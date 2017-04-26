CNCC Days at the TANK May 4-5

April 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs, Rangely 0

RANGELY | The TANK Center for Sonic Arts invites all Colorado Northwestern Community College students, graduates, alumni, families, friends, professors, administrators and staff to enjoy, explore, and experience the spectacular sonic environment of The TANK on May 4 and 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free (donations gratefully accepted). The TANK, a 60-foot-tall, 30-foot-across, rusted and abandoned steel water tank, was discovered in Rangely, Colo., by sound artist and sonic thinker Bruce Odland in 1976. An acoustical marvel, with a 40-seconds-long, shifting, swirling reverberation, The TANK was saved, restored, and repurposed by Friends of The TANK (a 501c3 nonprofit organization) and is now home to The TANK Center for Sonic Arts. The TANK is located at 233 County Road 46 in Rangely. For more information, contact info@tanksounds.org or 970-368-2657 or visit www.tanksounds.org.

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

CNCC women’s basketball team off to impressive 7-2 start

December 5, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I The Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s basketball team completed a 2-0 sweep the weekend before Thanksgiving in the CNCC Classic, increasing their season record to 7-2 overall this season. Related

No Picture
Meeker

Gardening classes set for CNCC—Meeker

April 16, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I If you can’t wait to dig in the dirt, Rocky Mountain Gardening is the class for you. Dianne Wall will be teaching a series of three classes beginning April 13-27 at the CNCC […]

County

NPS awarded FLETA Award

February 1, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The National Park Service (NPS) Law Enforcement Training Center’s Seasonal Law Enforcement Training Program (SLETP) had its formal federal law enforcement training accreditation assessment in late July. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*