Cleaner uppers… May 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0 Some Rangely campus CNCC Phi Theta Kappa chapter students took a break from studying for finals to be servant leaders and fulfill their CODOT obligations by cleaning a stretch of Highway 64. The students filled 22 bags with trash (as well as tires, knives, a fishing pole and a dozen cardboard boxes) in four hours. Phi Theta Kappa adviser Jessica Hearns wrote, "As always, I am humbled by what my students are able to teach me. I hope we can all find a lesson in their actions that no matter how busy we may be, may we always find time to fulfill our commitments, foster fellowship through action and serve our community before our own interests." Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs, particularly community colleges and junior colleges. Pictured, from left to right: Amanda Garcia, Savannah Williams and Katsuhiro Sasagaki. Courtesy Photo
