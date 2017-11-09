Classifieds: November 9, 2017

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services will be offering extended hours in Rangely on Tuesday November 14th from 2-7pm and in Meeker on Wednesday November 15 from 1-8. Appointments are highly encouraged.

If you don’t have health insurance, you could be eligible for Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid Program). If you make too much money for Health First Colorado, the Connect for Health Colorado marketplace can help you learn if you qualify for federal assistance. You can enroll in or change 2018 Marketplace health insurance right now. The 2018 Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1, 2017 to December 15, 2017. This is a shorter enrollment period than previous years, so it’s important to act quickly. If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2018 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2018. Please do not wait until the last minute.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services: An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE: If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Antique-Catering-Decorations & Gun Auction

Saturday, November 11, 10:00 AM

225 South 2nd St., Grand Junction, Colorado

Old & modern guns, ammo, 45 pieces of antique furnture of all kinds, crocks, clocks, glassware, pictures, indian blankets, primitives, saddles, 3 10′ sections heavy metal shelving, cast iron, jewelry, fake plants, craft items, bedding, jars, sea shells, scarecrows, 3 tier fountain, party decorations and more.

For more information call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577

Must see web wwwcpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

Auction

Saturday, November 18,10:00 a.m.

2002 J Road, Fruita, Colorado

Earl Hood of Farm Service is liquidating his business of 35 years. Tools & equipment to fix older tractors, starters, alternators, magnetos, etc. Cleaning tools, lathe, hand & power tools, 52 blow torches, 8 cast tractor seats, lots of neat old car antiques, old signs and miscellaneous antiques. Lots of old manuals of all kinds. For more information call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. Must see web www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in home care service, to include personal care, light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Western Slope In Home Care is a locally owned and licensed home care agency providing non-medical services, such as light housekeeping, personal care, errands and transportation. We are here to help anywhere from two hours a week to 24hrs a day. Call us at 970-878-7008 or visit us at www.westernslopehomecare.com

**FARM & RANCH **

WEED FREE HAY: small bales $7 per bale. 970-314-5923 10/12-11/9

1961 Ford 861 42h gas tractor, runs well, near new rear tires, photos available, $2500 OBO 970-261-8139 11/2-11/16

**FITNESS EQUIPMENT**

Get ahead of that holiday turkey! LiveStrong LS8.0T treadmill, great condition. Fan, speakers, programs, heart rate/calorie tracker, Featherlight foldable design. $250 OBO. 970-220-2228.

**GUNS**

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

Transportation Maintenance Worker I – Temporary Positions

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) – Hayden, Meeker, Yampa. Granby, Winter Park, Walden, Hot Sulphur, Kremmling, CO

Salary: $16.52 – $23.49 per hour depending on location.

To obtain an application, please call 970-826-5160 or 970-724-9685, stop by 260 Ranney Street in Craig or 32156 Hwy 40 in Kremmling. To see a complete job description and apply on line visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/jobs

EOE

CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for the Director of Human Resources. This position is responsible for the recruitment, retention, HR compliance of Federal and State laws, EEO, Title 9 and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

[CNCC LOGO]CNCC, Rangely Campus, has an opening for a Staff Accountant. This position is responsible for the accounts payable process, asset management process, assisting the Controller and Accounting Coordinator, and several other responsibilities. For a complete job description, minimum qualifications, and directions for applying, please visit: cncc.edu/employment. Review of applications will begin immediately. CNCC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information contact: Donna Secules 970-824-1136

Cyclone Services is looking for hydrovac operators and technicians. Experience preferred but not required. Will train right candidates. Class B CDL required with airbrake and tanker endorsements. Travel will be required. Competitive pay, holiday pay and 401K available. If interested email resume to steven.house@cycloneservicesllc.com, phone 907-903-7371

Part-Time Caregivers Wanted Western Slope In Home Care is an equal opportunity employer. Must be 18yrs or older, reliable and insured car, CO license. 1 year of experience, past or present CNA is a plus, but not required. to apply call 970-878-7008 or go online at www.westernslopehomecare.com$10 to $14hr DOE

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Experienced Diesel / Heavy Equipment Mechanic

MSG Ready Mix is now hiring a FT experienced, self-starting diesel mechanic. Must have own tools and CDL A license with a clean MVR. Drug testing required. Full benefits include excellent pay, weekly paycheck, paid holidays, health insurance and retirement savings program available. Email resume to Katie@msgreadymix.com

Energetic people needed for the front of the house at Ma Famiglia’s Restaurant. ffull-time and part-time positions available. Positions available immediately for qualified applicants. Pick up and application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER**

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY**

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

**RE: LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**MISCELLANEOUS**

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**RE: RENTALS/MEEKER**

5 bedroom, 2 bath house $1000 per month plus water/sewer and $1000 deposit required. Call 970 942-7501

Available now in Meeker. Large home. 4 bd, 2 bath, fenced yard, Pets on approval. Storage. Close to schools and shopping. Call Mike at 970-629-8866.

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. 750/month,water & sewer included.

references required.

970-878-5858

Furnished 2 BDR/1BA includes internet. $600 per month plus deposit. No pets. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

CENTRALLY-LOCATED, FENCED YARD W/ HEATED GARAGE. 3 BED, 1.5 BATH. 1580 SQ.FT. FIRST/ LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. 970-275-1948

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

Shop for rent. Call 970-629-3605.

**SNOWMOBILES**

2004 Yamaha SX Viper custom-built by Troy Johnson. Tons of extras! $2900 negotiable. 970-220-2228.

**WANTED**

Wanted: Meat for dog food. Beef, venison, lamb, rabbit, antelope. No pork or chicken because of allergies. Can be freezer burned, old, etc. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**YARD SALES**

MEEKER: 100 County Rd 15I

Intersection of Hwy 13 & County Rd 15

Saturdays in November starting Nov 4-Nov 25th,

9 AM – 5 PM every Saturday

All types of misc equipment, pumps, household items, furniture, consignment & commission sales welcome.

For more info contact Randy 970-433-1448

HUGE SALE-MUCH BIGGER THAN A YARD SALE

Saturday, November 11, 8:30 a.m.

1972 County Road 36 (follow the signs)

Approximately 3 miles southeast of Meeker

Meeker, Colorad

Very large amount of horse tack: saddles, blankets, bits, bridles, and lots of other.

Many sets of tire chains of different sizes, huge amount of power and hand tools. Golf clubs (irons) Very good compound bow in case, other sporting goods, trolling motor, small outboard motor plus other related items.

Inside sale-no worry about weather. Bring lots of cash and have fun while you buy.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

TOWN OF MEEKER 2018 BUDGET

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

NOVEMBER 21, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the Town of Meeker for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 has been submitted to the Town of Meeker Board of Trustees, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk, 345 Market Street, where it is available for public inspection beginning October 5, 2017 during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., it is also available on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption by the Board of Trustees during a Public Hearing scheduled November 21, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Board of Trustees regular meeting, at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. The public is invited to attend the public hearing.

Any elector of the Town of Meeker has a right to file or register his protest with the Town of Meeker prior to the time of the adoption of the budget by the Town of Meeker.

Town of Meeker

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: October 12, 19, 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 14 day of November, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur, Colorado, the Dinosaur Town Council will hold a public hearing on the following described petition for the annexation of certain territory to the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, for the purpose of determining and finding whether the area proposed to be annexed as the “Pronghorn Annexation” meets the applicable requirements of the Colorado Constitution and the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, and is considered eligible for annexation.

PETITION FOR ANNEXATION

PRONGHORN ANNEXATION

TO: TOWN COUNCIL, TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

RE: PETITION FOR THE ANNEXATION FOR THE PRONGHORN ANNEXATION TO THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR AS SET FORTH IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO.

The undersigned Petitioner, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 31-12-101, et. Seq., CRS., the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, hereby petitions the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado (“Town”) for annexation to the Town of the land described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein (the “Property”), which is currently in the County of Moffat, State of Colorado.

The Petitioner further states to the Town Council of the Town as follows:

1.That it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town.

2.That the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S. in that:

A.Not less than one-sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town.

B.A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

C.The petitioner, Pronghorn at Kannah Creek, LLC, is the owner of 100% of the Property, and hereby consents to the establishment of the boundaries of this territory as shown on the annexation plat submitted herewith.

D.The Property is not presently part of any incorporated city, city and county, or town; nor have annexation proceedings been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property; nor has any election for annexation of the Property or substantially the same territory to the Town, been held within twelve (12) months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition.

E.The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of the same to another school district.

F.The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three (3) miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one (1) year.

G.If a portion of a platted street or alley is to annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

H.Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

I.The requirement of C.R.S. Sections 31-12-105 exist or have been met.

J.Petitioner reserves the right to withdraw this Petition at any time prior to the Town’s final approval of the annexation [OPTIONAL WITH APPLICANT]

THEREFORE, PETITIONER RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS that the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado approve the annexation of The Property pursuant to the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, as amended.

EXECUTED this 3rd day of October, 2017

“EXHIBIT A”

A parcel of land situated in Section 7, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and in Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, all in Moffat County, Colorado, being described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of Said Section 7 and considering the South line of the SW1/4 of said Section 7 to bear N89º56’37″E and all bearings contained herein to be relative thereto: thence N00º14’54″E 179.24 feet; thence S78º00’00″E 569.40 feet; Thence S30º30’33″E 162.78 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S78º00’00″E 2604.57 feet along the South line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION #20072466 in the records of Moffat County, Colo.; thence N04º29’48″E 2027.70 feet along the East line of said parcel (RECEPTION #20072466) to the Southeast corner of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2; thence continuing N04º29’48″E 805.64 feet along the East line of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2 to the South ROW of Colorado State Highway 40; thence S82º02’13″E 662.51 feet along the South ROW Line of Highway 40 to the Northwest corner of a parcel of land described at RECEPTION # 2005L6680 in the records of Moffat County, Colorado; thence S01º30″00″W 793.00 feet along the West line of said parcel; thence S15º37’58″W 1544.42 feet along the west line of said parcel; thence N89º56’28″E 229.01 feet along the South line of said parcel to an existing fence line; thence S27º27’03″W 774.25 feet along said fence line; thence S89º59’11″W 3026.06 feet to the East line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION # 20072466; thence along said East line of said parcel (RECEPTION # 20072466) N12º00’00″E 793.60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above described parcel contains 70.69 Acres as described.

Any person may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Town Council.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Publish: October 19 & 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Eastern Rio Blanco County

Health Service District

Notice of Proposed Budget

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (dba Pioneers Medical Center) Board of Directors for the budget year 2018.

A budget hearing for the proposed 2018 budget has been scheduled for November 16th, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Board Conference room at Pioneers Medical Center, 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641 at which time it will be considered by the Board of Directors for adoption.

A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, Colorado, 81641, where the same is open for public inspection.

Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections and/or protest to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget by the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District

By Karolyn Michalewicz, Secretary

Published: Oct. 26, Nov.2, and Nov. 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

ERBM

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT – Hudspeth

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2017, that final settlement will be made by Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO. 81641, with Hudspeth & Associates, Inc., hereinafter called the “Contractor”, for and on account of the contract for the Meeker Town Park Renovation.

1. Any and all persons, co-partnerships, associations or corporations who have any unpaid claim against the said project, for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by said Contractor or any of his subcontractors in or about the performance of such work, may at any time up to and including said time of such final settlement, file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.

2. Any and all such claims shall be filed with the ERBM Executive Director, 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO. 81641.

3. Failure on the part of a creditor to file such statement prior to such final settlement will relieve ERBM from any and all liability for such claim.

Dated October 31st, 2017

Publish: November 2 and 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Regional Library District Board of Trustees for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Library, 109 E. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection. Such budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Regional Library District to be held at Rangely Regional Library, 109 E. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Any interested elector of such Rangely Regional Library District may inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish : November 2, & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is proposing to Approve the partial release of coal exploration bonds submitted by Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. for Notice of Intent No.(s) X-2007-230-00, X-2008-230-01, X-2008-230-02, X-2011-230-03, and X-2013-230-04. The bonds were submitted to cover reclamation costs of exploration drill holes in Moffat County. An inspection showed that all disturbances associated with the project have been adequately reclaimed.

The legal description for the project is:

Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 34, 35 Township 3 North, Range 101 West, Sections 24, 25, Township 3 North, Range 102 West, Section 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 20, Township 2 North, Range 100 West Sections 12, 13, 14, 24, Township 2 North, Range 101 West.

Any person with an interest which may be adversely affected by this proposed decision may submit written comments, or a written request for an adjudicatory hearing before the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board, to the Division at 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203. Such comments should be submitted within 30 days of the second publication of this notice.

Published: November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely is selling 7 Yamaha Golf Carts. Carts will be sold via sealed bid. Minimum bid is $1600. Please submit bids to WRB Recreation Center no later than Dec. 1st. Please include name, phone #, and bid amount. For more information or to view carts please contact Cedar Ridges at 970.675.8403.

Published: November 2, 9 & 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

On July 19, 2017, the PA State Board of Osteopathic Medicine indefinitely suspended the PA license of Chris M. Adams, license no. OS01012L, last known of Rangely, Colorado, based on disciplinary action taken by the proper licensing authority of another state.

Published: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Meeker Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, CO to consider the issuance of a Special Event Liquor Licenses to the Meeker Lions Club at 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO on the following date:

December 16, 2017, 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Pioneer Medical Center Christmas Party

Further information is available by calling or visiting Town Hall, 970-878-5344.

§Kathleen Sizemore

Liquor Clerk

Published: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Notice of Budget

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Western Rio Blanco and Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at the Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 611 S. Stanolind Avenue, Rangely CO, on December 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Any interested elector of such Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Linda C. Gordon

Administrative Assistant

Published: November 9, 16 & December 7, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET FOR 2017

Notice is hereby given that a proposed supplemental budget has been submitted to the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District, Board of Directors for the year of 2017; a copy of such proposed supplemental budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed supplemental budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Rural Fire Protection District to be held at the Fire Hall, 115 Nichols Street, Rangely, CO on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Any interested elector of such Rangely Rural Fire Protection District my inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

Board of Education Regular Meeting

555 Garfield Street

Meeker, CO 81641

November 14, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.

School to Work Alliance Program (SWAP) community partner recognition – 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order and Roll Call

2.Pledge of Allegiance: Mr. Ridings will lead the Pledge of Allegiance

3.Welcome of Guests

4.Approval of Agenda

Student Celebrations: FFA National Degrees

Chevron Presentation – Chris Archuleta

General Public Comment Session: (comments limited to three minutes)

Consent Agenda:

1.Approval: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on October 17, 2017

2.Acceptance: Financial Reports and Check Vouchers for October 2017

Public/Committee Reports: Meeker URA, DAC, Meeker Education Foundation, BOCES

Principal Reports:

1. Meeker Elementary School – Kathy Collins

2. Barone Middle School – Jim Hanks

3. Meeker High School – Amy Chinn

Superintendent Report

Action Items:

1. Approval: Personnel Hires

a. Middle School Girls Basketball Coaches – Samantha Wilson (8th Grade), Paulette Hanks (7th Grade), Tom Knowles (Vol. Asst.), Holly Knowles (Vol. Asst.), Brandon Gorney (Vol. Asst.)

2. Approval: JKD/JKE & JKD/JKE-R (3rd Reading)

3. Approval: Policy Repeal – EEAG-E (3rd Reading)

Other BOE Information:

1. Policy Presentation (1st Reading) – EEAG

2. Special Board Meeting for Oath of Office and Organizational Meeting

3. Discussion – Facilities Master Plan Findings and Next Steps

Executive Session (if needed):

Adjournment

Published: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 106‐foot monopole Telecommunications Tower. The tower is anticipated to have no lights. The site location is 209 E. Main Street, Rangely, Rio Blanco County, CO 81648 (40° 05’ 11.92” North and 108° 48’ 09.21” West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1075580.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ‐ Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: E. Newcomb, Terracon, 10625 W. I-70 Frontage Road N, Suite 3, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033; (303) 423-3300; elizabeth.newcomb@terracon.com.

Published: Novemeber 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the RANGELY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed with the office of the administrator of Rangely District Hospital located at 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648, where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Rangely District Hospital Board of Directors to be held at Rangely District Hospital, 225 Eagle Crest Drive, Rangely, CO 81648, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:00pm

Any interested elector of Rangely Hospital District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: November 9, and 16, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners of

Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, November 13, 2017

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street 3rd. Floor

Meeker, Colorado 81641

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes or additions to the November 13, 2017, Board Agenda

•Approval of the November 13, 2017 Agenda

Consent agenda for November 13, 2017

•Consent 1a_Consideration of the Board Minutes of the Special Meeting on September 28, 2017.

•Consent 1b_Consideration of the Board Minutes of the Special Meeting on October 11, 2017.

•Consent 1c_Consideration of the Board Minutes on October 23, 2017.

•Consent 2a_ Financial Management Report October 2017

•Consent-2b_ DHS EBT Register and Warrant Registers October 2017

•Consent 2c_Motor Vehicle Publication List October 2017

•Consent 2d_Treasurer’s Publication List October 2017

•Consent 2e_Treasurer’s Monthly Report October 2017

•Consent 3_Approval of a Permission Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado for applicant Meeker Lions Club to the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker to allow malt, vinous, and spirituous liquor at the Fairfield Community Center located at 200 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado, for the Pioneer’s Medical Center Christmas Party on December 16, 2017.

•Consent 4_Approval of the Colorado Office of Economic Development International Trade, Colorado Tourism Office FY18 Marketing Matching Grant to the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado in an award amount of $12,771.00.

•Consent 5_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County Colorado to the Federal Communications Commission objecting to the proposed roll back or re-definition of broadband speed.

•Consent 6_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Federal System Help Desk requesting the System Award Management Entity Administrator be changed from Chris Singleton to Janae Stanworth.

•Consent 7_Memorandum of Understanding between Rio Blanco County, the Town of Meeker and the Colorado Department of Revenue for Control of Confidential Data Concerning Sales and Use Tax.

•Consent 8_Memorandum of Understanding between Rio Blanco County, the Town of Rangely and the Colorado Department of Revenue for Control of Confidential Data Concerning Sales and Use Tax.

•Consent 9_Memorandum of Understanding between Rio Blanco County, Rio Blanco County Lodging Tax- Rangely, and the Colorado Department of Revenue for Control of Confidential Data Concerning Sales and Use Tax.

•Consent 10_ Memorandum of Understanding between Rio Blanco County, Rio Blanco County Lodging Tax-Meeker, and the Colorado Department of Revenue for Control of Confidential Data Concerning Sales and Use Tax.

•Consent 11_ Memorandum of Understanding between Rio Blanco County and the Colorado Department of Revenue for Control of Confidential Data Concerning Sales and Use Tax.

General Business:

•Business 1_Introduction of Shannon Waddas and Lee Swenson from Senator Bennet’s Office.

Bid Openings:

•Bid Opening 1_Two 85 Horsepower Tractors with Loaders.

•Bid Opening 2_Commercial Zero Turn Lawnmower.

Bid Awards:

•Bid Award 1_None.

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

•MCA 1_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Rocky Mountain Microfilm and Imaging, LLC, to digitize paper records and streamline data retention, beginning October 31, 2017 with completion on or before April 30, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $54,775.00.

•MCA 2_Move to Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, the Rangely Chamber of Commerce and the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials, for participation in the Colorado Office of Economic Development International Trade, Colorado Tourism Office FY18 Marketing Matching Grant program in the grant amount of $12,771.00 with the County’s match not to exceed $3,000.00.

•MCA 3_Move to Approve a License Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Cylance Inc., to provide Internet Security and Monitoring Software beginning November 1, 2017 and expiring December 31, 2018.

•MCA 4_Move to Approve a Memorandum of Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Walter Noel Powell and Patty Lee Powell to purchase a Parcel of Land and Temporary Easements for the Rio Blanco County 73 Bridge Replacement Project in an amount not to exceed $3,400.00.

•MCA 5_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Dude Solutions, Inc. for facility management software, for the period beginning November 1, 2017 and ending on December 31, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $4,220.00.

Resolutions:

•Resolution 1_Move to Approve Resolution #2017-______ of The Board Of County Commissioners Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Amending Resolution No. 95-31, Designating A Solid Waste Disposal Site In The Wray Gulch Area, To Include The Addition of a Leachate Holding Pond and Leachate Management System.

•Resolution 2_Move to Approve Resolution 2017-____, A Resolution Of The Board Of County Commissioners Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, Cancelling Taxes, Penalties, Interest, Costs, And Tax Lien Sale Certificates On Certain Manufactured Homes, Pursuant To § 39-10-114(2)(a) C.R.S.

Other Business:

•Road & Bridge Monthly Update – Dave Morlan

•Public Comments

•County Commissioner Updates

ADJOURN AS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY COLORADO

CONVENE AS THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

•Move to Approve the County Board of Adjustment Minutes of September 25, 2017.

ADJOURN AS THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

CONVENE AS THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

•Move to Approve the County Board of Equalization Minutes of July 25, 2017.

•Move to Approve the County Board of Equalization Minutes of July 27, 2017.

ADJORN AS THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

RECONVENE AS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO.

1:15 Public Hearings:

• Public Hearing 1_ Applicant Ertl Family Partnership, Ltd, and JoJo Properties LLC, is requesting approval of the Shale Tech International Services – Duck Creek Mine Major Impact Review (PMIR-0001-17) for an extraction mine located on a five acre +/- site within a 1,500 acre parcel situated in Section 22, NE ¼ and east 30 acres of SE ¼; Section 23, all; Section 24, W ½; Section 26, N ½; Section 27, east 30 acres of NE ¼; T1S, R100 W, 6th P.M., Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

MOVE TO APPROVE RESOLUTION #2017- __A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARDOF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO, APPROVING THE SHALE TECH INTERNATIONAL SERVICES-DUCK CREEK MINE PMIR-0001-17.

ADJOURN

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for November 20, 2017, in Rangely at the County Annex Building. Please check the County’s website for information at http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9570 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Town of Rangely

November 14, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. Minutes of Meeting

a. Approval of the minutes of the October 24, 2017 meeting

6. Petitions and Public Input

7. Changes to the Agenda

8. Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9. Committee/Board Meetings

10. Supervisor Reports – See Attached

a. Chief Vince Wilczek – Police Department

b. Lisa Piering – Town Clerk Election Update 2018

11. Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12. Old Business

13. New Business

a. Discussion and Action to approve the October 2017 Check register

b. Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for Nichols Store

c. Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for BPOE Elks Lodge 1907

d. Discussion and Action to approve the Special Event Permit for BPOE Elks Charity Ball

e. Discussion and Action to approve the Liquor License renewal for WRBM Park & Rec Cedar Ridges Golf Course

f. Discussion and Action to approve funding for the Investigation of Benthic Algae and Stream Conditions in the upper White River watershed.

14.I nformational Items

a. Code Enforcement Basic Certification – Janet Miller

b. CDGF Grant – White River Village Apartments

c. Chevron Donation to the Town of Rangely

d. Letter of Appreciation – Officer Mazzella

e. Certificate of Appreciation – Rangely Police Department Drug and Safety Education Program

15. Board Vacancies

16. Scheduled Announcements

a. Rangely District Library Board meeting Nov 13, 2017 at 5:00pm

b. Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 13, 2017 at 12:00pm

c. Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting Nov 13, 2017 at 7:00pm

d. RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 16, 2017 at 7:30am

e. Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 16, 2017 at 12:00pm

f. Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 20, 2017 at 7:00pm

g. Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 20, 2017 at 11:00am

h. Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 28, 2017 at 6:15pm

i. Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for Nov 28, 2017 at 12:00pm.

j. Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for Nov 29, 2017 at 7:00pm

k. Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for Nov 30, 2017 at 6:00pm

17. Adjournment

Published: November 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

