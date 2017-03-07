CNCC registration for spring classes open

March 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | Machine quilting, March 1-April 12, 4-7 p.m.: new session for spring, learn new skills or complete projects. Microsoft Excel, March 3-April 4, 6-8 p.m.: spreadsheet calculations, etc. Microsoft Powerpoint, April 11-18, 6-8 p.m.; create dynamic presentations. Culinary classes, March 30-May 11: subjects to include menu planning, breakfast surprises, vegetarian cooking, Mexican cooking, lunch specials and summer main dishes. GED preparation: individualized training program available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, stop by CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesdays to register. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145, or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

Related Articles

County

NPS awarded FLETA Award

February 1, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The National Park Service (NPS) Law Enforcement Training Center’s Seasonal Law Enforcement Training Program (SLETP) had its formal federal law enforcement training accreditation assessment in late July. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*