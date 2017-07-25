COED SOFTBALL … July 25, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0 Ace Trucking long-ball hitter Ron Kelly Crawford connects with a pitch during a recent game at Paintbrush Park. Ace Trucking is the only team in the seven-team coed league to remain undefeated after winning the showdown against then-undefeated Watt’s Ranch Market last weekend, followed by a 31-1 pounding of Fat & Happy on Monday. Regular league games will continue to be played Mondays and Wednesdays at Paintbrush Park starting at 6:30 p.m. through the end of July and the tournament will start Aug. 7. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
