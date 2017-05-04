Classifieds: May 4, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. Under 60 – Guest Fee $7.

(Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 5/5/17 Beef fajitas, Black beans w/cilantro, Mexicali corn, Fresh fruit

Monday, 5/8/17 Minestrone soup, Baked ziti w/sausage, Garlic bread, Orange jello w/mandarins

Tuesday, 5/9/17 Italian wedding soup, Egg salad sandwich, Fresh vegetables, Brownies

Wednesday, 5/10/17 BBQ beef w/bun, Baked beans, Scalloped corn, Peaches

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds,Thursdays, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28 11:00-12:30.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

May 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

5/4 – Bus in town, Grand Junction

5/5 – Bus in town

5/6 – No bus

5/7 – AM bus

5/8 – Bus in town

5/9 – Bus in town

5/10 – Bus in town, Foot Clinic

5/11 – Bus in town, Rifle

5/12 Bus in town

5/13 – No bus

5/14 – AM bus

5/15 – Bus in town

5/16 – Bus in town

5/17 – Bus in town, BP Clinic

5/18 – Bus in town, Grand Junction

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 9:00 AM. at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE

If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

**AUCTIONS

Estate Auction

Saturday, May 6th

2129 Sequoia Court

Grand Junction, Colorado

Panorama Subdivision on the Redlands

2000 GMC 3500, Van Truck 1939 and 40 Chevy pickups, 1996 car, 14-12′ & 9′ boats, hand and power tools, antiques, and collectibles, Harley Davidson vintage and other motorcycle parts, horse tack, 40 guns, ammo, knives, horns, rope, vintage camping items, wood boxes, big anvil, old bicycles, furniture & appliances, yard art, barber chair, pinball machine, records, lathe, forge with’ hoood, road signs, etc. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

Wheat Farm & Ranch Auction

Saturday, May 13th, 10:00 AM

5980 Routt County Rd 65, Hayden, CO

1993 & 1996 Challenger, rubber track tractors, JD 8430 tractor, 35′ JD Rockflex disc, JD 1850 air seeder, 60′ sprayer, many other attachments, JD 787 seed cart, 4 combines, enclosed snowmachine trailer, fuel tanks, welder, 6″ diesel water pump, graineries ^& grain oggers, silo fuel of safflowers, irrigation pipe, snowmachine, cattle guard, post pounder, panels, 2 7/8 drill pipe, stock trailer, vehicles, shop oil heater, semi, oats, anvil, hand & power tools, shop manuels, saddles & tack, antiques, appliances, and more. Household, tools, and misc will sell at 10:00 AM. Major equipment will sell 1 mile away at 1:00 PM. Owner Frentress Ranch. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com “Call us about a sale for you”

**FARM & RANCH

Looking to lease summer grazing pasture for 60-100 pairs of black angus cattle. Competitive prices, excellent references available. Call or text Kyle 970-846-8310

*LAWN & GARDEN

Emerald City Lawn Care

Aeration, Fertilizer, Weekly Mowing Service, Over-Seeding.

Free Estimates. (970)-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**SERVICES

Lyle Gaurmer, Broker for Freedom Realty Vernal taking Colorado listings. All listings in Utah MLS Service REALTOR.COM 435-789-0044 cell 970-986-0772

**YARD SALES

MEEKER: Soon to move sale, 148 Main Street, May 6 & 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS! yard care, crafts, hunting, fishing camping furniture (some vintage), clothing, kitchen, children’s stuff, tools, snow mobile, antique sewing machine, etc. Will have VFW table with items for purchase by donations.

MEEKER: 663 12th Street, Friday, May 5, noon to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. to ?

MEEKER: 487 Agency Dr., Sat. 8 AM – 2 PM

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL

Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person. Want to make some good money? Apply at Ma Famiglia’s for serving position. a.m. and p.m. shifts available. Apply in person.

Colorado Northwestern Community College

CNCC is looking for dynamic employees to join our team. For job opportunities, descriptions, minimum qualifications, and instructions for applying, please visit: http://www.cncc.edu/employment CNCC is an equal opportunity employer.

Mind Springs

Job Title: Business Services Assistant

Location: Meeker, Colorado

Employment Status: Part-Time (32 hrs/wk)

Salary: Hiring Range Dependent on Experience

Provides a broad range of administrative duties which support Point of Entry (POE) activities associated with client registration, scheduling, Electronic Clinical Record (ECR) set up and maintenance, charge entry, and point of service collections and cash receipts. Provides consistent, quality customer service to consumers and staff of both the local office and offices within the Mind Springs Health organization. Ensures all client PHI (Protected Health Information) is handled in accordance with HIPAA regulations. Supports all activities essential to efficient, daily office operations.

High School graduate or equivalent; three (3) years previous office experience preferred; strong computer skills in a business setting required.

Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital are an Equal Opportunity Employer with an

Affirmative Action Plan and has a tobacco and drug-free work environment policy.To apply, please go online to: www.mindspringshealth.org/careers

Utah Gas Corp located in Rangely Colorado is looking for a Measurement Tech.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 year(s) of related work experience.

Minimum High School Diploma or Equivalent.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.

Familiar with various brands of chromatographs, and electronic flow measurement.

Familiar with Industry Standards and Regulatory Requirements for gas and liquid measurement.

Email resumto:

rplummer@utahgascorp.com

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME

The Rangely School District RE-4 currently has an opening for a part-time maintenance position ; please refer to www.rangelyk12.org for job description and application.

**LAND/LOTS:

10 acre pasture, fenced, shed, power. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $68,500. 970-208-4765

5 acre with power, fenced, pasture. 6 mi up Strawberry. Terms $56,500. 970-208-4765

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER

FSBO: 293 Agency Dr. Well kept, 5 ac. horse property, 1 mile S of Meeker. 4 BR, 2 BA 2,220 s.f. Attached 2-car garage, 40×60 barn/shop, trex deck, stone patio, large entry deck. Awesome Views. Asking $399,00 Please call 970-756-7765

House approx. 1800 sq ft on 10 acres 6 mi up Strawberry. Fenced, storage shed well. See to appreciate. $211,500. Call for appt 970-208-4765

PRICE REDUCED to $247,500! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath, 1 level with 2-way fireplace between master bathtub and bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace in open living room. Beautiful views! Excellent water well. 3 miles west of town on 1 acre. Please call 970-629-3797 for more information. Motivated sellers!

**RENTALS: MEEKER

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

FOR RENT: Smaller interior 2 room office for rent. Utilities paid. High Speed fiber available. Halandras Building. Call 970-629-9714

12th Street apt, 2 BDR, 1 BA, new carpet, heat, water,ksewer, trash, cable TV, included. Coin operated laundry. $500 month + security deposit 970-756-4895

**RENTALS: RANGELY

For Rent: Bunk House $25.00 a night refrigerator, microwaves, hot shower on demand, bedding provided For more information contact Joe at 970-620-2407

Rangely Duplex for Rent: 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

**CAMPERS/RV

2009 28 foot Pilgrim International Camper with 14 foot slide. Sleeps 8, barbeque, solar charging system, 4 seasons rating. Excellent condition. $14,000 negotiable 970-620-6185

**MOTORCADE/MISC

Trailers, hitches, flatbeds, toolboxes, trailer service and truck accessories. We are a “one stop shop” truck and trailer outfitter. B&W gooseneck hitches $597 installed. Pine Country Trailer Sales, Grand Junction. 1-800-287-6532.

**LEGAL NOTICES

The contents of Storage Unit #12 at 219 E Market St, Meeker, CO will be auctioned off 30 days from today if full payment has not been made.

Published: April 27, May 4,11 & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing of a Permit Renewal Application for the Colowyo Coal Mine, Mining Permit No. C-1981-019, by Colowyo Coal Company L.P., 5731 State Highway 13, Meeker, CO. 81641, with the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. This permit renewal application updates Mining Permit No. C-1981-019 for the next five year term.

All of the areas to be affected by this Permit Renewal are owned by Axial Basin Coal Company, Colowyo Coal Company L.P., the State of Colorado and the Bureau of Land Management and are located approximately 28 miles south of Craig, Colorado, west of Colorado State Highway 13 and east of Moffat County Road 51.

The affected area can be located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute quadrangle map Nos. N4015-W10745/7.5 (Axial, Colorado) and N4007.5-W10745/7.5 (Ninemile Gap, Colorado) and is more particularly described as follows:

All or portions of Sections 2-6, 7-11, 14-22, and 28-30 of Township 3 North, Range 93 West, all or portions of Sections 13, 15-18, 20-24, 26-30, and 31-34 of Township 4 North, Range 93, all or portions of Sections 1-3, 10-12, and 14-15 of Township 3 North, Range 94 West, and all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 18, 23-27, and 34-36 of Township 4 North, Range 94 West of the 6th P.M., Moffat County and Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

A precise description of the Permit Boundary can be found in Volume 16, Exhibit 1, Item 13 of the permit document and is included herein by reference.

A copy of the application for the Permit Renewal is on file at the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 West Victory Way, Craig, Colorado, 81625 and the Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Rio Blanco Courthouse located at 555 Main Street #303, Meeker, CO, 8164. Questions concerning this Permit Renewal Application should be directed to Tony Tennyson, Senior Environmental Engineer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., at (970) 824-1232.

Any person having an interest concerning this Permit Renewal Application has the right to provide written comments or objections to the Colorado Division Reclamation Mining and Safety at the address noted above. Comments to the Division must be made within 10 days after the last publication of this notice.

Publish: April 27, May 4, 11, & 18, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2017 Pavement Marking Paint Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2017 Rio Blanco County Pavement Marking Paint Project. Work includes providing and installing approx. 4,430.9 total gallons of Pavement Marking Paint: 3,643.5 Gallons of Yellow Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the centerline and approx. 787.4 Gallons of White Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the shoulder lines on various roads throughout the County.

BID DOCUMENTS

Rio Blanco County Bid Documents shall be available on May 4, 2017 at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at http://co-rioblancocounty.civicplus.com/bids.aspx.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road & Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding the project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting: May 16, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after July 3, 2017 and shall be complete by August 4, 2017.

BID SUBMITTAL

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2017 PAVEMENT MARKING PAINT BID” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 9, 2017. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on June 12, 2017.

Mailing address: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on June 12, 2017 at the RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in project specifications with successful Vendor. If the Agreement is to be awarded, Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: May 4, 2017

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: May 4 & 11, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

May 10, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation

District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

6. Old Business

A.Driveway for New Shop

B.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

C.White River Flood Study

D.Plant Manager Report

E.Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Publish: May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Public Notice

A public hearing has been scheduled for May 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market Street, to consider a request for two (2) Special Event Liquor license for

1.) Meeker Cultural and Arts Council, Meeker, CO 81641 for the following event:

Meeker Palooza – Arts and Music Festival

1701 Market Street/Ute Park

June 3, 2017 – 9:00a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2.) Meeker Lions Club, Meeker, Colorado for the following event;

Oldtimers Ball & Banquet

200 Main Street, Fairfield Center

June 3, 2017 – 3:00 pm to 12:00 am

§ Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: May 4,20176

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, May 8, 2017

Rio Blanco County Courthouse

555 Main Street 3rd. Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes or additions to the May 8, 2017, Board Agenda

Approval of the May 8, 2017 Agenda

Consent agenda for May 8, 2017

Consent-1_ Consideration of the Board Minutes of April 24, 2017

Consent 2a_ Financial Management Report April 2017

Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers April 2017

Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List April 2017

Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List April 2017

Consent 2e_Treasurer’s Monthly Report April 2017

Consent 3_Approval of a Special Use Permit between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the USDA, White River National Forest authorizing Rio Blanco County to operate and maintain communications equipment at the Forest Service Sand Peak Communications Site.

Consent 4_Approval of the 2017 Application for Nutrition Project Award for the Department of Human Services White River Roundup Senior Nutrition Program under Title III C of the Older Americans Act.

Consent 5_Approval of Amendment No. 8 to the Five Year Generalized Engineering Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and GDA Engineers for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport Beacon Relocation and Fence Project in an amount not to exceed $95,763.75.

Consent 6_Approval of the Tarkett Tandus Centiva Release Letter providing to Rio Blanco County 1083 square yards of City Walk/Ethos tile for defective tiles.

General Business:

Business 1_

Bids Opening:

Bid Opening 1_

Bid Award:

Bid Award 1_Move to Award the 2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest, BLM and Piceance Creek Weed & Pest District, Helicopter Noxious Weed Spraying Project to Olathe Spray Service, Inc.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to approve an Agreement for services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Olathe Spray Services, Inc., for the 2017 Rio Blanco County Weed & Pest, BLM and Piceance Creek Weed & Pest District Helicopter Noxious Weed Spraying Project, in an amount not to exceed $25,000.00.

MCA 2_Move to approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Phil Vaughan Construction Management Inc., for Planning Division Services and Building Division Services in an amount not to exceed $45,000.00.

MCA 3_Move to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado acting through and on behalf of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment and the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District, D/B/A Pioneers Hospital Medical Center to provide Family Planning Services.

MCA 4_Move to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado acting through and on behalf of the Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health and Environment and the Rangely District Hospital to provide Family Planning Services.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_Approval of Resolution 2017-17 by the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado supporting Senate Bill 17-301 concerning Utility Investment in Natural Gas Reserves.

Other Business:

Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

Public Comments

County Commissioner Updates

1:15 p.m. Board of Adjustment Appeal Hearing

Public Hearing 1_Appeal by Beverly J. Bloch Revocable Trust, Betsie Thompson, Mark Scritchfield, 12896 County Road 8, Meeker, CO 81641.

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 15, 2017 in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Rio Blanco County

Notice of Final Contractor Settlement

Rio Blanco County Courthouse

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 15th of May, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with FCI Constructors, Inc, Grand Junction, CO 81504 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as Rio Blanco County Courthouse.

1)Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2)All such claims shall be filed with Eric Jaquez, County Project Coordinator, Rio Blanco County, 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before May 10th 2017.

3)Failure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 24th day of April, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

Published: April 27, and May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR MARCH 2017

Gross Salaries, $7,743.37

PERA, Monthly Contributions, $1,681.43

CO Dept of Revenue, CWT, $225.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $863.42

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $271.12

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,164.41

Rangely Trash Svc, Trash Svc, $83.23

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle, Inc, Support, $251.00

WestWater Engineering, Sewer project, $1626.10

K-D Flags, Flags, $73.20

Walmart, Bleach, cleaners, tissue, $128.55

Pinnacol Assurance, Workers Comp, $402.00

ICC, Dues, $135.00

Eagles Nest, Sewer project, $2,337.91

Economy Floor Covering, Carpet, $6,520.75

Zions, Motel & food, $232.07

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $23,758.56

Publish: May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Finance Committee Meeting 6:15 pm

Town of Rangely

May 9, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the April 25, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

a.Review of the Rangely Police Departments position letter on NARCAN

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the April 2017 Check Register

b.Discussion and Action to approve the appointment of Konnie Billgren to fill the open RDA/RDC Board position

14.Informational Items

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library regular meeting May 8, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for May 8, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District meeting May 8, 2017 at 6:00pm.

d.Rural Fire Protection District board meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2017 at 7:00pm.

e.Rio Blanco County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2017 at 11:00am.

f.Rangely School District board meeting is scheduled for May 16, 2017 at 6:15pm

g.Rangely Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for May 18, 2017 at 12:00pm

h.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for May 23, 2017 at 12:00pm.

i.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for May 25, 2017 at 6:00pm.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District December is scheduled for May 31, 2017 at 7:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Publish: May 4, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

