CNCC Days at the TANK May 4-5

April 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs, Rangely 0

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts invites all Colorado Northwestern Community College students, graduates, alumni, families, friends, professors, administrators and staff to enjoy, explore, and experience the spectacular sonic environment of The TANK on May 4 and 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free (donations gratefully accepted). The TANK, a 60-foot-tall, 30-foot-across, rusted and abandoned steel water tank, was discovered in Rangely, Colo., by sound artist and sonic thinker Bruce Odland in 1976. An acoustical marvel, with a 40-seconds-long, shifting, swirling reverberation, The TANK was saved, restored, and repurposed by Friends of The TANK (a 501c3 nonprofit organization) and is now home to The TANK Center for Sonic Arts. The TANK is located at 233 County Road 46 in Rangely. For more information, contact info@tanksounds.org or 970-368-2657 or visit www.tanksounds.org.

Related Articles

No Picture
Rangely

CNCC rodeo team fares well in Utah, hosts Spartan Showdown

April 3, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I The CNCC Rodeo Team has been busy. On both ends of spring break, members of the team competed in regional rodeos at Heber City, Utah, and Ogden, Utah. Those events were in preparation […]

Rangely Sports

Good results at 4th annual Spartan Showdown

April 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | CNCC held it’s fourth annual Spartan Showdown rodeo March 31 and April 4. “It was an outstanding show,” said head rodeo coach Jed Moore. “Despite the cool nights and rain prior to the […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply