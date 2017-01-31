CNCC registration for spring classes open

MEEKER | Spring CNCC Community Education Classes starting mid-January through February are open for registration. Don’t miss these opportunities to learn or create something new and break up dreary winter days! Jan. 26: Photography Workshop, 5-7 p.m. Always new techniques to learn about cameras and great pictures. Feb. 2: Basic Creative Cooking Class, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fun new class with ideas for wide range of food topics. Feb. 2: Cake Decorating. Learn all facets of cake decorating and find your creativity. Feb. 6: Graphology: Handwriting Analysis. Fun and exciting way to find out more about yourself and others, morning or evening class. Feb. 6: Smart Phone/iPad Workshop, 5:30-8 p.m. Hands on training with these devices to make your life easier and get the most out of your tech tools. Feb. 6: QuickBooks, 6-8 p.m. Improve your skills for the workplace or operating a business. Feb. 7: Microsoft Word, 5:30-7:30 p.m. An opportunity to review basic computer skills and find out what can be done in the program. Feb. 17, 18: Mosaic Workshop, 9-12 a.m. Learn this exciting craft to decorate surfaces and make gifts. Senior tuition discounts available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 6th St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...