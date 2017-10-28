CNCC late fall community ed classes

MEEKER | Register now for interesting fall classes starting soon. For crafters, card making 201 – Oct. 27-Nov. 11; mosaic garden stone workshop – Friday, Nov. 10; holiday treats workshop is coming Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m. Get ready for holiday cheer. For further information or to get on a class list, call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center located in the Riegel Building at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
Related Articles
Boost for Food Bank…
June 3, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
Summer kids’ camps underway
June 11, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | CNCC summer kids’ camp opportunities: Stamp Camp (ages 10-14) June 6-July 18 (six sessions), 10 a.m. to noon; Chef Camp (ages 12 and up) June 7, 14, 22 from 5-7 p.m.; Lego Mindstorm […]
Registration still open for CNCC art class
May 13, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — Registration is still open for Pat Daggett’s Pastel Workshop on May 16 and 17 from 9-5. Related
Leave a Reply