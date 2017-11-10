Coal Creek School art exhibit

Meeker | There will be an art exhibit and open house at the Coal Creek School (617 CR 6) on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art exhibit will feature a diverse body of original artwork by Mary “Maym” Strang Cunningham, local artist and rancher, food and holiday cheer, live music by Casserole Beans on Friday and local musicians on Saturday and printmaking demonstrations. In addition, on Saturday, sheep herds will be trailing past the school in the early afternoon. For more information, call Maym Cunningham at 970-465-6495 or Ellen Nieslanik at 970-210-1125.

