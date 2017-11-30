Classifieds: November 30, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Shopping locally for Christmas? Check out

THE UPSTAIRS GALLERY

for jewelry, ceramics & fine handcrafted

items. Wed-Sat, 11:00-5:30

592 Main, Meeker. Upstairs

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

December 2017

NOTE: Please schedule out -of-town appointments before 2:00 PM and call- in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. 970-878-9368 or Cell# 970-456-7701. Activities are subject to change.

Bus available on dates noted below:

12/1 – Bus in town

12/2 – No bus

12/3 – AM bus

12/4 – Bus in town

12/5 – Bus in town

12/6 – Bus in town

12/7 – Bus in town/Grand Junction

12/8 – Bus in town

12/9 – No bus

12/10 – AM bus

12/11 – Bus in town

12/12 – Bus in town

12/13 – Bus in town

12/14 – Bus in town/Rifle

The Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services will be offering extended hours in Meeker on Monday December 4th from 10am-6pm and in Rangely on Tuesday December 5th from 12-6pm. Appointments are highly encouraged.

If you don’t have health insurance, you could be eligible for Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid Program). If you make too much money for Health First Colorado, the Connect for Health Colorado marketplace can help you learn if you qualify for federal assistance. You can enroll in or change 2018 Marketplace health insurance right now. The 2018 Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1, 2017 to December 15, 2017. This is a shorter enrollment period than previous years, so it’s important to act quickly. If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2018 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2018. Please do not wait until the last minute. Please call 970-878-9640 to make an appointment.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Auction

Saturday, December 9th, 10:00 AM

2439 H Road, Grand Junction, Colorado

Case International tractor w/loader, 3 pt-mower-sprayer-ditcher-disc-blade-creaser-post hole digger, manure spreader, english harrow, 2 Steiner tractors 1 w/mower-1 w/blade, 16′ and 10′ flatbed trailers, ladders, plasma-aluminum and wire feed welders, hand & power tools of all kinds, winch, 4-H type fan, camping items, 3 hammocks 1 self swinging, tool boxes, gun safe, 4 guns, ammo, misc wood & iron, misc gated pipe pcs, water pumps, generators, various iron cutouts, misc antiques and household. Owner Ed Irwin. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577

See web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Western Slope In Home Care wants to give 20% off of the standard rate to all Private pay clients who sign up and start services now until the end of December. Call today today 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Utah Gas Corp. Instrumentation & Electrical Technician

Position Summary:

Install, configure, calibrate and troubleshoot instrumentation in support of Field and Plant Operations. Work closely with the technical staff to ensure safe and reliable operation of process instrumentation and control systems. Provide general troubleshooting, power and instrumentation measurements in both field and plant installations. Receive direction from engineering and other maintenance personnel. This position will report to the Production Coordinator and is in Rangely, CO

Qualifications:

• High School Diploma or equivalent certification required. Applied science degree (AAS) in Petroleum Production Operations, Instrumentation and Controls Technology or related preferred.

• Familiarity with RTU/EFM (Fisher ROC, Bristol, AutoPilot, etc.) preferred.

• Familiarity with Communications (MDS, Free Wave and Modems etc.)

• Familiarity with PLC (ScadaPack, Allen Bradley)

• Familiarity with Transmitters (1-5v, 4-20mA, Rosemount, Wika etc.)

• Familiarity with Level Sensors (Electrolab, Rosemount, Oleumtech, Vega etc.)

• Computer literacy in PLC software, databases, and DCS with a preference to Delta V (Emerson) experience.

• Journeyman electrical designation is highly preferred.

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

• Must pass pre-employment drug screen.

• Must possess a valid driver’s license.

• Two years of relevant experience working as an I&E Technician or similar role in the industry preferred.

Send Resume to rplummer@utahgascorp.com

Cyclone Services is looking for hydrovac operators and technicians. Experience preferred but not required. Will train right candidates. Class B CDL required with airbrake and tanker endorsements. Travel will be required. Competitive pay, holiday pay and 401K available. If interested email resume to steven.house@cycloneservicesllc.com, phone 907-903-7371

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**HUNTING**

I would like to lease at least 850 acres for the 2018 elk season. Will pay $18,000 for all seasons. Am bonded and will carry all insurance. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**SNOWMOBILES**

2004 Yamaha SX Viper custom-built by Troy Johnson. Tons of extras! $2900 negotiable. 970-220-2228.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

Newly renovated, 2 BDR/1.5 BA duplex. All brand new appliances, W/D included, fenced backyard. Water and sewer paid. Covered carport, extra parking. $725 month/$825 deposit. For more info call 878-4572 or 970-930-5646

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR, 1 BA includes washer & dryer. No pets. $575 per month + deposit. 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673.

WANTED: House to lease in the Meeker area for 2018 hunting season. Call Cecil Kaufman @ 318-435-5029

5 bedroom, 2 bath house $1000 per month plus water/sewer and $1000 deposit required. Call 970 942 7501

Furnished apartment with all utilities included. $500 month and $500 deposit. Call 970-878-4754

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

TOWN OF RANGELY

NOTICE OF BUDGET

(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)

A Public Hearing for the 2018 budget is scheduled December 12, 2017, with the adoption to follow during the regular town council meeting. The public is invited to attend the public hearing. Any interested elector of the Town of Rangely may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objects thereto with the Town of Rangely prior to the time of the final adoption of budget by the Town of Rangely. The Budget is available for inspection at the Municipal Administrative Offices, Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, 209 E Main, Rangely, Co.

Lisa Piering

Clerk/Treasurer

Publish: November 30 and December 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL CONTRACTOR SETTLEMENT

2017 RIO BLANCO COUNTY ROAD 5 PAVING

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 11th day of December, 2017 at Meeker, Colorado, final settlement will be authorized by the Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners with Frontier Paving of 854 Bedrock Lane, Rifle, CO 81650 for all work done by said CONTRACTOR on the project known as 2017 Rio Blanco County Road 5 Paving Project.

1) Any person, co-partnership, association, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against the said project may at any time, up to and including the date specified in item 2 below, file a VERIFIED STATEMENT of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claims.

2) All such claims shall be filed with Van Pilaud, County Engineer, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Department, 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641 on or before December 4, 2017.

3) acFailure on the part of a creditor to file such a statement will relieve Rio Blanco County from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated at Meeker, Colorado this 14th day of November, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY

BY SHAWN J. BOLTON, CHAIRMAN

First Publication: 11/22/17

Last Publication: 11/30/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

The White River Conservation District is now accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for a range monitoring and weed mapping and spraying project in the Piceance Basin, Rio Blanco County, CO. The project area will be primarily in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area on Bureau of Land Management lands within the White River Field Office.

Request for Proposal (RFP) packages may be downloaded from the District’s website at www.whiterivercd.com.

Please submit proposal in a sealed envelope mailed or delivered to White River Conservation District, ATTN: Range Monitoring Project.

Mailing Address: PO Box 837, Meeker, CO 81641

Physical Address: 351 7th Street, Meeker, CO

Proposals must be received in the office on or before December 18, 2017 5:00 p.m.

Please contact Callie Hendrickson at 970-250-6825 or email callie.districts@gmail.com for more information or with any questions.

Any proposal received in the office after the date and time specified above will automatically be disqualified.

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT

December 6, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING at 7:00 PM

The Regular Board Meeting of the Meeker Sanitation

District will be held at the Meeker Sanitation District Office,

265 8th Street, Meeker, Colorado

1.Call to order

2.Additions or Changes to the Agenda

3.Approval of Minutes

4.Public Comments

5.Public Hearing on 2018 Budget

6.New Business

A.Delinquent Customer Property Liens

B.State Comp Insurance Renewal

C.USGS Waster Sampling Agreement

D.2018 Holidays

E.2018 Board Meeting Dates

7.Old Business

A.Wastewater Plant and Collections System Assessment

B.Plant Manager Report

C.Office Manager Report

8.Attorney

9.Board

A.Reports

B.Delinquent Accounts

C.Approve Current Bills

D.Rec District Membership for Employees

10.Adjourn

This agenda is subject to change without further notice.

Agenda is posted at the office of the Meeker Sanitation District.

265 8th Street.

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Special Meeting Notice

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Colorado Mesa University-South Ballroom

Grand Junction, Colorado

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

The Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County will participate in a Special Informal Meeting with the Boards of County Commissioners of counties located within the boundaries of the Colorado River District, along with Colorado River District Board Members and staff. The meeting will take place at Colorado Mesa University, South Ballroom, Grand Junction, Colorado on December 6, 2017, beginning at 9:00 AM. The meeting will be informal and will address topics including financial processes, operational procedures of the District, and addressing concerns facing the various counties.

This is an open meeting.

The next regular Board of County Commissioners meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 11:00 AM, in Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Work Session

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

December 5, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Work Session

1.Master Plan Report / BEST Grant

2.FY17 Audit report and presentation

3.Activity bus driver recruitment

4.School Board professional development

A.CASB events

B.Personnel roles and responsibilities

C.Curriculum roles and responsibilities

D.Risk assessment from auditor

5.Items introduced by board members

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE AS TO BUDGET SUPPLEMENTAL

The Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners will be considering a budget supplemental resolution on December 11, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, BOCC Meeting Room, Meeker, Colorado.

The proposed resolution is for the purpose of appropriating sums of money to defray expenses in excess of amounts budgeted for the 2017 budget year in the following funds: General Fund, Road & Bridge, Public Health Agency Fund, Capital Improvement Plan Fund, Use Tax Fund, Impact Fee Trust Fund and Solid Waste Landfill Fund. The resolution may be viewed at the offices of the County Clerk and Recorder, 555 Main Street, Colorado, and the County Clerk and Recorder Office in the Western Annex Building, 17497 State Highway 64, Rangely, Colorado, and are open for public inspection 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on normal work days.

Publication date: November 30, 2017 & December 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Supervisors of the Douglas Creek Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the conservation office at 351 7th Street, Meeker, Colorado where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors of said district at the Water Conservancy Building, Rangely, Colorado on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Any interested elector within said Douglas Creek Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget at the conservation office or contact the District Manager at 970-878-5898 in Meeker, Colorado, and file or register any objection thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

DOUGLAS CREEK CONSERVATION DISTRICT

By: Callie Hendrickson, Executive Director

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Supervisors of the White River Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the conservation office at 351 7th Street, Meeker, Colorado where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors of said district at the Halandras Building, Meeker, Colorado on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Any interested elector within said White River Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget at the conservation office or contact the District Manager at 970-878-9838 in Meeker, Colorado, and file or register any objection thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

WHITE RIVER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

By: Callie Hendrickson, Executive Director

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: The Board of County Commissioners will hold a special board meeting on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:00pm, Historic Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor BOCC Meeting Room, Meeker, CO to adopt the 2018 Rio Blanco County Budget. All interested citizens and groups are invited to attend. The Agenda for the Budget Meeting will be: Pledge of Allegiance; Changes or Additions to the Agenda; Hearing; Procedure of Hearing; Presentation of the proposed 2018 Budget by Janae Stanworth, Budget & Finance Director; Presentation of the proposed 2018 HUTF spending by Dave Morlan, R&B Director; Questions or Comments by the Public; Consideration of Resolution to adopt the Rio Blanco County Budget for 2018; Consideration of Resolution to appropriate sums of money for 2018; Consideration of three resolutions to levy General Property Taxes for 2017, to help defray the cost of County Government, Piceance Creek Pest Control District and Lower White River Pest Control District, all for budget year 2018. Meeting to be recessed. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9440 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made. Please check the County’s website for updates.

Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER CEMETERY DISTRICT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

December 7thth, 2017 @ 8:30am

BOARD ROOM 265 County Road

Meeker Highland Cemetery

1. Call to Order

2. Additions or changes to Agenda

3. Approval of November 9th Minutes & Sign

4. Public Comments

5. OLD BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Certify District mill levy to RBC Commissioners

1.Discussion and vote on temporary mill levy reduction for 2018

B. Adopt 2018 Budget and associated resolutions

C. Manager Report

D. Cremains Garden & Gate projects

E. Office Manager Report

7. Present & Approve Bills & Deeds

8. Open Board Discussion

9. Adjourn

Published: November 30, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

