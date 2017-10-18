Collins and Shults earn all-state judging team awards at state fair

MEEKER | Macy Collins and Marryn Shults once again earned 4-H Livestock Judging All State Team honors and were recognized at the Colorado State Fair Awards Ceremony this past August.

This season only seven senior judges earned enough points to qualify for this designation.

The top 10 junior and senior individuals in the state are usually recognized. 2017 was a challenging year on the senior division and this designation is not easy to attain. Seasoned judging veterans miss this award by a mere point every season.

Macy’s dedication and hard work sharpens her skills. She has been a consistent example of success from Rio Blanco County 4-H since she was 9-years-old. Her mail load from college suitors fills a 10 lb. mail sack daily.

Marryn made the Jr.. All State Livestock Judging Team for the second year in a row. Marryn set a goal to repeat as an All State Livestock Judge back in February and she met her goal through hard work and embracing the suggestions and tips from her sisters, officials and peers that enabled her to achieve this prestigious award again.

Colorado State University’s Animal Science Department, The Colorado State Fair and Northeastern Jr. College Judging Team, all help support and promote the Colorado 4-H All State Team Awards. Those organizations really step up and make the ceremony a meaningful event for the 4-H members and their families.

