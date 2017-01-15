CNCC registration for spring classes open

MEEKER | Registration is open for Spring 2017 and many January classes are starting now. Basic computers (Jan. 10): important for anyone with computer questions. Machine quilting (Jan. 11): individualized instruction and a fun time. Computer programming (Jan. 12): credit or non-credit opportunities. iPad basics workshop: learn the basics for navigation on tablets and bring your questions. Oil painting (Jan. 18): don’t miss this fun with a talented local artist. Cottage food safety training (Jan. 19): want to operate a food business from home? Photography (Jan. 26): new camera for Christmas, or just need to take better pictures, come on down! Senior tuition discounts available. Call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC office on Tuesday or Wednesday at 345 Sixth St. for more information.
