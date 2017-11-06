CNCC aviation team wins trophy, top pilot awards

RANGELY | In October, the CNCC National Intercollegiate Flying Team (NIFA) spent 10 days competing at the U.S. Air Force Academy with other colleges and universities in the region from Colorado, Utah and Montana.

“I am pleased to announce we finished second in the region behind the U.S. Air Force Academy and have received an invite to the national competition in May hosted by the University of Indiana. Our last trip to nationals was in 2014 and we finished second in the nation among two-year schools,” said CNCC airport manager and chief flight instructor Jason Krueger.

During the course of the competition, CNCC did not have any disqualifications and earned its second safety trophy in four years.

“The judges were very happy with our team safety and organization throughout the week. Also, Will Drbohlav, our flight team captain, won the top pilot in the region award for the most points scored by one competitor during the competition. Will individually accrued 122 points, which was more than a quarter of all our team points. He scored 7 more points than the top air force cadet, and Will is the first top pilot from CNCC since 2010,” Krueger said. He also thanked the other coaches: Nathan Hardin, Kyle Baker and Steve Humann, calling them a “huge help in keeping the team headed in the right direction.”

Final results for CNCC top 20 finishes:

Regional Top Pilot

Will Drbohlav —1st

122 total points

Aircraft Preflight

Matt Harwood—2nd

Isaac Sloan—9th

William Drbohlav—10th

Aircraft Recognition

Matt Harwood—9th

Daniel Quatrochi—11th

Gabriel Newby—19th

Flight Computer

Will Gruening—18th

Flight Simulator

Will Drbohlav—8th

Daniel Quatrochi—10th

Will Gruening—12th

Message Drop

Drop-master Hiro Maruyama —10th

Pilot Matt Harwood

Drop-master Echo Campbell—12th

Pilot Sam Schroeder

Drop-master Isaac Sloan —15th

Pilot Daniel Quatrochi

Drop-master Lexi Topoly —17th

Pilot Kris Kauber

Aircraft Navigation

Pilot Will Drbohlav—4th

Navigator Kris Kauber

Pilot Will Gruening—5th

Navigator Matt Harwood

Pilot Isaac Sloan—13th

Navigator Daniel Quatrochi

Power- Off Landings

Will Drbohlav—5th

Matt Harwood—10th

Daniel Quatrochi—18th

Kris Kauber—19th

Hiro Maruyama—19th

Short Field Landings

Kris Kauber—6th

Hiro Maruyama—10th

Will Drbohlav—11th

Matt Harwood—18th

Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation

Will Gruening—4th

Matt Harwood—6th

Will Drbohlav—9th

Daniel Quatrochi—12th

Isaac Sloan—13th

