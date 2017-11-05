CNCC holiday treats workshop

MEEKER | Register now for the Holiday Treats Workshop with Chef Karla on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Come join the fun from 6-9 p.m. at the Meeker High School FACS Room. Get ready to be inspired for a wonderful holiday season! For further information or to get on a class list, call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center located in the Riegel Building at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

