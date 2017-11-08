Coal Creek School art exhibit

MEEKER | There will be an art exhibit and open house at the Coal Creek School on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art exhibit will feature a diverse body of original artwork by Mary “Maym” Strang Cunningham, local artist and rancher; food and holiday cheer; live music by Casserole Beans on Friday and local musicians on Saturday; and printmaking demonstrations. In addition, on Friday and Saturday, sheep herds will be trailing past the school in the early afternoon. For more information, call Maym Cunningham at 970-465-6495 or Ellen Nieslanik at 970-210-1125. The school is located at 617 CR 6 in Meeker.

