Classifieds: November 2, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

November 2017

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

11/2 ~ Bus in town

11/3 ~ Bus in town Grand Jct.

11/4 ~ No Bus

11/5 ~ AM Bus

11/6 ~ Bus in town

11/7 ~ Bus in town

11/8 ~ Bus in town *Foot Clinic*

11/9 ~ Bus in town Rifle

11/10 ~ Bus in town

11/11 ~ No Bus

11/12 ~ AM Bus

11/13 ~ Bus in town

11/14 ~ Bus in town

11/15 ~ Bus in town BP Clinic

11/16 ~ Bus in town Grand Jct. Medical

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker. tfn

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7

p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Antique-Catering-Decorations & Gun Auction

Saturday, November 11, 10:00 AM

225 South 2nd St., Grand Junction, Colorado

Old & modern guns, ammo, 45 pieces of antique furnture of all kinds, crocks, clocks, glassware, pictures, indian blankets, primitives, saddles, 3 10′ sections heavy metal shelving, cast iron, jewelry, fake plants, craft items, bedding, jars, sea shells, scarecrows, 3 tier fountain, party decorations and more.

For more information call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577

Must see web wwwcpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

11/2-11/9

**CHILDCARE**

**CONSTRUCTION**

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care agency providing non-medical services, such as light housekeeping, personal care, errands and transportation to the Elderly Blind or Disabled. We are here to help anywhere from a couple hours a week to 24hrs a day. Call us at 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

***FARM & RANCH***

WEED FREE HAY small bales $7 per bale. 970-314-5923

1961 Ford 861 42h gas tractor, runs well, near new rear tires, photos available, $2500 OBO 970-261-8139

**FOR SALE**

1200 feet of 3″ aluminum irrigation pipe, fittings, sprinkler heads, pump,trailer, 4 place gooseneck horse trailer. Call 970-878-4671 or 970-226-0068.

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**PERSONALS**

**WANTED**

Wanted: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**YARD SALES**

Yard Sale – Moving

Everything Must Go!

Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Household items, computer desk, tools, kitchen table, many more items

76 Meath Drive (Little Beaver Estates)

MEEKER: 100 County Rd 15I

Intersection of Hwy 13 & County Rd 15

Saturdays in November starting Nov 4-Nov 25th,

9 AM – 5 PM every Saturday

All types of misc equipment, pumps, household items, furniture, consignment & commission sales welcome.

For more info contact Randy 970-433-1448

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

We are hiring an Operations Technician II (job req 90501) in Rangely, Colo. You must live within 15 miles. To learn more and apply: www.williams.com/careers

Transportation Maintenance Worker I – Temporary Positions

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) – Hayden, Meeker, Yampa. Granby, Winter Park, Walden, Hot Sulphur, Kremmling, CO

Salary: $16.52 – $23.49 per hour depending on location.

To obtain an application, please call 970-826-5160 or 970-724-9685, stop by 260 Ranney Street in Craig or 32156 Hwy 40 in Kremmling. To see a complete job description and apply on line visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/jobs

EOE

Multi-state power pole inspector. Full time outdoor work. Flexible hours/days. Extensive travel required. RV & ATV strongly recommended. Good physical condition. We train. Advancement opp. Stable company w/ innovative software & equipment. Great pay program. Send resume to

debbie@sundance-PPI.com

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for the Director of Human Resources. This position is responsible for the recruitment, retention, HR compliance of Federal and State laws, EEO, Title 9 and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Staff Accountant. This position is responsible for the accounts payable process, asset management process, assisting the Controller and Accounting Coordinator, and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

Part-Time Caregivers Wanted

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care company providing non-medical services for seniors and others with special needs, in Rio Blanco, Garfield, Moffat, and Routt county. We are an equal opportunity employer. Must be 18yrs old or older, have reliable and insured car, good driving record, valid Colorado Drivers license. We conduct background and reference checks. 1 year of experience, past or present CNA is a plus, but not required. We do our own training. Compensation starts at $10/hr to apply call 970-878-7008 or go online at www.westernslopehomecare.com

Cyclone Services is looking for hydrovac operators and technicians. Experience preferred but not required. Will train right candidates. Class B CDL required with airbrake and tanker endorsements. Travel will be required. Competitive pay, holiday pay and 401K available. If interested email resume to steven.house@cycloneservicesllc.com, phone 907-903-7371

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Experienced Diesel / Heavy Equipment Mechanic

MSG Ready Mix is now hiring a FT experienced, self-starting diesel mechanic. Must have own tools and CDL A license with a clean MVR. Drug testing required. Full benefits include excellent pay, weekly paycheck, paid holidays, health insurance and retirement savings program available. Email resume to Katie@msgreadymix.com

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Available now in Meeker. Large home. 3 bd, bonus room, 2 bath, fenced yard, Pets on approval. Storage. Close to schools and shopping. Call Mike at 970-629-8866.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. 750/month,water & sewer included.

references required. 970-878-585

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

CENTRALLY-LOCATED, FENCED YARD W/ HEATED GARAGE. 3 BED, 1.5 BATH. 1580 SQ.FT. FIRST/ LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. 970-275-1948

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $550 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

3 BDR, 1.5 BA, acre lot, heated garage, fiber and trash paid. dog allowed, $960/month, first/last and security deposit. 970-629-5634.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

TOWN OF MEEKER 2018 BUDGET

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

NOVEMBER 21, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the Town of Meeker for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 has been submitted to the Town of Meeker Board of Trustees, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk, 345 Market Street, where it is available for public inspection beginning October 5, 2017 during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., it is also available on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption by the Board of Trustees during a Public Hearing scheduled November 21, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Board of Trustees regular meeting, at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. The public is invited to attend the public hearing.

Any elector of the Town of Meeker has a right to file or register his protest with the Town of Meeker prior to the time of the adoption of the budget by the Town of Meeker.

Town of Meeker

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: October 12, 19, 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 14 day of November, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur, Colorado, the Dinosaur Town Council will hold a public hearing on the following described petition for the annexation of certain territory to the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, for the purpose of determining and finding whether the area proposed to be annexed as the “Pronghorn Annexation” meets the applicable requirements of the Colorado Constitution and the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, and is considered eligible for annexation.

PETITION FOR ANNEXATION

PRONGHORN ANNEXATION

TO: TOWN COUNCIL, TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

RE: PETITION FOR THE ANNEXATION FOR THE PRONGHORN ANNEXATION TO THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR AS SET FORTH IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO.

The undersigned Petitioner, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 31-12-101, et. Seq., CRS., the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, hereby petitions the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado (“Town”) for annexation to the Town of the land described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein (the “Property”), which is currently in the County of Moffat, State of Colorado.

The Petitioner further states to the Town Council of the Town as follows:

1.That it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town.

2.That the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S. in that:

A.Not less than one-sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town.

B.A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

C.The petitioner, Pronghorn at Kannah Creek, LLC, is the owner of 100% of the Property, and hereby consents to the establishment of the boundaries of this territory as shown on the annexation plat submitted herewith.

D.The Property is not presently part of any incorporated city, city and county, or town; nor have annexation proceedings been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property; nor has any election for annexation of the Property or substantially the same territory to the Town, been held within twelve (12) months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition.

E.The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of the same to another school district.

F.The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three (3) miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one (1) year.

G.If a portion of a platted street or alley is to annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

H.Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

I.The requirement of C.R.S. Sections 31-12-105 exist or have been met.

J.Petitioner reserves the right to withdraw this Petition at any time prior to the Town’s final approval of the annexation [OPTIONAL WITH APPLICANT]

THEREFORE, PETITIONER RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS that the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado approve the annexation of The Property pursuant to the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, as amended.

EXECUTED this 3rd day of October, 2017

“EXHIBIT A”

A parcel of land situated in Section 7, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and in Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, all in Moffat County, Colorado, being described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of Said Section 7 and considering the South line of the SW1/4 of said Section 7 to bear N89º56’37″E and all bearings contained herein to be relative thereto: thence N00º14’54″E 179.24 feet; thence S78º00’00″E 569.40 feet; Thence S30º30’33″E 162.78 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S78º00’00″E 2604.57 feet along the South line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION #20072466 in the records of Moffat County, Colo.; thence N04º29’48″E 2027.70 feet along the East line of said parcel (RECEPTION #20072466) to the Southeast corner of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2; thence continuing N04º29’48″E 805.64 feet along the East line of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2 to the South ROW of Colorado State Highway 40; thence S82º02’13″E 662.51 feet along the South ROW Line of Highway 40 to the Northwest corner of a parcel of land described at RECEPTION # 2005L6680 in the records of Moffat County, Colorado; thence S01º30″00″W 793.00 feet along the West line of said parcel; thence S15º37’58″W 1544.42 feet along the west line of said parcel; thence N89º56’28″E 229.01 feet along the South line of said parcel to an existing fence line; thence S27º27’03″W 774.25 feet along said fence line; thence S89º59’11″W 3026.06 feet to the East line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION # 20072466; thence along said East line of said parcel (RECEPTION # 20072466) N12º00’00″E 793.60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above described parcel contains 70.69 Acres as described.

Any person may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Town Council.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Publish: October 19 & 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District, Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District to be held at the Fire Hall, 115 Nichols Street, Rangely, CO on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Any interested elector of such Rangely Rural Fire Protection District my inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: October 26, 2017 and November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Eastern Rio Blanco County

Health Service District

Notice of Proposed Budget

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (dba Pioneers Medical Center) Board of Directors for the budget year 2018.

A budget hearing for the proposed 2018 budget has been scheduled for November 16th, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Board Conference room at Pioneers Medical Center, 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at which time it will be considered by the Board of Directors for adoption.

A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641, where the same is open for public inspection.

Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections and/or protest to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget by the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District

By Karolyn Michalewicz, Secretary

Published: Oct. 26, Nov.2, and Nov. 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

ERBM

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT – Hudspeth

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2017, that final settlement will be made by Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO. 81641, with Hudspeth & Associates, Inc., hereinafter called the “Contractor”, for and on account of the contract for the Meeker Town Park Renovation.

1. Any and all persons, co-partnerships, associations or corporations who have any unpaid claim against the said project, for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by said Contractor or any of his subcontractors in or about the performance of such work, may at any time up to and including said time of such final settlement, file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.

2. Any and all such claims shall be filed with the ERBM Executive Director, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO. 81641.

3. Failure on the part of a creditor to file such statement prior to such final settlement will relieve ERBM from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated October 31st, 2017

Publish: November 2 and 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Regional Library District Board of Trustees for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Library, 109 E. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection. Such budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Regional Library District to be held at Rangely Regional Library, 109 E. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Any interested elector of such Rangely Regional Library District may inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish : November 2, & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday November 7, 2017

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursements

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Discussion: Range Call Concert 2018 Ute Park- Dawn Pozorski

VII. A. New Business:

1.Bid award “Meeker Water Supply Improvements 2017” project

2. Resolution #07-2017, a resolution authorizing the April 3, 2018 Town Regular Election be conducted as a Mail Ballot Election, appointing the Town Clerk as the DEO, and establishing a voting precinct in the Town

3. Resolution #08-2017, a resolution authorizing the Town Clerk to appoint Election Judges and additional election personnel for the Regular Municipal Town Election of April 3, 2018

4. Resolution #09-2017, a resolution supporting the re-authorization of lottery proceeds by the Colorado General Assembly in 2018 according to the Constitutional, voter-approved formula: 50% Great Outdoors Colorado, 40% Conservation Trust Fund, and 10% Colorado Parks and Wildlife

B. Public Hearing:

1. Request from “Hops & Grapes, LLC” for renewal of a Tavern License located at 723 Market Street

2. Request from DACIA, INC dba “Mexican House” for a Liquor or 3.2 Percent Beer License renewal

VIII. Mayor’s remarks

IX. Town Manager’s Reports

X. Town Attorney’s Report

XI. Adjournment

Published: November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF SEALED BID FOR SALE OF FLAGPOLE

The Meeker Cemetery District is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a 45ft aluminum flagpole. The sale of the flagpole shall be awarded, at the discretion of the Meeker Cemetery District, to the bidder submitting a bid in accordance with the terms outline below and providing the best value to the cemetery.

1. For the purchaser of the flagpole in ‘as in’ condition, used and damaged, without any warranty by the Seller as to its condition, value or usefulness for any purpose.

2. For the purchaser of the flagpole to assume all responsibility for removal of the flagpole off the cemetery property.

3. For the purchaser to pay the cost with cashier’s check, certified check or money order made payable to the Meeker Highland Cemetery;

Bids shall be delivered in writing, signed by the bidder and enclosed in a sealed envelope to the Meeker Highland Cemetery, ‘SEALED BID TO PURCHASE FLAGPOLE.’ Bids must be received before Noon on Wednesday November 8th 2017 and any bid received after that time will not be considered.

Cemetery board members will publicly open, read and tabulate the bids at the Meeker Highland Cemetery board room 265 County Rd 4. Meeker CO 81641, Thursday November 9th during regular board meeting.

Bidders may contact the Cemetery office manager at 970.878.5013 for clarifications and questions.

Published: November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

November 9thth, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Highland Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of October 5thth Minutes & Sign

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Review of SDA conference

B. CEBT Insurance

C. Manager Report

D. Office Manager Report

7. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

8. Open Flagpole bids and award

9. Open Board Discussion

10. Adjourn

Published: November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR OCTOBER 2017

Gross Salaries, $9,331.73

PERA, Monthly contributions, $2,019.59

CO Dept of Revenue, $265.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $1,005.62

Centurylink, Phone, fax, internet, $316.57

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $2,012.21

Rangely Trash Svc, Trash svc, $82.00

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle, Inc, Support, $340.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Ordinances, disbursements, $120.50

LR Gateway Svcs LLC, Gas, $465.25

Sands Law Office, LLC, Prof svcs, $1997.00

WestWater Engineering, Prof svcs, $1,036.06

Lizard Analytical Lab LLC, Wastewater tests, $40.00

FedEx, Postage, $72.27

Walmart, Toner & cable, $62.42

Rangely True Value, Packing tape, $9.49

City of Grand Jct, Wastewater test, $153.00

Zions, Wood, recorder charts, training & motel, $867.56

SGS Accutest, Water tests, $303.50

Core & Main, Meter parts, $180.22

R. Blakley, Bleach, $87.67

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $20,787.66

Published: November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

November 8, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1. Call to order

2. Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes

4. Public Comments

5. New Business

A.Sewer Main Problems – Pine Street

6. Old Business

A. Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

B. Plant Manager Report

C. Office Manager Report

7. Attorney

8. Board

A. Reports

B. Delinquent Accounts

C. Approve Current Bills

D. Budget

9. Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: November 2, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is proposing to Approve the partial release of coal exploration bonds submitted by Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. for Notice of Intent No.(s) X-2007-230-00, X-2008-230-01, X-2008-230-02, X-2011-230-03, and X-2013-230-04. The bonds were submitted to cover reclamation costs of exploration drill holes in Moffat County. An inspection showed that all disturbances associated with the project have been adequately reclaimed.

The legal description for the project is:

Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 34, 35 Township 3 North, Range 101 West, Sections 24, 25, Township 3 North, Range 102 West, Section 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 20, Township 2 North, Range 100 West Sections 12, 13, 14, 24, Township 2 North, Range 101 West.

Any person with an interest which may be adversely affected by this proposed decision may submit written comments, or a written request for an adjudicatory hearing before the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board, to the Division at 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. Such comments should be submitted within 30 days of the second publication of this notice.

Published: November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely is selling 7 Yamaha Golf Carts. Carts will be sold via sealed bid. Minimum bid is $1600. Please submit bids to WRB Recreation Center no later than Dec. 1st. Please include name, phone #, and bid amount. For more information or to view carts please contact Cedar Ridges at 970.675.8403.

Published: November 2, 9 & 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

