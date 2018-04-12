Classifieds & Public Notices: April 12, 2018

Ads for 4/12/2018

**ANNOUNCEMENTS**

Town of Rangely Pick-Up Days

For seniors 65 years of age or those disabled, The Town of Rangely Public Works Department will pick up debris and rubbish by appointment only. Qualified persons must make an appointment by April 24th, 2017. Please sign your Rio Blanco County Landfill Coupon and give it to the Public Works personnel when they pick up debris or drop by Town Hall prior to the pickup day. Public Works will start picking up items on April 24th and continue through the morning of April 26th. All items must be in the alley or left by the curb no later than 7:00am on the morning of Thursday April 26th, 2017. THE PROPERTY OWNER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO DISPOSE OF ANYTHING PLACED ON THE CURB AFTER 7:00AM. Unless you are a qualified person for the town pick up, all other citizens needing to dispose of items should make other arrangements or contact your local trash service. NO TIRES, BATTERIES, HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, ELECTRONICS or REFRIGERATORS/FREEZERS unless they are tagged Freon-Free TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OR FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL TOWN HALL DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AT (970) 675-8476.

RADINO & CHUCKWAGON

Please call before 8:00a.m. day of meal

878-5627 or 675-8112

Senior Citizen Nutrition Program Meals served at noon. Reservations appreciated. Suggested Donation Over 60 – $2.50. (Did you know? Homebound trays can be ordered for over 60, suggested donation $2.50 – 12:10 p.m. pickup.)

Friday, 4/13/18, Meal sites closed – sign up for rides – lunch at Vernal Senior Center / pork chops/applesauce, sweet potatoes, brussel sprout, lemon cake, wheat bread

Monday, 4/16/18, Liver & onions, meat alternate, fancy scalloped potatoes, green peas, peaches, white bread

Tuesday, 4/17/18, French dip w/ au ju, oven browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange, chocolate pudding

Wednesday, 4/18/18, Pork steak w/mushroom sauce, brown rice, green beans, creampuff w/pudding, whole wheat rolls

**MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Milk, Tea and Coffee are offered with all meals. Menu subject to change.

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry, Meeker Fairgrounds, Thursday, 4/26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Rangely Food Bank is open on Saturdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at 204 E. Rio Blanco. To donate, please call 970-620-2407.

ATV, Boat and Snowmobile Owners! You can now renew your Colorado OHV registrations on line at: www.parks.state.co.us

RIO BLANCO Masonic Lodge #80 meets 2nd and 4th Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at 7th and Park, Meeker.

AA & Al-Anon Meetings – Rangely Alcoholics Anonymous – Open meetings Tues & Thurs, 7 p.m., 115 Kennedy Dr., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Rangely.

Al-Anon meets Monday, 8:15 p.m., 207 S. Sunset, 1st Baptist Church, Rangely. Al-Anon info call 970-629-5064 or 970-629-2970.

Women’s NA/AA meetings, Monday 1:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s.

Alcoholics Anonymous Mon. 7 p.m., Weds. 7 p.m., Fri. 7 p.m. St. James Church – enter from back parking lot, meetings are downstairs in Richards Hall, 4th & Park, Meeker 878-4158 878-5636 Alanon Thurs. 7 p.m. 878-5655.

Rangely Victim Services An open door for the protection and care of abused and battered persons. Non-emergency call 629-9691. Emergencies call 911. Providing assistance for victims of violent crimes.

New Eden Pregnancy Care Services – pregnancy tests, emergency supplies, guidance by trained volunteers, classes on pregnancy and child care, post-abortion support, referrals. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 345 Main Street, Meeker. Email: newedenpcs@gmail.com or (970)878-5117 and 219 Sunset Avenue Rangely. Email: newedenrangely@gmail.com or (970) 675-2300. All services are confidential.

Meeker Housing Authority Board of Directors meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00.PM at The Pines, 875 Water St., Meeker.

Veterans Service Offices Rio Blanco County: Veterans Service Officer – Joe Dungan, Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Administration Building, 200 Main Street Suite 300, Meeker. 878-9690 office, 878-3219 home. Fax 878-9581. Rangely: Veterans Service Officer – Hoot Gibson, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., County Annex, 17497 State Hwy 64, Rangely. 878-9695 office, 675-2669 home.

SAFEHOUSE If you are being abused physically or mentally, you can call SAFEHOUSE for confidential shelter and help. 878-3131.

The Rangely Moms Group gives pregnant women and mothers of newborns through elementary school-aged children time to take a break, join in discussions and crafts, and build relationships with other moms. We meet the first Thursday of each month from September through May, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church ((207 S Sunset). Join us! For more information, call Britt Campos at 801-589-4803.

The VFW, American Legion, and their Auxiliaries will meet the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 PM at 290 4th St. For further information call (970) 878-5326.

Looking for female roommate to help out with rent and utilities and weekends with cooking and laundry. Call for interview. 970-260-8758

Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.

**AUCTIONS**

Country Moving Auction

Saturday, April 21st 10:00 a.m.

2695 County Road 15

Craig, CO

John Deere 2955 4×4 tractor w/ cab and grapple bucket; 1965 Dump Truck, attachments, 2 horse trailer, stockwagon, canoe, John boat, Granary to be assembled, fuel tanks, 3 dirt bikes, 7′ deck riding mower, key making items, Bull, Fjord team of horses, harness, saddles & tack spurs, hand & power tools of all kinds, hay, straw, panels, Stockwater tanks, antiques & collectibles, Tokheim gas pump, sewing machine, lanterns, forge, patio furniture, spinning wheel, cast iron, coins, fireman items, Bowflex, liquor bottles & glasses, nozzles, helmet, etc., Modern furniture, jars, appliances etc., Brenda & Tom Soos moving. For more info call Steve Claypoole, CP Auction Service, 970-260-5577. See web: www.cpauction.com

“Call us about a sale for you”

AUCTION: Annual Spring Consignment Auction Saturday April 14th at 9:00 a.m.,

2368 S. 1500 E. (just off Hwy. 40) in Vernal Utah.

Equipment of all kinds, Many Vehicles, Trucks, Trailers, Campers, ATV’s, Motorcycles, Boats, Lawn & Garden items, New and Used Tools, Generators, Air Compressors, Lumber, Pipe, Tack, Camping and Fishing Items, Antiques & Collectibles, Household items, and much more! For more Information or to Consign to this Auction please call ZJ Auction Service, Inc. at 435-828-7424.

www.zjauction.com

**ELDERCARE SERVICES**

Would like to provide in home care service, to include personal care, light housekeeping, appointments and shopping. (970)620-0917.

Western Slope In-Home Care has an established care team here in Meeker! We need to start helping people in Need! Cleaning or personal care. Easy sign-up, call for a free consultation! #970-878-7008. (Visitwww.westernslopehomecare.com to see other counties we serve in or services we provide)

**FURNITURE**

Brown leather Lazy Boy recliner $150. Brown, motorized reclining loveseat, 2 years old, gently used. $300. 6 dining room swivel tilt chairs on rollers, brown leather look upholstery with oak frame, asking $250 for all 6. (Paid $170 each when new). All are in excellent condition. Call 970-404-1238.

**FARM & RANCH **

Looking to Lease: Summer grazing pasture for 60-150 pairs of well behaved Balck Angus cattle. Competitive rates and excellent references available. (970)-846-8310

**HELP WANTED: GENERAL**

RESTAURANT SERVERS, BUSSERS AND HOSTS. Summertime help at Ma Famiglia’s. Looking for people with dynamic personalities. Full-time or part-time positions available. Pick up an application at 410 Market St. Meeker.

COLORADO NORTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

CNCC is accepting applications for the following positions:

Dental Hygienist Faculty/Program Director: Rangely Campus

Executive Assistant to the President: Rangely Campus

Director of Human Resources: Rangely Campus

Equine Studies Instructor: Rangely Campus

NPS Academy Instructor: Rangely Campus

System Administrator IT: Rangely Campus

Dental Hygiene Faculty: Rangely Campus

Athletic Director: Rangely/Craig Campus

Facilities Director: Rangely Campus

Athletic Trainer: Rangely Campus

Positions are open until filled.

For more information on these positions, application requirements and complete job description visit: cncc.edu/employment Review of applications will begin immediately. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. CNCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Join Our Team!

The Blue Spruce Inn is now hiring

FT/PT Housekkeepers

Pt Front Desk – Graveyard position

Please apply in person

**HELP WANTED: PART TIME**

Part time mail driver. 970-878-3230

**HELP WANTED: SEASONAL**

The Meeker Cemetery District is seeking seasonal non-benefited laborers. 32 hours per week. May 1st – Sept 30th. Duties include perform manual labor, grounds maintenance and mowing. Must be able to lift, pull and carry 50lbs. Experience in equipment operation and small landscaping equipment a plus. Hiring range $16-$18/hour DOE. Pick up an application at the Meeker Cemetery District 265 County Rd 4, Meeker M-Th 8-12pm.

Town of Rangely

Seasonal Summer Help

Positions Opening

The Town of Rangely will be hiring seasonal workers for public works, gas, utilities, building and grounds and administration departments. Duties include but are not limited to the following: outside landscaping, maintenance, and a variety of other light duties depending on the department. The hourly rate is $10.50 hour.

Applications may be picked up at the Town of Rangely, 209 E Main, Rangely, CO 81648. Deadline for submitting an application is May 31, 2018. EOE.

**LAND/LOTS**

FSBO: 22 acre horse property with RV service and new fence. $85,000 OBO. 4751 County Rd 7. 580-377-9436

*LAWN & GARDEN **

Emerald City Lawn Care

Spring aeration.Free estimates. 970-878-4553

**MISCELLANEOUS **

ASK ABOUT OUR CNC MACHINING Can’t get a metal part? We can make all kinds of parts. We have CNC Machine equipment, lathe and tooling to do the job. Contact Phil at Family Automotive and Machine. (970)878-5606.

***RENTALS: MEEKER**

Cute 1 BDR/1 BA house w/ knotty pine living room, private small yard.

$675/mo Water & Sewer included. 970-878-5858

Storage Depot 10×25 unit. 878-4808.

AVAILABLE NOW: retail space in the center of Meeker at 6th and Main in the historic Hugus Building. Includes over 5000 square feet and loading dock in the alley. This former general store has Main Street display, windows, an antique ceiling, freight elevator, built-in cupboards and 1910 era show cases. Call 970-878-4138 for details.

CLEAN REMODELED 2BD apartments, in-house laundry, storage units available, close to shopping and the downtown area & more. $595 per month. Western Exposures Realty LLC (970) 878-5877.

Commercial office space available in Hugus Building,

downtown Meeker. 878-4138.

**RENTALS: RANGELY**

2 BDR house upstairs, 3 rooms downstairs, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, central heating and a/c. 970-629-3605

Rangely Duplex for Rent 1 or 2 bedroom duplex -Newly remodeled & landscaped. Please contact Rodney 970-462-6538 or Dan 970-462-6858.

SILVER SAGE RV PARK (970)675-2259 RV Spaces for rent. Managers: Dana & Debbie Hanvey (970)675-2259 (970)216-0138.

3 BDR, 1 BA, 1500 sq.ft., 2 car garage, large fenced back yard, extra storage available. 1 year lease, deposit, references., $800 per month. 970-640-2393

**WANTED**

Catering of evening meal, delivered, for 7-12 people, Oct 19-26, 2018. Call or text Ken @ 814-591-8989 or email klstraub@comcast.net

Finicky little white dogs need old venison or beef for dog food. Freezer burned ok. No sausage, pork or chicken. Call or text 970-948-9547.

**LEGAL NOTICES**

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

§1-13.5-502, C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places: Fairfield Community Center, 200 Main Street

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District (or state purpose of special election):

The names of persons nominated as Director for a Four-Year Term

Rob Baughman

Christopher Lockwood

John Strate

Joe Beck

Andrea Gianinetti

Donald Blazon

Sam Love

Michael Selle

Caitlin Walker

Dan Chinn

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an eligible elector of said district for the purpose of said election is a person registered to vote pursuant to the “Colorado Uniform Election Code of 1992;” and who is a resident of the District, or who, or whose spouse or civil union partner, owns taxable real or personal property within the District, whether said person resides within the District or not, or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property within the District shall be considered an owner of taxable property for the purpose of qualifying as an eligible elector.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from:

Cathy A. Kiser, Designated Election Official of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District at: 101 Ute Road, Meeker, CO 81641 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the regular election (May 1, 2018).

(970) 878-7417 (telephone)

Eastern Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District

Cathy A. Kiser Designated Election Official

Published: April 5, 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

§1-13.5-502, C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District of Rio Blanco County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 8th day of May, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:

Fairfield Community Center, 200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District (or state purpose of special election):

The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term

Terry Skidmore

Kimberly Brown

Todd Shults

Brian Bofinger

Kai Turner

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an eligible elector of said district for the purpose of said election is a person registered to vote pursuant to the “Colorado Uniform Election Code of 1992;” and who is a resident of the District, or who, or whose spouse or civil union partner, owns taxable real or personal property within the District, whether said person resides within the District or not, or a person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property within the District shall be considered an owner of taxable property for the purpose of qualifying as an eligible elector.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from:

Cindy A. Rholl, Designated Election Official of the Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District at:

100 Pioneers Medical Center Drive, Meeker, CO 81641 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., until close of the business on Tuesday immediately preceding the regular election May 1, 2018.

(970) 878-9261

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District

Cindy A. Rholl, Designated Election Official

Published: April 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION FOR RIO BLANCO FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN and particularly to the electors of the Rio Blanco Fire Protection District (“District”) of Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election of the District shall be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District has designated the following polling place(s):

Fairfield Center

200 Main St.

Meeker, CO 81641

At such election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

Two (2) Directors for Four-Year Terms

Ty Kipling Gates, Four-Year Term

Gardner Mendenhall, Four-Year Term

Jennifer A. Bouzek, Four-Year Term

Lonnie Todd Morris, Four-Year Term

Steven K. Allen, Four-Year Term

Stephanie Kobald, Four-Year Term

RIO BLANCO FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By /s/Patti Merriam, Designated Election Official

Published: April 12, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

TOWN OF MEEKER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday April 17, 2018

7:00 P.M. Regular Scheduled Board Meeting

345 Market Street, Meeker, CO

I. Call to Order

A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

II. Approval of the Agenda

III. Approval of the Previous Minutes

IV. Approval of Monthly Disbursement

V. Public Participation

This is an opportunity for Citizens to bring comments and questions to the Board of Trustees not being addressed in the Regular Meeting Agenda. In consideration of other regularly scheduled agenda items, comments will be limited to 3 minutes or less. Citizens are asked to approach the podium state their name and address for the record.

VI. Meeker 45 Project Update (Main Street)- Stephanie Kobald

VII. Discussion Item: ERBM Trail Project Reimbursement

Break: Recognition and Appreciation for outgoing Board Members

VIII. Swearing in and seating of newly elected Mayor and Trustees

IX. Staff Updates

X. New Business:

1. Resolution #05-2018, a resolution appointing _____________as Mayor Pro-Tem

2. Resolution #06-2018, a resolution appointing Town Officers

XI. Public Hearing(s):

1. Bid Award for 2018 Town of Meeker Paving Project (6th, 8th, 10th Streets)

XII. Mayor’s remarks

XIII. Town Manager’s Report

XIV. Town Attorney’s Report

XV. Other Board Business

XVI. Adjournment

Published: April 12, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Rangely Junior College District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2018-2019; a copy of such proposed budget is on file at Linda Gordon/Budget Officer, 215 Hillcrest Avenue, Rangely, CO where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regularly scheduled board meeting of the Rangely Junior College District to be held on May 14, 2018, 11:00AM CNCC, Johnson Banquet Room for final adoption of budget. Any interested elector of such Rangely Junior College District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Publish: April 12, April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF RIO BLANCO COUNTY, COLORADO

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations concerning Impact Fees. The public hearing will be on May 14, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, on 3rd floor in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Meeker Colorado beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Published: April 12, and April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

RIO BLANCO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Rio Blanco County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider an amendment of the Rio Blanco County Land Use Regulations concerning Impact Fees. The public hearing will be on April 26, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, on 3rd floor in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Meeker Colorado beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Published: April 12, and April 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

Board of County Commissioners

Of Rio Blanco County, Colorado

Monday, April 16, 2018

Rio Blanco County Annex Building

17497 Highway 64

Rangely, Colorado 81648

Tentative Board Agenda April 16, 2018

Public Comment: Any member of the public may address the Board on matters which are within the jurisdiction of the Board. If you are addressing the Board regarding a matter listed on the Agenda, you are requested to make your comments when the Board takes that matter. Please limit your comments to three minutes per member or five minutes per group. The public comment time is not for questions and answers. It is your time to express your views.

11:00 a.m. Call to order:

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Changes to the April 16, 2018 Tentative Agenda

1)

2)

•Move to Approve the April 16, 2018 Agenda including any changes.

CONSENT AGENDA FOR APRIL 16, 2018:

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda. Any Commissioner or member of the audience may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately on the regular agenda prior to action being taken by the Board on the Consent Agenda.

•Move to Approve the below listed items of the Consent Agenda.

•Consent 1a_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2018.

•Consent 1b_ Consideration of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Meeting Minutes of January 22, 2018.

•Consent 2_ Approval of the Public Trustee’s Quarterly Report for January, February and March 2018.

•Consent 3_ Approval of the Treasurer’s Quarterly Depositories Report March 30, 2018.

BUSINESS:

•Business 1_ Approval of specified Service fee rate exceptions for the Cimarron Contract.

BID OPENINGS:

•Bid Opening 1_ None.

BID AWARDS

•Bid Award 1_ None.

MOU’s, CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS

•MCA 1_ None.

RESOLUTIONS:

•Resolution 1_ Move to approve/deny Resolution 2018-13, a resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado approving the renewal of an Ambulance Service License for the Rio Blanco Fire Protection District – Meeker Ambulance Service.

•Resolution 2_ Move to approve/deny Resolution 2018-14, a resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado approving the renewal of an Ambulance Service License for Rangely District Hospital Ambulance Service.

•Resolution 3_ Move to approve/deny Resolution No. 2018-15, a resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County, Colorado Canceling an Outstanding Check payable to Jeffrie Fielder in the amount of $11.79 issued on June 29, 2017.

OTHER BUSINESS:

•Public Comment

•County Commissioners Updates

Adjourn

The agenda is provided for informational purposes only; all times are approximate. Agenda items will normally be considered in the order they appear on the agenda. However, the Board may alter the Agenda, take breaks during the meeting, work through the noon hour and even continue an item for a future meeting date. The Board, while in session, may consider other items that are brought before it. Scheduled items may be continued if the Board is unable to complete the Agenda as scheduled.

The next regular Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for April 23, 2018, at the Rio Blanco County Historic Courthouse, 555 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Commissioner’s Hearing Room, in Meeker, Colorado. Please check the County’s website for information at: http://www.rbc.us/departments/commissioners. If you need special accommodations please call 970-878-9431 in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations may be made.

Published: April 12, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

2018 Pavement Marking Paint Project

REQUEST FOR BID

PROJECT NAME, LOCATION AND GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK

2018 Rio Blanco County Pavement Marking Paint Project. Work includes providing and installing approx. 4,538 total gallons of Pavement Marking Paint: 2,828.8 Gallons of Yellow Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the centerline and approx. 1,709.2 Gallons of White Pavement Marking Paint with Beads for the shoulder lines on various roads throughout the County. Work also includes painting words and symbols at 3 intersections on County Road 5 totaling 402 square feet.

BID DOCUMENTS

Rio Blanco County Bid Documents shall be available on April 12, 2018 at the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept. 570 2nd Street, Meeker, Colorado 81641, or on-line at www.govbids.com/scripts/co1/public/home1.asp, or on the county’s website at http://co-rioblancocounty.civicplus.com/bids.aspx.

PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT AND QUESTIONS

Clint Chappell, Road & Bridge Coordinator, (970) 878-9590, Fax (970) 878-3396. Mailing address: Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO 81641.

All vendors must examine the sites and become familiar with all site conditions. Any questions regarding the project are to be directed in writing to Clint Chappell before Thursday, May 4, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the above address or fax number.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING

Bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting: May 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge Dept., 570 Second Street, Meeker, CO.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Project shall start on or after June 18, 2018 and shall be complete by July 20, 2018.

BID SUBMITTAL

Bids shall have Vendor’s name and address and “2018 PAVEMENT MARKING PAINT BID” written on the sealed envelope. All required documents shall be included with the bid or it shall be rejected.

Each bid must include a certified check or cashier’s check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Rio Blanco County, or by a bid bond in like amount executed by a surety company.

Mailed bids are due no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, May 11, 2018. Do not depend on overnight delivery.

Hand delivered bids will be accepted from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on May 14, 2018.

Mailing address: RBC Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Vicky Edwards, 555 Main St., Ste. 307, Meeker, CO 81641

Hand-delivery address: RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO.

BID OPENING

Bids shall be opened and read in public at 11:15 A.M. on May 14, 2018 at the RBC Courthouse, 555 Main St., 3rd Floor, Meeker, CO. Bids submitted after 10:45 A.M. shall be returned unopened. Bids submitted and opened shall not be withdrawn for 30 days thereafter.

BID PREFERENCE

C.R.S. 8-19-101, et.seq, shall be observed on all construction contracts on public projects. The law states that when a construction contract for a public project is to be awarded to a bidder, a resident bidder shall be allowed preference against a nonresident bidder from another state equal to the preference given or required by the state in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

BID AWARD

The Rio Blanco County Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids; to waive any informalities in bids; and to accept the bid that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the County of Rio Blanco, State of Colorado.

The County also reserves the right to negotiate changes in project specifications with successful Vendor. If the Agreement is to be awarded, Owner will give the Successful Vendor a Notice of Award within thirty days after the day of the Bid opening.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY

Dated: April 12, 2018

By: Shawn Bolton, Chairman

Published: April 12 & 19, 2018

Rio Blanco Herald Times:

