E Market St, Meeker, CO will be auctioned off 30 days from today if full payment has not been made.

Published: April 27, May 4,11 & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Permit Renewal Application for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. This permit renewal application updates Mining Permit No. C-1981-019 for the next five year term.

All of the areas to be affected by this Permit Renewal are owned by Axial Basin Coal Company, Colowyo Coal Company L.P., the State of Colorado and the Bureau of Land Management and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10745/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10745/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 16, Exhibit 1, Item 13 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Permit Renewal is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Permit Renewal Application should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Permit Renewal Application has the right to provide written comments or objections to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the last publication of this notice.

Publish: April 27, May 4, 11, & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Pavement Marking Paint Project. Work includes providing and installing approx. 4,430.9 total gallons of Pavement Marking Paint: 3,643.5 Gallons of Yellow Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the centerline and approx. 787.4 Gallons of White Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the shoulder lines on various roads throughout the County.

BID DOCUMENTS

Rio Blanco County Bid Documents shall be available on May 4, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at http://co-rioblancocounty.civicplus.com/bids.aspx.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road & Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding the project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting: May 16, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after July 3, 2017 and shall be complete by August 4, 2017.

BID SUBMITTAL

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2017 PAVEMENT MARKING PAINT BID” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 9, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on June 12, 2017.

Mailing address: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on June 12, 2017 at the RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in project specifications with successful Vendor. If the Agreement is to be awarded, Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: May 4, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: May 4 & 11, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SPORTS OFFICIALS FOR COED SOFTBALL

The EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, is soliciting proposals from qualified Sports Officials to officiate scheduled Coed Softball games. The games are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm between June 12, 2017 and August 16, 2017. Officials do not need to be available for all dates/times.

Interested parties are required to submit an organized letter which contains:

A history of experience and qualifications.

A per game rate defined; include full compensation for labor, equipment use, liability, and other associated costs incurred per game. Include a cancelled game rate if official is already at the field.

Contractor must provide their own equipment. Contractor will be required to meet with Recreation Supervisor prior to June 12, 2017.

Selected candidates will be required to sign an Independent Contractors Contract, W-9 form, Declaration of Independent Contractor Status form and provide proof of liability insurance.

For more information contact Shelly Rogers, Recreation Manager, at shellyr@meekerrecdistrict.com or 970-878-7415. Proposals must be received by the District before 5p.m. on May 22, 2017 at the District’s administrative office, Meeker Recreation Center, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO 81641.

EASTERN RIO BLANCO METROPOLITAN

RECREATION AND PARK DISTRIC

By: Sean VonRoenn

Executive Director

Publish: May 11, and 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday May 16, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Staff Updates

VII.New Business:

A.Ordinance #03-2017, an Ordinance amending the Meeker Municipal Code, Off-Highway Vehicles section, to add Golf Carts

B.Discussion regarding potential modification relating to Town Bidding Policy in the Town’s Personnel Policy Manual

C.Public Hearings:

1. Request from the Meeker Arts and Cultural Council for a special event Liquor Permit to be held at Ute Park, June 3, 2017, (9am to 10pm) to serve during the annual “Meeker Palooza”

2.Request(s) from the Meeker Lions Club for special event Liquor Permit (200 Main Street Location), June 3, 2017, (3pm to 12pm) to serve during the “Annual Old Timers Ball & Banquet”

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Report

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Board Comments

XII. Adjournment

Published: May 11, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, May 15, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to the May 15, 2017 Tentative Agenda

•Approval of the May 15, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR MAY 15, 2017

•Consent 1_Approval of the Board Minutes of May 8, 2017.

•Consent 2a_Approval of the Treasurer’s Publication List April 2017.

•Consent 2b_Approval of the Treasurer’s Monthly Report April 2017.

•Consent 3_Approval of an award to the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado of the AGNC Technical Assistance Grant EIAF #8344, for the Rio Blanco County Economic Development Website Project in the amount of $4,000.00.

BUSINESS AGENDA

•General:

•Business 1_

Bid Openings:

•Bid Opening 1_

Bids Awards:

•Bid Award 1_

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_Move to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, the White River Conservation District and Douglas Creek Conservation District Regarding Implementation of the 2016 Rio Blanco County Land and Natural Resource Plan and Policy.

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_

Other Business:

•Public Comments

•County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 22, 2017, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, Commissioner Meeting Room, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: May 11, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

May 16, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Ridings will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations:

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

1.Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on April 18, 2017

2.Approval: Minutes from Special Board Meeting on May 2, 2017

3.Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for April 2017

Public/Committee Reports: Meeker URA, DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1.Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2.Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3.Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

1.Report Attached

2.Presentation: 2017-2018 Preliminary Budget

Action Items:

1.Approval: Personnel Hires

a.High School Volleyball – Greg Cravens (Head Coach)

b.2017-2018 Fall and Spring Coaches – As Presented

2.Approval: Superintendent Evaluation Summary

3.Approval: Policy GBQEB (3rd Reading)

4.Approval: Policies JRCB & JRCB-R (3rd Reading)

5.Approval: Policies BCB, GBEA, BEDF, DKC, BID/BIE, DAC, DJB & DJB-R (3rd Reading)

6.Approval: IKF (2nd Reading)

Other BOE Information:

1.Policy presentation (1st Reading) – ADF & ADF-R (School Wellness), EF (Food Services), EFC (Free and Reduced Price Food Services), EEAFB-R (Use of School Vehicles by Community), LBB (Cooperative Educational Programs)

2.CASB identified policies not recommended for review – EF-E-1, EF-E-2, EFEA, EFEA-R, IKF-2

Executive Session (if needed):

Adjournment

Published: May 11, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

