CNCC registration for spring classes open

MEEKER | Mosaic workshop, Feb. 17-18, 9 a.m.-noon: unique craft to apply surface decoration for gift ideas. Machine quilting, March 1-April 12, 4-7 p.m.: new session for spring, learn new skills or complete projects. Microsoft Excel, March 3-April 4, 6-8 p.m.: spreadsheet calculations, etc. Microsoft Powerpoint, April 11-18, 6-8 p.m.; create dynamic presentations. Culinary classes, March 30-May 11: subjects to include menu planning, breakfast surprises, vegetarian cooking, Mexican cooking, lunch specials and summer main dishes. Food safety works training, March 10: two hour course for food service workers covers basic requirements for safe food handling. Participants will receive certificate of completion from CSU. GED preparation: individualized training program available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, stop by CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesdays to register. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145, or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu
