COED SOFTBALL …

July 25, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0

Ace Trucking long-ball hitter Ron Kelly Crawford connects with a pitch during a recent game at Paintbrush Park. Ace Trucking is the only team in the seven-team coed league to remain undefeated after winning the showdown against then-undefeated Watt’s Ranch Market last weekend, followed by a 31-1 pounding of Fat & Happy on Monday. Regular league games will continue to be played Mondays and Wednesdays at Paintbrush Park starting at 6:30 p.m. through the end of July and the tournament will start Aug. 7.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply