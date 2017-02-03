CNCC receives airplane, prepares drone classes

RANGELY | The Colorado Northwestern Community College aviation program began 2017 with some exciting developments. With the additions of a newly donated airplane and decision to develop a drone program, CNCC aviation students are sure to enjoy new opportunities in the coming semesters.

CNCC, which has been developing a strong working relationship with Metro State University in Denver during the last several years, received a Tailor Craft airplane from Metro for use in its aviation programs. According to aviation technology instructor Jason Krueger the plane was originally donated to Metro, however Metro does not have a program that utilizes airplanes so they offered it to CNCC. The plane is currently undergoing work in the aircraft maintenance program where the wings are being reattached and the engine repaired. Krueger says the school plans to paint the plane in a combination of CNCC colors (red and black) and Metro colors (red and blue) as well as work in both school mascots. Once the plane has been restored and made stylish with both school’s regalia it will be taken to airshows and recruiting events where its primary purpose will be as a marketing tool.

The partnership programs between the schools can manifest in many combinations for students. However, in the pilot program one option is for students to achieve their associate degree in aviation technology and pilot license at CNCC and then go on to the aviation and aerospace program at Mesa State where they can receive a bachelor’s degree.

In addition to the new airplane CNCC is also in the planning phases of creating two new one credit elective courses on unmanned aerial systems, or drones. The courses are expected to begin in the fall 2017 semester and will cover operation and flying the drones as well as imagery. The courses will prepare students to receive their commercial operator license.

Continued marketing and growth of the CNCC Aviation program was something the Better City marketing group highly suggested as a way to encourage economic diversity in Rangely.

