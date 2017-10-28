CNCC late fall community ed classes

MEEKER | Register now for interesting fall classes starting soon. For crafters, card making 201 – Oct. 27-Nov. 11; mosaic garden stone workshop – Friday, Nov. 10; holiday treats workshop is coming Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m. Get ready for holiday cheer. For further information or to get on a class list, call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center located in the Riegel Building at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Like this: Like Loading...