CNCC holiday treats workshop

MEEKER | Register now for the Holiday Treats Workshop with Chef Karla on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Come join the fun from 6-9 p.m. at the Meeker High School FACS Room. Get ready to be inspired for a wonderful holiday season! For further information or to get on a class list, call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center located in the Riegel Building at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
Related Articles
Rector Building dedication Aug. 28
August 23, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | The ribbon cutting for the Rector Science Building grand opening is Aug. 28 on the Rangely campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Related
Letter to the Editor: CNCC Softball: Thank you
May 28, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dear Editor: Coach Jimenez, coach James and I would first like to start off by saying thank you to everyone who helped support CNCC softball this year. We are not just talking on the field […]
Register for Meeker CNCC
October 15, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Need help with Microsoft Excel and/or PowerPoint? If so, register now at CNCC Meeker Center for these fall classes. Related
Leave a Reply