Classifieds: November 16, 2017

November 2017

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

11/16 ~ Bus in town Grand Jct. Medical

11/17 ~ Bus in town

11/18 ~ No Bus

11/19 ~ AM bus

11/20 ~ Bus in town

11/21 ~ Bus in town

11/22 ~ Bus in town

11/23 ~ No Bus

11/24 ~ Bus in town

11/25 ~ No Bus

11/26 ~ AM Bus

11/27 ~ Bus in town

11/28 ~ Bus in town

11/29 ~ Bus in town

11/30 ~ Bus in town

SayYes! LLC

Homemade Pies

Orders Due by Nov. 21st

Offering a selection of pies made from scratch!

Call Silvia (720) 837-4459

or

[email protected]

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

Auction

Saturday, November 18,10:00 a.m.

2002 J Road, Fruita, Colorado

Earl Hood of Farm Service is liquidating his business of 35 years. Tools & equipment to fix older tractors, starters, alternators, magnetos, etc. Cleaning tools, lathe, hand & power tools, 52 blow torches, 8 cast tractor seats, lots of neat old car antiques, old signs and miscellaneous antiques. Lots of old manuals of all kinds. For more information call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. Must see web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care agency providing non-medical services, such as light housekeeping, personal care, errands and transportation. We are here to help anywhere from two hours a week to 24hrs a day. Call us at 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

1961 Ford 861 42h gas tractor, runs well, near new rear tires, photos available, $2500 OBO 970-261-8139

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for the Director of Human Resources. This position is responsible for the recruitment, retention, HR compliance of Federal and State laws, EEO, Title 9 and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Staff Accountant. This position is responsible for the accounts payable process, asset management process, assisting the Controller and Accounting Coordinator, and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

Cyclone Services is looking for hydrovac operators and technicians. Experience preferred but not required. Will train right candidates. Class B CDL required with airbrake and tanker endorsements. Travel will be required. Competitive pay, holiday pay and 401K available. If interested email resume to steven.house@cycloneservicesllc.com, phone 907-903-7371

ExxonMobil

Job Title: Operations Assistant (OA) or Operations Technician (OT)

Pre-Employment Test Requirements

This position requires pre-employment testing. In order to be considered for this position, candidates must complete the pre-employment test prior to the close of the requisition on November 17, 2017 at 12:00pm. Candidates who complete the test after the requisition has closed will not be considered.

To apply for this position please visit jobs.exxonmobil.com.

Job Summary

The position as an Operations Assistant or Operations Technician consists of performing operational and maintenance work in a sour gas processing plant or well field operation and is responsible for coordinating and performing operational, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance as needed. This could include assisting maintenance and operational employees with performing daily duties. The position also consists of planning your own individual work, following procedures, working in a team environment, diagnosing production and equipment problems, responding to upsets and emergencies, which will require the use of SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus). This position is located in a sour gas (H2S) atmosphere and with hazardous/flammable chemicals.

Position does not include relocation benefits or travel expense reimbursement associated with the pre-employment process.

This job requires pre-employment testing (Note: If you have already passed Phase 1 assessment, you do not have to take the test again, but you must click on the link so that it will indicate that you have already taken the test).

Job Responsibilities

Assist in the construction, maintenance, operations, of associated facilities –

Read and understand facility flow and instrument drawings

Isolate equipment for inspection, preventative maintenance, and repairs

Perform to highest safety standards, including reporting all incidents and discrepancies

Plan daily work activities in accordance with established facility guidelines

Attend and complete required training courses

Job Requirements

Ability to communicate (read, write, and speak) effectively.

Ability to operate hand tools and equipment to accomplish assigned tasks.

Demonstrated ability to maintain a consistent safe work ethic.

Able to work in small confined spaces.

Ability to work in and around noisy equipment.

Able and willing to work mandatory overtime, weekends, call-outs, holidays etc.

Must be willing and able to work in small team environments.

Must be willing and able to work at Wyoming Operations locations, both indoors and outdoors, in a variety of weather conditions and temperatures.

Must have safe driving skills.

Alternate Location:

Shute Creek Gas Plant

Black Canyon Dehydration Facility

ExxonMobil is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status.

11/16/17

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

5 bedroom, 2 bath house $1000 per month plus water/sewer and $1000 deposit required. Call 970 942 7501

Available now in Meeker. Large home. 4 bd, 2 bath, fenced yard, Pets on approval. Storage. Close to schools and shopping. Call Mike at 970-629-8866.

Furnished apartment with all utilities included. $500 month and $500 deposit. Call 970-878-4754

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 2 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $575 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

CENTRALLY-LOCATED, FENCED YARD W/ HEATED GARAGE. 3 BED, 1.5 BATH. 1580 SQ.FT. FIRST/ LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. 970-275-1948

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

2004 Yamaha SX Viper custom-built by Troy Johnson. Tons of extras! $2900 negotiable. 970-220-2228.

Wanted: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely is selling 7 Yamaha Golf Carts. Carts will be sold via sealed bid. Minimum bid is $1600. Please submit bids to WRB Recreation Center no later than Dec. 1st. Please include name, phone #, and bid amount. For more information or to view carts please contact Cedar Ridges at 970.675.8403.

Published: November 2, 9 & 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Budget

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Western Rio Blanco and Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at the Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 611 S. Stanolind Avenue, Rangely CO, on December 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Any interested elector of such Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Linda C. Gordon

Administrative Assistant

Published: November 9, 16 & December 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the RANGELY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed with the office of the administrator of Rangely District Hospital located at 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648, where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Rangely District Hospital Board of Directors to be held at Rangely District Hospital, 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:00pm

Any interested elector of Rangely Hospital District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: November 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

RIO BLANCO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District located at 2252 East Main, Rangely, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a scheduled monthly meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at the District’s office, 2252 East Main on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 6:00 P.M.

Any interested elector of such Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: November 16 & 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday November 21, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I.Call to Order

A.Pledge of Allegiance

B.Roll Call

II.Approval of the Agenda

III.Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV.Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V.Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI.Introduction: Eagle River Capital Waste- Fain Richardson

VII.Chamber Update on Sign Project and Request for additional funds

VIII.Staff Updates

IX. Public Hearing Items:

1.2018 Town of Meeker Final Budget Hearing

2.Meeker Lions Club Special Event Liquor Permit for Hospital Annual Christmas Party event, held at the Fairfield Center, 200 Main Street, between the hours of 4pm and 12am on December 16, 2017

3.Tavern Liquor License renewal for “Chippers Downtown” located at 285 6th Street

X.New Business:

1.Request for approval of 2018 Town of Meeker Holiday Schedule

2.Overton Recycling Discussion

XI.Mayor’s remarks

IX.Town Manager’s Reports

X.Town Attorney’s Report

XI.Adjournment

Published: November 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, November 20, 2017

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to the November 20, 2017 Tentative Agenda

Approval of the November 20, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR NOVEMBER 20, 2017

Consent 1_Consideration of the Board of County Commissioner Meeting Minutes of November 13, 2017.

Consent 2_Approval of Request for Reimbursement No. 2 from GDA Engineers, Flat Rock Construction, Inc. and the Craig Daily Press, for the Meeker Airport Coulter Field Federal Grant # 3-08-41-012-2017, CDOT Grant # 17-EEO-01, in the total amount of $198,476.96. The Federal reimbursement requested amount is $177,592.46, the State reimbursement requested amount is $9,866.24 and the County’s requested amount is $11,018.26.

Consent 3_Approval of a CDHS Certification of Compliance Form for year 2018 from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado on behalf of the Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services to the Colorado Department of Human Services as required by 9 CCR 2502-1 (“Volume 2”) Rule 2.210.

BUSINESS AGENDA

General:

None.

Bid Openings:

None.

Bids Awards:

Bid Award 1_Two 85 Horsepower Tractors with Loaders.

Bid Award 2_Commercial Zero Turn Lawnmower.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and Melanie Herdershott, MC, Rd, CSO to provide dietetic services for the White River Roundup Senior Nutrition Program, beginning January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $3,000.00.

MCA 2_Move to Approve an Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Dude Solutions to purchase Inventory Edge and Maintenance Edge Software for facility management integration, for the period beginning November 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $2,300.00.

MCA 3_Move to Approve a Purchase and Service Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Trane Building Services for an SC System Controller and associated software to manage County Buildings HVAC systems in an amount not to exceed $4,000.00.

Resolutions:

Resolution 1_Move to Approve Resolution 2017-27, A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Cancelling Outstanding Check Number 148303 in the amount of $21.00.

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for November 27, 2017, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9683 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: November 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

