CNCC Foundation banquet March 25

RANGELY | The 13th annual CNCC Foundation fundraising banquet and auction will be held March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Colorado Room at CNCC in Rangely. Funds raised from the live and silent auctions will go toward scholarships for CNCC students at all CNCC campuses. Tickets for the prime rib/chicken cordon bleu dinner are $50 per person or $275 for a table. For more information about contributing auction items or purchasing tickets, please call Ann Brady at 970-629-9749 or Becky Dubbert at 970-675-3301.
Related Articles
10th annual CNCC Foundation Dinner and Dance
April 3, 2014 Sean McMahon 0
Cary Baird, left, the community engagement specialist for Chevron, presents a check for $25,000 to Peggy Rector, president of the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation, left, and CNCC President Russell George, right, during the 10th […]
CNCC Foundation dinner and dance
May 1, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Mark Patterson gave a brief presentation of the 50-year history of the dental hygiene program, one of the best in the country and part of CNCC since the beginning. Related
CNCC Person of the Year…
April 19, 2016 Sean McMahon 0
Leave a Reply