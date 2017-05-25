Classifieds: May 25, 2017

Ads for 5/25/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Colorado Volleyball Officials Associatin (CVOA) is looking for those interested in becoming a certified official. This certification allows you to officiate high school and middle school games. The certificate process begins in late July. Call or text 970-942-7500 if interested.

ASPEN LEAF DENTAL OFFICE

Dr. Cliff Chapin is still accepting patients at his office at 341 7th Street, Meeker, CO. By appointment only Please contact the office for available times. Please call (970)878-3696 or email us at aldoofice341@gmail.com

We will contact you as soon as possible

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee

$7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 5/26/17, Chili dog w/bun/onions/cheese, 5 bean salad, Fresh orange, Banana, Rice Krispy Treats

Monday, 5/29/17, Closed Memorial Day

Tuesday, 5/30/17, Lemon baked fish, Rice pilaf, Tossed salad, Oriental vegetables, Cheesy garlic biscuit, Orange sherbet

Wednesday, 5/31/17, Ham w/glaze, Apple dressing, Green beans w/carmelized onions, Melon, Birthday cake

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

Flagstone Sale!

Variety of flagstone products for all your summer projects.

Unbelievable prices!

Stepping stones, pavers, decorative rock, and more!

10184 County Road 13

May 28th and 29th

10am-6pm

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS**

Estate Auction

Saturday, June 3rd, 10:00 a.m.

915 County Road 204 Craig, Colorado

(1 1/2 mile left of Rifle range)

1956 Dodge 100 pickup V-8 2×4 low mileage, 1948 Ford Super deluxe Coupe restored, 3-2’x3′ culverts, 3 pt 4′ snowblower, 5′ box blade, pickup bed trailer, 1972 Ford 4×4 pickup, air compressor, riding mower, hand & power tools, tool boxes, (unknown but probably) Ford & Chevy motors, transmissions, carburetors, etc. , vehicle manuals, TVs,living room & bedroom furniture, washer & dryer, plants, gas BBQ, patio furniture, misc household and more.

For more info call Steve Claypoole CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**CHIMNEY SWEEPS**

Bulldog Chimney Sweeps will be in Meeker June 8, 9, and 10th.

Chimney season is over. Have your chimney serviced for next year. 970-872-2333

www.bulldogchimneysweeps.com

**FARM & RANCH**

3-20 ft used cattleguards, in good shape with the ends on them. 970-326-8737

3600 Ford tractor with blade, good tires, new fuel injectors and brakes. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**FOR SALE**

Sheds for sale by Pete

My dad and I are building and selling sheds to raise money for my 8th grade trip to Washington DC. Please call my dad if you are interested in buying one. Thanks 970-433-3334

**FURNITURE**

Queen bed with frame, oak headboard, sheets, blankets and pillows. 970-878-5922

**YARD SALES**

1112 Mark Circle, Saturday, May 27, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Moving Sale 1011 Main St. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 27, 28, & 29, 9:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.. Upright freezer, dryer, lots of Christmas stuff, miscellaneous items.

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC is looking for dynamic employees to join our team. For job opportunities, descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Clerk/stocker needed, all shifts. Old Crows Liquor 878-5485

Colorado Northwestern

Community College

CNCC has 3 new job postings. Full Time Director of Foundation, Full time Director of Institutional Effectiveness, and Half time Grants administrator. For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Positions are open until filled. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Recreation Assistant

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking applications for a part time non-benefited, year round recreation assistant, who could work up to 30 hours per week. Salary range $9.30-15.38/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: assist in the development, coordination, and implementation of District programs and special events, directly working with youth and adults, collaborating with other recreation staff, administrative staff, and community partners to accomplish tasks. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 15 years of age or older, be available to work early morning, evening, split and/or weekend shifts. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted through Monday, May 29, 2017. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Wanted: Cleaning of the fire house (Meeker) weekly, evening or weekend, and occasional deep cleaning. A narrative of expectations can be obtained at the RBFPD office, 236 7th St. Proposals to be reviewed at the June board meeting.

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC has 5 new job postings:

*Gateway Center Coordinator Part Time – Craig Campus.

*Athletic Director Full time-Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Equine Studies Rangely Campus

*Faculty- Senior Flight Instructor Rangely Campus

*Faculty- NPS Academy Instructor Rangely Campus

For job descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment Review of applicants will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Guest Services Representative(s)

The ERBM Recreation & Park District is seeking Part-time non-benefitted and benefitted Guest Services Representatives. Salary range $11.44-19.04/hr. Duties include, but are not limited to: provide high-quality customer service to each patron, perform basic transactions, answer telephones, perform cash handling duties, etc. Requirements include, but are not limited to: applicant must be 16 years of age or older, possess or working towards acquiring a high school diploma or GED, be available to work a variety of shifts, work early morning shifts starting at 4:30 a.m., evening shifts ending at 8:45 p.m., and rotating weekend shifts both Saturday and Sunday open to close. A completed ERBM Recreation & Park District job application is required for consideration and should be returned to ERBM Recreation & Park District, Attn: Human Resources, 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO 81641. Applications are available at the Meeker Recreation Center and online, www.MeekerRecDistrict.com. Complete job description is available upon request and online. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. ERBM Recreation & Park District is an equal opportunity employer.

Employment Opportunity

Department of Natural Resources

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Position Title: Fron Desk Customer Service Representative

Classification: Administrative Assistant III

Job Location: Meeker, CO

Close Date: May 31, 2017 5:00 p.m. or 50 applications

Apply online at http://www.colorado.gov/dhr/jobs

If you have any questions contact Asst. Area Manager Mike Swaro at (970)942-8275

Meeker: Insurance career opportunity available for a qualified person. Must pass Colorado insurance licensing exams. One year (+) training period. Competitive pay and benefits. Must love people, have a great attitude, self-confidence, strong people skills, and ability to learn, retain and apply volumes of information.

Apply at: http://KevinAmack.SFAgentJobs.com/

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Part Time Front Desk person, flexible hours. Apply in person at Moosehead Lodge. 856 East Main Street, Rangely.

Part time irrigator needed. 4 wheeler and all supplies provided. Call 970-261-5672 or 970-367-6040

**LAND/LOTS**

10 acre pasture, fenced, shed, power. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $68,500. 970-208-4765

5 acre with power, fenced, pasture. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $56,500. 970-208-4765

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**LAWN & GARDEN**

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Over-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FSBO: 293 Agency Dr. Well kept, 5 ac. horse property, 1 mile S of Meeker. 4 BR, 2 BA 2,220 s.f. Attached 2-car garage, 40×60 barn/shop, trex deck, stone patio, large entry deck. Awesome Views. Asking $399,000. Please call 970-756-7765

House approx. 1800 sq ft on 10 acres 6 mi up Strawberry. Fenced, storage shed well. See to appreciate. $211,500. Call for appt 970-208-4765

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

PRICE REDUCED to $245,000! 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bedroom and bathtub. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers…all reasonable offers considered!

**RENTALS: MEEKER**

2 BDR, 1 BA fully remodeled house, $600 per month, No pets. 970-220-2029

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

For rent – 1 bed, 1 bath small house for rent partially furnished. Includes washer/dryer, water, sewer. You pay electric. $500 mo. Call 970-629-9714.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

2 BDR, 1 BA apartment for rent, NS NP. Call 970-778-5040

**MOTOR: MOTORCADE/MISC**

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**CARS- DOMESTIC**

2011 Chevy HHR, Retro-styled, 5 door, 5 passenger, compact wagon. $6,000. 970-878-4682

**LEGAL NOTICES**

TOWN OF MEEKER

ORDINANCE NO. 3-2017

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE MEEKER MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 10.5., MEEKER OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLE CODE, TO ADD GOLF CARTS

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has determined it to be reasonable and necessary to amend the Town of Meeker Municipal Code, Chapter 10.5 to add golf carts; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees conducted a public hearing on this request on May 16, 2017; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees hereby acknowledges that changes shall take effect immediately following the subsequent publication requirement and 30-day time period of this action as mandated by law; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has determined that such amendments and updates are in the best interests of the citizens of the Town of Meeker to promote the legitimate public purposes of the health, safety and welfare of the Town of Meeker and the inhabitants thereof.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF MEEKER AS FOLLOWS:

1. Section 10.5.101- Definitions shall be amended to delete 10.5.101(1)(d) Golf carts and the subsections in Section 10.5.101(1) shall have the new lettering as follows:

(d) Vehicles designed and used to carry disabled persons;

(e) Vehicles designed and used specifically for agricultural, logging, or mining purposes; or

(f) Vehicles registered pursuant to article 3 of title 42, C.R.S.

2. Section 10.5.103- Operation of off-highway vehicles shall be amended to add the following subsection:

(e) This Section 10.5.103 (a)-(d) applies to Golf Carts. In addition, the drivers of Golf Carts must use hand signals to indicate stops, right and left hand turns.

3. Section 10.5.104- Safety Equipment shall be amended to add the following:

If driven at night, Golf Carts will be required to have the equipment set forth in subsections (1) and (2) above. Depending on if electric or gas powered, Golf Carts will be required to have the appropriate equipment as set forth in subsections (3), (4) and (5) above.

4. Except as specifically modified herein the remaining provisions of the Meeker Municipal Code shall remain in full force and effect.

5. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, phrase or portion of this Ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the final decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This Ordinance shall take effect thirty days after its publication as provided in C.R.S. §31-16-105. INTRODUCED, PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED on May 16, 2017, by a vote of 6 for and 0 against, and ordered published in full in the Rio Blanco Herald Times.

TOWN OF MEEKER, Regas K. Halandras, Mayor

ATTEST: Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: May 25, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that at a regular meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, to be held on June 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur Colorado the Council will consider the adoption of the Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO,

AMENDING ORDINANCE NO 60, THE TOWN’S ZONING ORDINANCE, BY PROVIDING FOR THE ZONING OF RETAIL MARIJUANA BUSINESSES AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA BUSINESSES.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ordinance to be considered at said public

Hearing is on file with the Dinosaur Town Clerk and is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur, Colorado 81610. Any questions concerning the proposed Ordinance before the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, being considered for adoption may be directed to the Dinosaur Mayor in person or by telephone at (970) 374-2286.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO, a Municipal corporation

By: Richard A. Blakley, Mayor

ATTEST: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Published: May 25, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR APRIL 2017

Gross Ssalaries, $8,031.75

PERA, Monthly Contributions, $1,737.49

CO Dept of Revenue, CWT, $244.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $1,042.24

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $270.61

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,153.10

Rangely Trash Service, Trash Svc, $82.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Disbursements, $66.96

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Casselle, Inc., Support, $251.00

LR Gateway Services, LLC, Gas, oil, grease, $432.75

Sands Law Office LLC, Professional Svcs, $2,676.50

WestWater Engineering, Sewer Project, $3,868.30

The Mountain States, Sewer Project, $278.64

Zions, Motel & food training, $232.07

Pinnacol Assurance, Workers Comp, $487.00

CNA Surety, Bond, $50.00

Lizard Analytical Lab, Waste water test, $40.00

Colorado Water Resources, Sewer Loan, $2,500.00

Blue Locker Diving, Cleaned & repaired tanks, $3,895.00

Colorado State Patrol, Dispatch services, $330.00

City of Grand Junction, Waste water test, $198.00

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $27,887.41

Published: May 25, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to §38-26-107, C.R.S., that on June 12, 2017, final settlement with HELLAS CONSTRUCTION, INC. (“Contractor”), will be made by the Meeker School District RE-1 (“District”), for its track and field improvement project (“Project”), at 550 School Street, Meeker, CO 81641 subject to satisfactory final inspection and acceptance of the Project by the District. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, sustenance, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractor or his or her subcontractor in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that has supplied laborers, rental machinery, tools or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work whose claim therefor has not been paid by the Contractor or subcontractor, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the Project, may file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on such claim with the District, P.O. Box 1089, 555 Garfield Street, Meeker, CO 81641. Failure to file such verified statement of claim prior to final settlement will release the District and its employees and agents from any and all liability for such claim and for making final payment to said Contractor.

s/s

Meeker School District RE-1

First Publication: May 25, 2017

Final Publication: June 1, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

