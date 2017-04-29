CNCC Days at the TANK May 4-5

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts invites all Colorado Northwestern Community College students, graduates, alumni, families, friends, professors, administrators and staff to enjoy, explore, and experience the spectacular sonic environment of The TANK on May 4 and 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free (donations gratefully accepted). The TANK, a 60-foot-tall, 30-foot-across, rusted and abandoned steel water tank, was discovered in Rangely, Colo., by sound artist and sonic thinker Bruce Odland in 1976. An acoustical marvel, with a 40-seconds-long, shifting, swirling reverberation, The TANK was saved, restored, and repurposed by Friends of The TANK (a 501c3 nonprofit organization) and is now home to The TANK Center for Sonic Arts. The TANK is located at 233 County Road 46 in Rangely. For more information, contact info@tanksounds.org or 970-368-2657 or visit www.tanksounds.org.

