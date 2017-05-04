CNCC graduation this Saturday

May 4, 2017

Colorado Northwestern Community College will host its 54th spring commencement exercises this Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. in the Colorado Room of the Weiss Student Center in Rangely, Colo. Jamie L. Bair will deliver the commencement speech. Both the Rangely and Craig campuses will recognize particular students with awards.

Outstanding freshman student (Rangely) is Savannah K. Williams and outstanding sophomore student (Rangely) is Jamie L. Bair. Outstanding freshman student (Craig) is Mario M. Lewis and outstanding sophomore student (Craig) is Ashley K. Barber. Amber C. Parmley and Dawn M. Stephens will both receive the Presidential Outback Award for the Rangely campus and Carie S. Haggerty for the Craig campus. Matthew P. Sandlin is recognized with the Rising Star Award for Rangely and Laura Secules for Craig.

