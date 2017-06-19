Cloverbuds…

June 19, 2017

cloverbuds
Meeker Cloverbuds No. 2 would like to thank Katie Conrado of Little Green Truck Floral for donating her time and flowers to teach the Cloverbuds how to make flower arrangements. The completed arrangements were given to residents at the Walbridge Wing. courtesy photo

