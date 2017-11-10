Meeker | There will be an art exhibit and open house at the Coal Creek School (617 CR 6) on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art exhibit will feature a diverse body of original artwork by Mary “Maym” Strang Cunningham, local artist and rancher, food and holiday cheer, live music by Casserole Beans on Friday and local musicians on Saturday and printmaking demonstrations. In addition, on Saturday, sheep herds will be trailing past the school in the early afternoon. For more information, call Maym Cunningham at 970-465-6495 or Ellen Nieslanik at 970-210-1125.
Related Articles
Coal Creek School art exhibit
November 8, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | There will be an art exhibit and open house at the Coal Creek School on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The […]
Coal Creek School celebration Sept. 23
September 21, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | Rio Blanco County Historical Society and MM-Eight Construction invites you to join them for an afternoon of celebration on Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. at Coal Creek School, 617 County Road 6. Enjoy […]
Letter: Gratitude from Rural School Project Team
June 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dear Editor: The Rural School Project team would like to thank everyone who donated baked goods or bought things at the Coal Creek School baked goods and vintage sale. The money raised will help us […]
Leave a Reply