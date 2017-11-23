Classifieds: November 23, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

SMALL BUSINESS Saturday November 25th, 30% off all paintings in

THE UPSTAIRS GALLERY.

One day only. 11:00-5:30

592 Main, #11, Meeker

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for the Director of Human Resources. This position is responsible for the recruitment, retention, HR compliance of Federal and State laws, EEO, Title 9 and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Staff Accountant. This position is responsible for the accounts payable process, asset management process, assisting the Controller and Accounting Coordinator, and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

Cyclone Services is looking for hydrovac operators and technicians. Experience preferred but not required. Will train right candidates. Class B CDL required with airbrake and tanker endorsements. Travel will be required. Competitive pay, holiday pay and 401K available. If interested email resume to steven.house@cycloneservicesllc.com, phone 907-903-7371

Paraprofessional

Rio Blanco BOCES is currently accepting applications for a Preschool Paraprofessional in Rangely. Position is to assist, support, and work closely with teachers and other team members in providing educational benefit for students. Early Childhood Preschool Director or Early Childhood Teacher qualifications preferred. To apply please fill out classified application located on our website at www.rioblancoboces.org or mail applications to Rio Blanco BOCES 402 West Main St. Rangely CO 81648 For more information please call 970-675-2064, closes December 5th, 2017

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**HOMES: MEEKER**

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

**HOMES: RANGELY**

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**HUNTING**

I would like to lease at least 850 acres for the 2018 elk season. Will pay $18,000 for all seasons. Am bonded and will carry all insurance. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RENTALS/MEEKER**

WANTED: House to lease in the Meeker area for 2018 hunting season. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

5 bedroom, 2 bath house $1000 per month plus water/sewer and $1000 deposit required. Call 970 942 7501

Furnished apartment with all utilities included. $500 month and $500 deposit. Call 970-878-4754

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 2 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $575 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references. $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

**SNOWMOBILES**

2004 Yamaha SX Viper custom-built by Troy Johnson. Tons of extras! $2900 negotiable. 970-220-2228.

**WANTED**

Wanted: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF BUDGET

RIO BLANCO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District located at 2252 East Main, Rangely, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a scheduled monthly meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at the District’s office, 2252 East Main on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 6:00 P.M.

Any interested elector of such Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: November 16 & 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY ROAD 5 PAVING

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 11th day of December, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Frontier Paving of 854 Bedrock Lane, Rifle, CO 81650 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2017 Rio Blanco County Road 5 Paving Project.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before December 4, 2017.

3) acFailure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 14th day of November, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 11/22/17

Last Publication: 11/30/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Budget Work Session 6:00 p.m. Council Chambers

Town of Rangely

November 28, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the November 14, 2017 meeting

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the October 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and Action to approve Resolution 2017-09 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE APRIL 3, 2018 TOWN OF RANGELY REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION BE CONDUCTED AS A MAIL BALLOT ELECTION, APPOINTING THE TOWN CLERK AS THE TOWN’S DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR RUNNING THE ELECTION, AND ESTABLISHING A VOTING PRECINCT IN THE TOWN.

c.Discussion and Action to approve Resolution 2017-10 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE TOWN CLERK OF THE TOWN OF RANGELY, COLORADO, TO APPOINT ELECTION JUDGES AND ADDITIONAL ELECTION PERSONNEL FOR THE REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION OF APRIL 3, 2018.

14.Informational Items

a.Letter to The Editor – Mayor Joseph Nielsen

b.Expression of Gratitude – ESA

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library Board meeting Nov 13, 2017 at 5:00pm

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 13, 2017 at 12:00pm

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting Nov 13, 2017 at 7:00pm

d.RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 16, 2017 at 7:30am

e.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 16, 2017 at 12:00pm

f.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 20, 2017 at 7:00pm

g.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 20, 2017 at 11:00am

h.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 28, 2017 at 6:15pm

i.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for Nov 28, 2017 at 12:00pm.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 29, 2017 at 7:00pm

k.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for Nov 30, 2017 at 6:00pm

17.Adjournment

Published: November 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

DISBURSEMENTS FOR NOVEMBER 2017

Gross salaries, $9,331.73

PERA, Monthly contributions, $1,946.33

CO Dept of Revenue, CWT, $251.00

IRS, FWT/Med, $966.82

CenturyLink, Phone, fax, internet, $317.19

Moon Lake Electric, Electricity, $1,388.97

Rangely Trash Service, Trash svc, $82.00

Mesa County Health Dept, Water test, $20.00

Caselle, Inc, Support, $340.00

Rio Blanco Herald Times, Ordinances, disbursement, hearing, $410.31

LR Gateway Services, LLC, Gas, $490.06

WestWatr Engineering, Professional svcs, $679.23

Lizard Analytical Lab LLC, Wastewater tests, $40.00

City of Grand Jct, Wastewater tests, $198.00

SGS Accutest, Water test, $99.50

Split Mountain Farms Inc, Repel granules, $69.99

CML, dues, $335.00

Mountainland, Saddle & parts, $239.06

NORCO, Oxgen, acetylene, $96.78

Dept of Labor, Boiler inspection, $40.00

Badger, Hydrovac, $1,250.00

Colorado Water Resources, Sewer loan, $2,500.00

Vernal Winnelson, Saddle, $22.01

Moffat County, Law enforcement, $12,000.00

Office Deport, Envelopes, ink, $145.43

Rangely True Value, antifreeze, $44.11

Rangely Auto Parts, Grease, oil, $57.37

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, $36,108.89

Published: November 22, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

