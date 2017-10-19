Classifieds: October 19, 2017

Ads for 10/12/17

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

The 2017 Annual Craft & Gift Show will be Friday, Nov. 3rd from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. and Saturday, Nov. 4th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the RBC Fairgrounds. Please email: meekerladiessocialclub@gmail.com or call Michelle Weston at 970-878-5563 to request a registration form. Booth space is $40.

MEEKER STREAKER

MONTHLY SCHEDULE

October 2017

NOTE: Please call 878-9368 in advance to set up all medical appointment rides. Activities are subject to change. Bus available on dates noted below:

10/20 – Bus in town

10/21 – No Bus

10/22 – AM Bus

10/23 – Bus in town

10.24 – Bus in town

10/25 – Bus in town

10/26 – Bus in town, Craig

10/27 – Bus in town

10 /28 -No Bus

10/ 29 -AM Bus

10/30 – Bus in town

10/31 – Bus in town

Please call in advance for a ride to medical appointments (970-878-9368). Please schedule out-of-town medical appointments before 2:00 PM.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

The Rio Blanco Herald Times accepts all major credit cards. You can fax your classified ad or subscription to (970)878-4016 or email to: debbiew@theheraldtimes.com

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Fall Consignment Auction

Saturday, October 21st, 10:00 a.m.,

750 East 4th Street

Craig Colorado

(Indoor arena Craig Fairgrounds)

There will be vehicles, trailers, farm & ranch equipment, saddles, tack, hunting & fishing items, guns & ammo, trees, hand & power tools of all kinds, coins, antiques and collectibles, household items & furniture, glassware etc, etc. This is a consignment auction meaning anything could show up unadvertised. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service 970-260-5577. See web www.cpauction.com

Call us about a sale for you

**CHILDCARE **

CHILDCARE NEEDED

Looking for Full Time Babysitter. 2 children: 4 years old and 8 months old. Call Brenda or Steve: 970-623-2531 or 970-878-3651

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in home care service, to include personal care, light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

**FARM & RANCH **

WEED FREE HAY small bales $7 per bale. 970-314-5923

**GUNS **

Savage 110 rifle with AccuTrigger in .223. Synthetic stock, Simmons 3×9 scope, and attached adjustable bipod. $400 OBO. 970-404-1238

**MISCELLANEOUS **

Commerciall Nautilus treadmill with incline, great condition $500 (worth $2400), oak & smoked glass entertainment center $125, Total Gym workout station, all extras included with video $25. Serious buyers only. Call 970-878-4418

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

**MUSIC**

PIANO LESSONS

Openings available. $15/weekly for ½ hour lessons. Ages 6 and above. Call or text Laura at 970-930-5621.

**WANTED **

57 year old widow with 2 cats searching for a 1 or 2 bedroom ground floor apartment. Contact Melinda, 970-942-3393

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

We are hiring an Operations Technician II (job req 90501) in Rangely, Colo. You must live within 15 miles. To learn more and apply: www.williams.com/careers

Blue Mountain Inn & Suites in Rangely CO currently has openings for Front Desk Clerks. Will be required to work weekends. Contact hotel for application. 37 Park Street, Rangely CO; 970-675-8888.

Blue Mountain Inn & Suites is currently seeking a qualified person to fill the vacancy of full-time General Manager. The General Manager’s main role is to oversee all hotel operations. They are responsible for all aspects of the business and need to be able to work with little to no supervision. The qualified candidate will oversee all aspects of hotel daily operation, performs Human Resource duties including but not limited to staying current on labor laws. Qualified candidate should be familiar with Microsoft programs, Quickbooks, and have a background in hospitality. Knowledge of roomMaster a plus. Wages will be based on experience. Hours should be 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri. Please submit resume in person at Blue Mountain Inn & Suites front desk at 37 Park Street, Rangely, CO, or online at sales@bmirangely.com.

Auto Technician to work in the shop. Pay rate based on experience. Contact Northwest Auto for more information 970-878-5026 or email resume to office@nwautogmc.net

Evening dishwasher needed full-time. Serious positions. Apply in person at Ma Famiglias.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

**RE: HOMES: MEEKER*

FOR SALE 14×70 mobile home on 2 acres, 4 miles west of Meeker, 3 BDR/1BA, cistern, $70,000. (970)756-0718 or (970) 878-4629.

1012 Cleveland. 3 BDR/1 3/4 BA, living room, family room, over 2200 square foot, large fenced, 15,000 square foot corner lot, $149,900. Call Tom Tucker Realty at 970-231-0411.

**RE: HOMES: RANGELY **

3 bedroom 1500 square foot home, very liveable and priced right at $55,000. 970-640-2393.

***RENTALS: MEEKER**

Home available 1 November. 3 BR, bonus room, 1 & 3/4 bath, fenced yard. N/S. Pets on approval with deposit. 6 month lease. Contact Mike at 970-629-8866

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808..

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $575 to $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

3 BDR Townhouse, W/D, water & sewer paid, $650 mo + $750 damage deposit. Avail 9/10. 970-878-4572

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. 750/month,water & sewer included.

references required. 970-878-5858

Clean, quiet, 2 BDR/1 BA apartment, no pets, $425 + deposit. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

Furnished bachelor’s apartment, no pets, $395 + deposit. Call 970-260-8844 or 970-942-3673

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

CENTRALLY-LOCATED, FENCED YARD W/ HEATED GARAGE. 3 BED, 1.5 BATH. 1580 SQ.FT. FIRST/ LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. 970-275-1948

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

FOR RENT: 3 slideout 5th wheel, accomodates single or couple, nice permanent setting in RV park. lease, $550 mo., utilities paid, deposit, references required. 970-629-1314

House – 2 BDR upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, central heat/ac, fenced yard, 1 car garage. 970-629-3605

3 BDR, 1.5 BA, acre lot, heated garage, fiber and trash paid. dog allowed, $960/month, first/last and security deposit. 970-629-5634.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**LEGAL NOTICES**

Meeker Highland Cemetery

Notice of Budget

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Meeker Cemetery District Board for the ensuing year of 2018. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Meeker Cemetery District, where the same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Meeker Cemetery Board to be held at 265 County road #4 on December 7th 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Any interested elector of Meeker Cemetery District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published: October 12 & 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT for the ensuing year of 2018. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT, where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT to be held at 265 Eighth Street, Meeker, Colorado on December 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

Any interested elector of such MEEKER SANITATION DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: October 12, 19, and October 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

TOWN OF MEEKER 2018 BUDGET

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

NOVEMBER 21, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the Town of Meeker for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 has been submitted to the Town of Meeker Board of Trustees, Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk, 345 Market Street, where it is available for public inspection beginning October 5, 2017 during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., it is also available on the Town’s website www.townofmeeker.org. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption by the Board of Trustees during a Public Hearing scheduled November 21, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Board of Trustees regular meeting, at Town Hall, 345 Market Street, Meeker, Colorado. The public is invited to attend the public hearing.

Any elector of the Town of Meeker has a right to file or register his protest with the Town of Meeker prior to the time of the adoption of the budget by the Town of Meeker.

Town of Meeker

Lisa Cook, Town Clerk

Published: October 12, 19, 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF FILING OF VERIFIED PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OR DEVISEES OR BOTH, AND OF INTERESTS IN PROPERTY, OF LU DICK, a/k/a LUCIUS A. DICK, Deceased; RUTH ROBERTS DICK, Deceased; ARCHIBALD E. ROBERTS, a/k/a ARCHIBALD EDWARD ROBERTS, Deceased; and DORIS W. ROBERTS, a/k/a DORIS WHITE ROBERTS, Deceased.

District Court, Rio Blanco County, Colorado

455 Main Street

PO Box 1150

Meeker, CO 81641

(970) 878-5622

Case # 2017PR30017

To All Interested Persons:

This Notice of Hearing is filed pursuant to C.R.S. §15-12-1303. The Petitioner is Christopher C. Roberts, 7588 Greenough Road, Falcon CO 80831. The property, located in Rio Blanco County, Colorado, is as follows:

2.50% perpetual non-participating royalty interests in the following-described real property situated in Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

Township 1 North – Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 1: Lot 6 (16.43 ac.), Lot 8 (20.47 ac.), Lot 11 (20.93 ac.), Lot 14 (3.30 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 37

Section 1: Lot 7 (16.47 ac.), Lot 9 (3.31 ac.), Lot 25 (3.48 ac.), Lot 26 (16.44 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 38

Section 1: Lot 16 (18.05 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 2: Lot 5 (3.26 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Township 2 North – Range 97 West, 6th P.M.

Section 36: Lot 12 (2.96 ac.), Lot 14 (19.17 ac.), Lot 16 (19.55 ac.), Lot 19 (16.23 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 37

Section 35: Lot 23 (2.83 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 36: Lot 11 (15.56 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 42

Section 35: Lot 2 (2.83 ac.), Lot 22 (3.27 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 49

Section 36: Lot 5 (16.02 ac.), Lot 7 (18.95 ac.), Lot 9 (18.62 ac.), Lot 10 (21.46), Lot 13 (20.83 ac.), Lot 15 (17.06 ac.) of Resurvey Tract 49

Decedent Lu Dick passed away on April 21, 1957. Ruth Roberts Dick passed away on October 11, 1980. Archibald E. Roberts passed away on July 25, 2006. Doris W. Roberts passed away on October 26, 2015.

The individuals named in the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship as having an interest in the above-described royalty interests are as follows: Guy A. Roberts, 5567 Seven Lakes West, West End NC 27376 (1/3 interest); Charles R. Grey, 2802 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Apt. B, Portland OR 97239 (1/3 interest); and Christopher C. Roberts, 7588 Greenough Road, Falcon CO 80831 (1/3 interest). These individuals are the grandsons of Lu Dick and Ruth Roberts Dick, and the children of Archibald E. Roberts and Doris W. Roberts.

Should you object to the relief sought in the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship, you must file an Answer to the same within thirty-five days of the date of the publication of this Notice, in any event, no later than the date set herein for the Hearing scheduled in this matter. All objections to the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship must be filed in writing with the Court and the appropriate filing fee must be paid within the time period for answering. All objections to the Petition must be served on the Petitioner, Christopher C. Roberts, through his attorney at the address set forth below. The hearing will be limited to the objections timely filed and the parties timely answering the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship. If no objections are timely filed and served as specified in this Notice of Hearing, the Court may enter a decree without a hearing.

A hearing on the Verified Petition to Determine Heirship will be held at the following date, time, and location:

Date: December 1, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Courtroom/Division: B

Address: 455 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Respectfully submitted this 6th day of October, 2017 by:

John D. Aylward

Attorney for Petitioner

417 W. Mountain Avenue

Fort Collins CO 80521

Telephone: 970-493-6556

Facsimile: 970-493-6928

E-mail: johnaylward@msn.com

Atty. Reg. #: 7471

Publish: October 12, 19 and 26, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Dinosaur Town Council for the ensuing year 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget was considered at a Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees, held at Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, in Dinosaur Colorado on October 10, 2017.

Any interested elector of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objection thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published: October 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

CERTIFICATION OF CANDIDATES

RANGELY JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

I hereby certify the following candidates elected by acclamation:

Samuel M. Tolley

Jennifer D. Barker

Date: October 13, 2017

Becky Dubbert

Designated Election Official

Published: October 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF DINOSAUR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 14 day of November, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dinosaur Town Hall, 317 Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur, Colorado, the Dinosaur Town Council will hold a public hearing on the following described petition for the annexation of certain territory to the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado, for the purpose of determining and finding whether the area proposed to be annexed as the “Pronghorn Annexation” meets the applicable requirements of the Colorado Constitution and the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, and is considered eligible for annexation.

PETITION FOR ANNEXATION

PRONGHORN ANNEXATION

TO: TOWN COUNCIL, TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

RE: PETITION FOR THE ANNEXATION FOR THE PRONGHORN ANNEXATION TO THE TOWN OF DINOSAUR AS SET FORTH IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO.

The undersigned Petitioner, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 31-12-101, et. Seq., CRS., the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, hereby petitions the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado (“Town”) for annexation to the Town of the land described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein (the “Property”), which is currently in the County of Moffat, State of Colorado.

The Petitioner further states to the Town Council of the Town as follows:

1.That it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town.

2.That the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S. in that:

A.Not less than one-sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town.

B.A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

C.The petitioner, Pronghorn at Kannah Creek, LLC, is the owner of 100% of the Property, and hereby consents to the establishment of the boundaries of this territory as shown on the annexation plat submitted herewith.

D.The Property is not presently part of any incorporated city, city and county, or town; nor have annexation proceedings been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property; nor has any election for annexation of the Property or substantially the same territory to the Town, been held within twelve (12) months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition.

E.The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of the same to another school district.

F.The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three (3) miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one (1) year.

G.If a portion of a platted street or alley is to annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

H.Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

I.The requirement of C.R.S. Sections 31-12-105 exist or have been met.

J.Petitioner reserves the right to withdraw this Petition at any time prior to the Town’s final approval of the annexation [OPTIONAL WITH APPLICANT]

THEREFORE, PETITIONER RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS that the Town Council of the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado approve the annexation of The Property pursuant to the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, as amended.

EXECUTED this 3rd day of October, 2017

“EXHIBIT A”

A parcel of land situated in Section 7, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and in Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 103 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, all in Moffat County, Colorado, being described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of Said Section 7 and considering the South line of the SW1/4 of said Section 7 to bear N89º56’37″E and all bearings contained herein to be relative thereto: thence N00º14’54″E 179.24 feet; thence S78º00’00″E 569.40 feet; Thence S30º30’33″E 162.78 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence S78º00’00″E 2604.57 feet along the South line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION #20072466 in the records of Moffat County, Colo.; thence N04º29’48″E 2027.70 feet along the East line of said parcel (RECEPTION #20072466) to the Southeast corner of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2; thence continuing N04º29’48″E 805.64 feet along the East line of LOLLAR SUBDIVISION Filing #2 to the South ROW of Colorado State Highway 40; thence S82º02’13″E 662.51 feet along the South ROW Line of Highway 40 to the Northwest corner of a parcel of land described at RECEPTION # 2005L6680 in the records of Moffat County, Colorado; thence S01º30″00″W 793.00 feet along the West line of said parcel; thence S15º37’58″W 1544.42 feet along the west line of said parcel; thence N89º56’28″E 229.01 feet along the South line of said parcel to an existing fence line; thence S27º27’03″W 774.25 feet along said fence line; thence S89º59’11″W 3026.06 feet to the East line of a parcel of land described in RECEPTION # 20072466; thence along said East line of said parcel (RECEPTION # 20072466) N12º00’00″E 793.60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above described parcel contains 70.69 Acres as described.

Any person may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Town Council.

TOWN OF DINOSAUR, COLORADO

By: Tamara Long, Town Clerk

Publish: October 19 & 26, November 2 & 9, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Colorado CPA Services, P.C., 118 W. Main Street, Rangely, Colorado where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the scheduled board meeting of the RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT to be held at 2025 E. Main, Rangely, Colorado in November 2017.

Any interested elector of such RANGELY CEMETERY DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish 10/19/17 and 10/26/17

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County Colorado

Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse

555 Main Street

Meeker, Colorado 81641

PROPOSED AGENDA

October 23, 2017

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to October 23, 2017 Tentative Agenda

Move to Approve Changes to the October 23, 2017 Agenda

CONSENT AGENDA FOR October 23, 2017

Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

Consent 1a_Approval of the Special Board Minutes of September 28, 2017

Consent 1b_Approval of the Board Minutes of October 9, 2017.

Consent 2a_Approval of the Public Trustee’s Quarterly Report for July, August and September, 2017.

Consent 2b_Approval of the Treasurer’s County Depositories Report for September, 2017.

Consent 3_Approval of a Permission Letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado for applicant Meeker Lions Club to the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Meeker to allow malt, vinous, and spirituous liquor at the Rio Blanco County 4-H Building located at 779 Sulpher, Meeker, Colorado, for the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District Christmas Party on December 8, 2017.

Consent 4_Approval of Amendment No. 2 to EIAF #8067 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and the State of Colorado, by and through the Department of Local Affairs, modifying the scope of work for the Rio Blanco County Meeker Town Square Park Enhancement Project, from a water feature to a rock climbing feature, extending the performance period to June 30, 2018, no increase in the grant amount.

Consent 5_Approval of Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement for Services dated September 25, 2017, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Sexual Offenses Resource Services, modifying Exhibit “B”, (Vendor Services Billing Rates), no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 6_Approval of Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement for Services dated June 19, 2017, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Kristen Thayn, modifying Exhibit “A” and Exhibit “B”, (Vendor Services and Billing Rates), no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 7_Approval of Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement for Services dated June 19, 2017, between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, and Gretchen Sodamann modifying Exhibit “B”, (Vendor Services and Billing Rates), no change in the not to exceed amount.

Consent 8_Approval of Contract Modification Order No. 1 between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Frontier Paving Inc., for the 2017 Rio Blanco County Road 5 Paving Project, compensating for overrun of HBP Grading “SX”, labor and equipment, extending the completion period by 10 days to October 9, 2017, and increasing the not to exceed amount by $6,706.55 to $143,206.55.

Consent 9_Approval of a letter from the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado to the Colorado State Trails Committee supporting the continued development and build out of the Meeker Trails Master Plan by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation District.

Consent 10_Approval of a License Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Meeker School District RE-1, for access and utilization of the Meeker and Rangely Colocation Data Center.

General Business:

•Business 1_ Presentation to the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County by the USDA Department of Wildlife.

Bid Openings:

Bid Opening 1_Rio Blanco County Downtown Plaza Rock Feature Project

Bid Awards:

Bid Award 1_Rio Blanco County Downtown Plaza Rock Feature Project

MOU’s, Contracts and Agreements:

MCA 1_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ducey’s Electric, Inc., for the 2017 Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Backup Power Project in an amount not to exceed $107,380.00.

MCA 2_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Identity Graphics, LLC, for the Columbine Park Signage Project, in an amount not to exceed $9,900.00.

MCA 3_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Ute Crossing Counseling, LLC, to provide Intensive Family Therapy Services to Eligible Children and Their Families, beginning October 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018, in an amount not to exceed $10,000.00.

MCA 4_Move to Approve an Agreement for Services between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Jennifer Harris, dba Awareness, Prevention, Treatment and Counseling to provide Sexual Abuse/Offender Treatment Services, in an amount not to exceed $10,000.00.

MCA 5_Move to Approve a License Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado and Commnet Four Corners, LLC, authorizing Commnet Four Corners, LLC to place its antennas on County Communications Towers and paying County a total of $7,200.00 over five years.

Resolutions:

•RES 1_

Other Business:

Public Comments

County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for November 13, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd. Floor, Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9573 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Publish: October 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Fund for Public Giving – 6:50 p.m.

Town of Rangely

October 24, 2017 – 7:00pm

Agenda

Rangely Board of Trustees (Town Council)

Joseph Nielsen, Mayor

Andrew Shaffer, Mayor Pro Tem

Lisa Hatch, Trustee

Trey Robie, Trustee

Ann Brady, Trustee

Andrew Key, Trustee

Tyson Hacking, Trustee

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Invocation

4.Pledge of Allegiance

5.Minutes of Meeting

a.Approval of the minutes of the October 10, 2017 meeting.

6.Petitions and Public Input

7.Changes to the Agenda

8.Public Hearings – 7:15pm

9.Committee/Board Meetings

a.HR Committee Meeting 10/20/2017 8:00 am Conference Room Town Hall

10.Supervisor Reports – See Attached

a.Jeff LeBleu – Public Works and Building and Grounds Update

b.Don Reed – Utilities Department Update

11.Reports from Officers – Town Manager Update

12.Old Business

13.New Business

a.Discussion and Action to approve the September 2017 Financial Summary

b.Discussion and Action to approve Resolution 2017-08 a Resolution changing the Membership of the Rangely Development Agency

14.Informational Items

a.Shop-n-Dine 2017

b.Rangely Economic Development Public Forum 09/2017

15.Board Vacancies

16.Scheduled Announcements

a.Rangely District Library Board meeting Oct 9, 2017 at 5:00pm.

b.Rangely Junior College District Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 9, 2017 at 12:00pm.

c.Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation District Board meeting Oct 9, 2017 at 7:00pm.

d.RDA/RDC Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 12, 2017 at 7:30am.

e.Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 16, 2017 at 7:00pm

f.Rio Blanco County Commissioners Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 16, 2017 at 11:00am.

g.Rangely School District Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 17, 2017 at 6:15pm

h.Rangely Chamber of Commerce Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 19, 2017 at 12:00pm

i.Community Networking Meeting is scheduled for Oct 24, 2017 at 12:00pm.

j.Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District Board meeting is scheduled for Oct 25, 2017 at 7:00pm.

k.Rangely District Hospital board meeting is scheduled for Oct 26, 2017 at 6:00pm.

17.Adjournment

Publish: October 19, 2017

Rio Blanco Herald Times

