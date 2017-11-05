CNCC holiday treats workshop

November 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | Register now for the Holiday Treats Workshop with Chef Karla on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Come join the fun from 6-9 p.m. at the Meeker High School FACS Room. Get ready to be inspired for a wonderful holiday season! For further information or to get on a class list, call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center located in the Riegel Building at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Related Articles

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: CNCC Softball: Thank you

May 28, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: Coach Jimenez, coach James and I would first like to start off by saying thank you to everyone who helped support CNCC softball this year. We are not just talking on the field […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply