CNCC May classes in Meeker

MEEKER | Spring CNCC community education classes are winding down but there is still time to take advantage of late offerings. May 11: summer main dish ideas for entertaining. May 17: Cottage Food Safety Training—Operating a food business from home and for farmers markets? Learn the requirements of the Colorado Cottage Food Act and be certified! May 18: Lunch Specials—new choices and ideas. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

