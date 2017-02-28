CNCC Foundation banquet March 25

RANGELY | The 13th annual CNCC Foundation fundraising banquet and auction will be held March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Colorado Room at CNCC in Rangely. Funds raised from the live and silent auctions will go toward scholarships for CNCC students at all CNCC campuses. Tickets for the prime rib/chicken cordon bleu dinner are $50 per person or $255 for a table. For more information about contributing auction items or purchasing tickets, please call Ann Brady at 970-629-9749 or Becky Dubbert at 970-675-3301.
